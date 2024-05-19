Symbotic: Maintaining Growth Trajectory

May 19, 2024 12:24 PM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
512 Followers

Summary

  • Symbotic's Q2 results beat revenue expectations but missed EPS estimates.
  • The company provided strong Q3 guidance of $450 - $470 million, and expects system deployments to accelerate in the coming quarters.
  • The company announced key innovation updates and is delivering on its growth strategy.

The collaboration of palletizing robot and AGV (Automated guided vehicle) in smart warehouse. 3D illustration

IchigoRider/E+ via Getty Images

Q2: Solid Quarter

Symbotic (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SYM) delivered mixed Q2 results with revenue beating expectations but EPS missing estimates. The company reported revenue of $424.3 million, a 59% YoY increase, beating consensus by $11 million. However, EPS came in at -$0.07, a miss of $0.03. Company provided

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
512 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SYM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SYM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News