I'm bullish on Energy broadly. I think the underinvestment in the sector is real, and it's still largely under-allocated as investors chase Technology. If you are of the same mindset, then the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE:DRLL) is a fund you may have come across, which, unfortunately, isn't my favorite in the space.

So let's get into it. DRLL is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks broad market exposure to the U.S. energy sector. Launched on August 9, 2022, DRLL aims to provide concentrated exposure through a cost-efficient index product. The fund's benchmark recently changed from the Solactive United States Energy Regulated Capped Index TR to the Bloomberg US Energy Select Index, reflecting its commitment to capturing the dynamic nature of the energy market. With an expense ratio of 0.41% and a 30-day SEC yield of 2.54%, DRLL is relatively competitive in the sector-specific segment of the ETF market.

ETF Holdings

DRLL includes various energy-related companies, with the top five holdings representing a significant portion of its net assets. This is a VERY top-heavy fund. The top 2 holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., make up a whopping 47.77% of the fund. Yes, you read that right. Nearly half the fund is made up of just 2 stocks!

Candidly - I'm not a fan of the very high weightings here. Like at all. I think this makes the fund far riskier than it needs to be for what it's trying to get exposure to. I understand it's passive and index-based, but this kind of allocation would make me very nervous, no matter how good these companies are and their growth rates. Too much idiosyncratic risk in a sector fund makes it less sector and more company-specific, which I would argue this very much is.

Sector Composition

DRLL broadly has exposure to various sub-sectors within the U.S. energy market, including crude petroleum, natural gas, bituminous coal, hydroelectric power, nuclear electric power, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and related services. This diversified approach theoretically means that investors are not overly reliant on any single energy source, thereby mitigating risks associated with sector-specific volatility. But again, the high concentration in Exxon Mobil and Chevron, in my view, largely negates this.

Peer Comparison

When comparing the Strive U.S. Energy ETF to other similar ETFs, the one to really compare it against is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). XLE has a lower expense ratio of 0.12% but offers a slightly different composition, with a heavier emphasis on integrated oil and gas companies. Another peer, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), also provides broad exposure to the energy sector with an expense ratio of 0.10%.

Remember what I said about Exxon and Chevron? Well, it turns out XLE and VDE also have them in the two top 2 holdings. XLE has 43% of the fund in those two companies, while VDE has 36.6%. This makes a big difference. And it explains where DRLL fails. Yes, it's a good mix of energy names, but it's underperformed both XLE and VDE because Exxon and Chevron have lagged other companies it could have balanced its weightings against better.

Pros and Cons

Performance as just shown is sub-par, but there are other things to consider. Firstly, the fund provides concentrated exposure to the U.S. energy sector, which remains a critical component of the global economy. The inclusion of both traditional and renewable energy sources ensures a diversified approach, capturing the ongoing energy transition.

But that isn't enough. The fund's non-diversified nature means it may be more sensitive to economic, business, political, or other changes affecting individual issues or investments, resulting in greater fluctuation in the value of the fund's shares. Furthermore, as a relatively new fund with limited operating history, prospective investors have a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.

Conclusion

I don't think there's anything necessarily wrong with the fund, but I question the high concentration and performance relative to cheaper Energy sector ETFs. I'd rather consider XLE or VDE over this fund for now personally, but it clearly does have the tailwind in my view of resurgent momentum in the energy sector more broadly.