Monty Rakusen

In November of last year, I concluded that inspection player Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) warranted a further inspection. The niche player, offering a broad range of equipment and services for back-end manufacturing, saw revenues under quite some pressure at the time.

The company has seen strong growth until a year or two ago, and by now posts sales at just half that rate, after its business has been hurt hard by deferred capital spending in some key elements of the industry. Right now, Cohu is largely breaking even and while the balance sheet is very strong, a return of growth is needed to unleash potential here.

Test Cell Inspection

Cohu offers a range of equipment and services for so-called back-end semiconductor manufacturing. In essence, it offers a one-stop-shop solution for test and handling equipment, thermal subsystems, vision inspection and test contracting, among others.

In general, these services focus on improving yield, productivity and on quality control items, all key aspects within the semiconductor sector.

Operating as a niche player in a huge industry, Cohu has along history with the business being founded back in 1947 already. This was a $1 stock in the 1980s, saw a huge peak around the internet bubble, as shares have mostly traded in a $10-$20 range since the year 2000, frankly all the time until the outset of the pandemic.

At the same time, the company has made real advancements as a quarter of a billion business had grown towards $900 million in 2021, marking impressive growth, although the counterargument must be made that the share count has doubled over this period of time as well.

On The Valuation

Early in 2023, the company posted an 8% fall in 2022 sales to $813 million. That did not withhold the company from posting reasonable GAAP operating profits of $125 million, and that is after accounting for a $33 million amortization charge.

GAAP earnings came in around $2 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in a dollar higher, with most of the gap explained by amortization charges. With realistic earnings pegged at $2.60 per share, and factoring in a net cash position of $6 per share, a valuation in the thirties looked quite reasonable. After all, that implied that these assets trade at a low double-digit earnings multiple.

The issue was that the company guided for first quarter sales for 2023 at a midpoint of $180 million, a number on which the company delivered. Second quarter sales fell further to $169 million and in November, the company posted third quarter sales at $151 million. With revenues trending at $600 million per annum, operating profits were largely evaporated. Adjusted earnings were posted at a mere $0.35 per share, while GAAP earnings came in at just eight cents.

Pricking Up The Thesis

Cohu posted sales at a rate of around $600 million per annum in November, with earnings power being severely pressured. The company operated with 48 million shares outstanding, which traded at $31, for a $1.5 billion equity valuation. This included a substantial net cash balance of $346 million (equal to $7 per share based on a share count of 48 million shares). With a prevailing $1.15 billion operating asset valuation, the company traded at about 2 times sales, although that realistic earnings were hard to see at that point in time.

Alongside the earnings report, the company announced a $48 million cash deal for Equiptest Engineering Pte, a provider of semiconductor test contractors and consumables. With a $20 million revenue contribution, that values the business at 2.4 times sales, a small premium, while pro forma sales will jump by about 3%.

Fourth quarter sales were seen at a midpoint of $136 million; however, no quick avail was seen, as these continued revenue declines did not bode well for profitability. Moreover, the continued decline was seen in a tougher semiconductor market, but somehow it felt as if Cohu was a bit underperforming here.

This was somewhat disappointing given the diversified client exposure, although that Cohu's services are in great demand when the need for efficiency is high (when utilization rates in the industry are high) which was not the case as of recent. Continued revenue declines and margin pressure did not paint a pretty picture to get involved.

Continued Stagnation

Since November, shares of Cohu have largely traded in a $28-$35 trading range, now having fallen to $29 and change. In January the company provided an update and while preliminary fourth quarter sales of $137 million were in line with the guidance, it was the commentary that first quarter sales for 2024 were expected to fall another 20% on a sequential basis which was outright dismal. After all, that implies that quarterly sales are seen around $110 million, which undoubtedly makes that modest losses could be expected.

In February, Cohu posted its fourth quarter results with revenues down to $137.2 million, marking continued declines on an annual and sequential basis. The company posted GAAP losses of $2 million and adjusted earnings of $11 million, although truth be told is that most of the adjustment relates to amortization charges. The company provided a first quarter outlook which was softer than anticipated, with sales seen at just $107 million.

In May, Cohu posted first quarter sales at $107.6 million as the company became loss making. Adjusted earnings came in essentially break-even levels, with GAAP losses reported at nearly $15 million. One of the few bright spots in the report was the outlook, calling for second quarter sales of $105 million. While this is down slightly from current numbers, it implies that the sales declines have ended. That is badly needed as a current $400 million run rate comes in at just half the revenues reported a year or two ago.

Moreover, the company already announced an order from an unspecified fabless semiconductor manufacturer for its high fidelity microphone tester integrator, although that few other details were shared on this.

And Now?

Currently, the 47 million shares of the company are down to $29, for a $1.36 billion equity valuation, which by now includes a $260 million net cash position, for an enterprise valuation of $1.1 billion.

While the near term guidance does not indicate that sequential revenue growth is seen, this should be expected in the second half of the year, as headwinds from lower capital spending of industrial and automotive clients will gradually run off.

In fact, the company recently outlined 2027 targets, a year in which it hopes to generate a billion in sales, and post earnings close to $4 per share. This should drive real long-term growth and appeal, although that management indicated that it expects the run rate to come consistently lower. Moreover, while these are nice ambitions, they require real execution and a recovery from here.

With operating assets now trading at $24 per share, the company trades at 6 times that earnings target, although that these are adjusted earnings, and, of course, might not be sustainable in the future, with the company currently not posting any profits. If we use the midpoint of the current performance and targets, a $2 earnings per share number implies that shares trade at just 12 times earnings, which looks quite compelling.

The company claims that it has been able to cut costs in this environment without comprising the competitive positioning, but the performance still feels a bit soft, I must say. That said, multiples are not demanding at all now if earnings growth can return. While the business has grown substantially in recent years and seems to have become a better business, I recognize that long-term investors have seen very mixed returns over time. Amidst all this, I am still leaning cautious, although that green shoots might easily unleash a big rally here.