Synopsis

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leader in post-secondary education. It is also a leading provider of talent to the healthcare industry. ATGE’s past three years have reported robust revenue growth. In addition, on an adjusted basis, its profit margins have remained robust over the same period. For its 3Q24 earnings result, which was reported on May 2, 2024, revenue grew 11.8% year-over-year, driven by strong growth in enrolment and tuition rates. Currently, the healthcare industry is plagued by professional labour shortages, and this is expected to widen in the future. For three consecutive years, labour shortages have been cited by many hospital CEOs as their top concerns, and they are expected it to impact their growth targets and outlook. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for ATGE.

Historical Financial Analysis

ATGE’s past financial results have demonstrated robust top-line growth. In 2021, total revenue reported was $899.2 million. For 2022, revenue grew to $1.381 billion, primarily driven by its acquisition of Walden. For 2023, revenue increased to $1.450 billion, driven by contributions from the Walden acquisition and increasing revenue at both Chamberlain and Medical and Veterinary.

In terms of margins, ATGE’s GAAP operating income margin has been volatile over the last three years, with a significant drop in 2022 to 5.55% from 2021’s 12.28%. The drivers behind the decrease in operating income margin were increased marketing expenditures, CEO transition costs, rising restructuring costs, and an increase in business acquisition and integration costs. However, on an adjusted basis, 2022’s adjusted operating income margin is 19.4%, which is an improvement when compared against 2021’s 17.4%. For 2023, ATGE’s adjusted operating income margin expanded to 19.8%.

Lastly, ATGE’s adjusted net income margin had remained robust over the last three years as the fluctuation was within a small range. For 2021, it reported an adjusted net income margin of 12.49%. For 2022. It contracted modestly to 11%, but for 2023, it expanded back up to 13.25%.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

ATGE reported its 3Q24 earnings result on May 2, 2024. For its latest quarter, revenue grew 11.8% year-over-year to ~$412.7 million. This strong double-digit growth was driven by growth in Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. For context, ATGE has three reporting segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. For the quarter, Chamberlain grew 13.8% year-over-year, Walden was up 13.3%, and Medical and Veterinary increased 6.1%.

Moving onto enrolment figures, total student enrolment for the quarter increased 7.8% year-over-year. Chamberlain total students grew 9% year-over-year, Walden total students were up 8.4%, and Medical and Veterinary students decreased 4.5%. Even though Medical and Veterinary total students fell, it was offset by an increase in tuition rates, which resulted in revenue growth.

Moving down ATGE’s P&L, I would like to touch on its expenses [cost of educational services and student services and administrative expense] and profit margins [adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income margin].

Firstly, the cost of educational services fell from 44.9% to 42.5%. The main expense in educational services is the cost of faculty and staff who facilitate educational operations. The decrease in the cost of educational services as a percentage of revenue was due to top-line growth combined with cost efficiencies.

On student services and administrative expense, it also fell from 39.2% to 38%. This expense includes the expenses associated with student admissions, marketing and advertising, general and administrative activities, and the amortisation of finite-lived intangible assets from business acquisitions. The decrease in student services and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue was attributed to efficient marketing spending and a drop in intangible amortisation expense.

As a result of lower costs, ATGE’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 23.30% to 25.90%. Its adjusted net income margin also expanded from 13.97% to 14.38%. Its adjusted EPS grew 32.7% year-over-year to $1.50, up from 1Q23’s $1.13.

Labour Shortages Are Healthcare’s Most Significant Challenge

According to the American College of Healthcare Executives’ survey, workforce challenges, which include labour shortages, were the top concern for hospital CEOs in 2023. The workforce challenges category was added to the survey conducted by the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2002 to more accurately reflect workforce-related issues hospitals encounter.

This category includes factors such as labour shortages and burnouts. For context, the labour shortage was also ranked as the top concern in 2021’s survey. Workforce challenges have been ranked first for three consecutive years. According to ATGE, about half of the survey participants indicated that labour shortages will prevent their companies from achieving their growth targets over the next five years.

Record High Healthcare Labour Shortages

Looking at the healthcare openings and hires chart, the healthcare industry has been plagued by labour shortages since 2012. Back then, the gap between openings and hires was not that wide. However, over the years, the gap has been consistently expanding. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the gap has widened significantly, and it has been continuing to widen. As of 2022, the gap is estimated to be approximately 1.2 million. The growing gap is driven by jobs opening, which is an indication that demand for healthcare has been rising, especially over the last three years.

Currently, healthcare labour shortages are at an all-time high. There are an estimated 200,000 shortages of nurses, and this number is expected to rise to 400,000 by 2025. According to management, ATGE offers more nursing degrees than any other nursing school. This data suggests that ATGE plays an important role in training new nurses.

For physicians, there is an estimated shortage of around 60,000, and this shortage is expected to expand to 120,000 by 2034. For veterinarians, the current shortage is approximately 15,000, while for social and behavioural health professionals, ATGE estimates that there is a need for approximately 75,000 additional social work jobs each year through 2031. This estimate indicates that there is a significant and growing demand for social and behavioural health professionals as well.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Valuation Model

ATGE operates in the education services industry. A quick recap: ATGE is a leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professionals to the healthcare industry. The peers listed in my valuation model also operate in the same industry. I will be comparing ATGE against them in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins.

In terms of growth outlook, although ATGE underperformed its peers’ median, it was modest as it was not very far behind. ATGE has a forward revenue growth rate of 6.17%, while its peers’ median is 6.34%.

Regarding profitability margins, I will be comparing in terms of EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. For both margins, ATGE underperformed its peers, and the gap is slightly wider. In terms of EBITDA margin TTM, ATGE reported 21.38%, which is ~20% lower than its peers’ median of 26.87%. On the net income margin TTM, ATGE reported 7.12%, which is also lower than peers’ median of 8.70%.

Currently, ATGE is trading at a P/E ratio of 13.39x, which is lower than peers’ median of 14.22x. Given ATGE’s underperformance in both growth outlook and profitability margins, it is fair and reasonable for ATGE to be trading at a slight discount compared to peers.

For 2024, the market’s revenue estimate for ATGE is ~$1.57 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $4.93 per share. For 2025, the revenue estimate is ~$1.66 billion, while the 2025 EPS is $5.65 per share. During the earnings call, management raised 2024 revenue guidance to be between $1.56 billion and $1.58 billion.

For adjusted EPS, it was raised to $4.80 to $5.00 per share. This raised guidance exudes management’s confidence and also the growth outlook of ATGE. Combining management’s raised guidance and my forward-looking analysis as discussed, the market’s revenue and EPS estimates are justified and reasonable. By applying my targeted P/E for ATGE to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price for ATGE is $75.65.

Risk

The downside risk associated with ATGE is regarding regulatory matters. The US Department of Education has proposed new Gainful Employment (GE) rules. This new GE rule requires each programme at ATGE to meet specific debt/earnings ratio thresholds to maintain Title IV eligibility.

This specific debt/earnings ratio will look at the debt incurred by graduates against their post-graduation earnings. If it failed any two out of three consecutive years, the programme would lose its eligibility. In addition, these institutions must issue warnings to current and prospective students if a programme is at risk of losing eligibility in the following GE year. As a result of this new rule, ATGE’s Title IV institutions could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Over the last three years, ATGE’s financial results have demonstrated robust revenue growth. Additionally, its adjusted margins remained robust as well. For its latest 3Q24 earnings results, ATGE continues to report strong top-line growth as revenue increased by 11.8%.

Looking ahead, the current labour shortage in the healthcare industry is anticipated to continue to widen. The labour shortage has been cited by hospital CEOs as the top concern in a survey conducted by the American College of Healthcare Executives for three consecutive years. The current record-high labour shortages are expected to negatively impact these healthcare companies' growth outlook over the next five years.

In addition, management raised its FY2024 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, and this action exudes management’s confidence and also the growth outlook of ATGE. With strong upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for ATGE.