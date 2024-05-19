Dragon Claws

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) suffered a big decline in its distributable earnings in the first quarter as the trust works through some non-accrual issues relating to its office and multi-family loan portfolio.

The trust was forced to increase its provision for credit losses by more than $22 million in the first quarter which was widely expected after Ares Commercial Real Estate slashed its dividend pay-out by 24% in 1Q24. The stock, however, did not react much to these disclosures, indicating that ACRE may have already bottomed out.

With a 38% discount to book value available and a recently realigned dividend pay-out, I think the risk/reward relationship still benefits passive income investors with a high risk tolerance.

My Rating History

I made an aggressive bet on Ares Commercial Real Estate after the commercial trust slashed its dividend to $0.25 per share in the first quarter.

The reason behind my thinking was that investors overreacted to the trust’s dividend adjustment and that the big discount to book value provided a cushion in case the loan situation further deteriorated.

Since then, the trust’s stock has bottomed just below $7 (or appears to have) and I think that Ares Commercial Real Estate should be able to post better dividend coverage in the future.

Portfolio Review, Loan Losses, CECL Reserve

Ares Commercial Real Estate’s portfolio was valued at $2.0 billion as of 1Q24 and included 44 loans. Of these 44 loans, 8 received a high internal risk classification from the trust, meaning the loans are impaired and have a high risk of defaulting. Credit issues are not new to Ares Commercial Real Estate, as the trust consistently added to its credit loss reserve in the last year.

Portfolio Overview (Ares Commercial Real Estate)

In the first quarter, Ares Commercial Real Estate had to increase its credit loss reserve (‘CECL’) by $22.3 million due to a deterioration suffered in its office loan portfolio. This increase in the CECL reserve led to a $0.41 per share negative earnings impact in the first quarter, which pushed the company’s distributable earnings into negative territory.

Furthermore, Ares Commercial Real Estate sold loans, resulting in a total loss of $45.7 million. The trust’s total CECL reserve at the end of 1Q24 was $141 million, 61% of which related to ACRE’s office exposure. With that being said, though, it must be said that the trust is proactively tackling its non-accrual situation.

Expected Credit Losses (Ares Commercial Real Estate)

Ares Commercial Real Estate is actively reducing its non-accruals which amounted to $292 million at the end of 1Q24, reflecting a 31% decline QoQ.

The trust has the option, however, to reduce its non-accruals by selling loans at a loss, which it is doing. In this case, Ares Commercial Real Estate can recognize an immediate loss, but can also remove office-related risks from its balance sheet, which should appeal to passive income investors concerned about non-accruals.

Reduced Dollars Of Loans On Non-Accrual (Ares Commercial Real Estate)

Dividend Cut Leads To Improved Dividend Coverage

The first quarter was not a good one for Ares Commercial Real Estate. With negative distributable earnings of $0.62 per share, Ares Commercial Real Estate did not cover its reduced dividend pay-out of $0.25 per share, but I expect a normalization in the pay-out ratio in the coming quarters as the trust is addressing its non-accrual issues head-on.

If the trust fails, however, to restore its operating performance in the near term and sell more loans, Ares Commercial Real Estate is set to see a decrease in its distributable earnings.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

38% Discount To Book Value

Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stock is selling for a very big discount to book value which is a direct reflection of the trust slashing its dividend pay-out by 24% in the first quarter and loan quality issues.

The trust’s stock price, however, didn’t react much to Ares Commercial Real Estate’s drop in distributable earnings which was anticipated after it made the dividend announcement in 1Q24. With a 38% discount to book value, I think passive income investors continue to get a very high margin of safety.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), which has considerable office exposure as well is selling for a 23% discount to book value. Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR), which has high credit quality and which I recommend to passive income investors due to solid dividend coverage, is selling for only a 4% discount to book value.

Highly risk-averse CRE investors therefore would want to go with Ladder Capital, in my view, while highly risk-seeking investors with a taste for high yields may give Ares Commercial Real Estate a shot.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Still Be Risky

There is no guarantee that Ares Commercial Real Estate won’t see other loan problems in its office or multi-family portfolio. Incremental loan problems could obviously become a major headwind for the trust’s non-accruals and pay-out ratio and, in the worst case, Ares Commercial Real Estate might have slash its dividend again.

My Conclusion

Ares Commercial Real Estate is working through some office and multi-family loan issues that unfortunately caused a sizable decline in the trust’s distributable earnings in 1Q24.

Despite an increase in realized losses and in the CECL reserve account, the first quarter earnings release did not have a major impact on investor sentiment, however, as the trust’s previously announced dividend realignment already prepared passive income investors for lower distributable earnings in the short term.

The big discount to book value, presently in the amount of 38%, is also enticing under the assumption that the credit profile does not fundamentally deteriorate in the near future.

I still think that passive income investors with a high risk tolerance find some decent value in Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stock, particularly if the present dividend level can be sustained.