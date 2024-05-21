PM Images

There is a whole segment of the investment community that focuses on generating income from their allocated capital. If you're reading this article, there is a strong possibility that you have exposure to income-producing assets, whether they are dividend-paying stocks or risk-free assets such as CDs or treasuries. If not, then the idea of generating passive income has piqued your interest. If you follow me on Seeking Alpha, then you have probably seen some of my articles where I discuss different income ideas from individual equities to business development corporations (BDC). I don't own treasuries directly, but the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) has become one of the proxies for cash that I utilize to generate income. Since the November 2023 FOMC meeting, we have seen the odds of a rate cut increase going into 2024 and heading into the March Fed meeting. Since then, the door has been closed on a March pivot, and the May meeting concluded with the Fed maintaining rates at their current level. We're almost halfway through 2024, and the Fed has not pivoted, and we seem to be in a higher for longer rate environment. I do believe that the Fed will pivot in 2024, but I don't think rates are going to decline as quickly as some may want them to. I think SGOV will continue to be an attractive proxy for cash as it's still yielding over 5%, and investors can exit the position instantly. If you are looking for a place to park cash, SGOV has been a winner in the higher-for-longer environment, and I think it will continue to perform well.

Following up on my previous article about SGOV

On January 22nd, I wrote an article about SGOV (can be read here). Since then, shares have been relatively flat, declining by -0.03%, but have generated a 1.72% return when the monthly dividend is accounted for. SGOV has declared and paid 4 monthly dividends amounting to $1.75 per share since January 22nd and has paid $5.20 per share over the trailing twelve months (TTM). I am following up on my previous article because we have had 3 FOMC meetings since then, and rates remain unchanged. Now that we have more clarity around a Fed pivot, I wanted to follow up with another article about why SGOV is still interesting for income investors looking to generate income from risk-free assets.

Risks to investing in SGOV

T-bill and chill have become more popular as rates climbed past 4%. When you purchase a treasury bill, you purchase debt secured by the United States government and get paid interest on your loan. T-bills are often considered extremely safe, but there is an opportunity cost to purchase them as there is a limited upside. In a rising rate environment, there may be arbitrage opportunities to purchase debt with lower coupons at discounted rates as new debt is issued at higher interest rates, but when a bill matures, the holder isn't going to receive more than face value for the bond. Purchasing a 10-year treasury can guarantee interest income, but there is the possibility of missing out on a strong decade in the market. SGOV is very interesting today because it's a short-duration ETF that focuses on 0-3 month T-bills. With rates over 5% SGOV is appealing, but whenever the Fed decides to start its cutting cycle, we will likely see its yield follow the Fed. The other large risk factor is that the yield curve is currently inverted. At some point, this is likely to change, and longer-duration bonds will have a higher yield than shorter-duration bonds. When this occurs, SGOV will start to become less attractive than other bond ETFs.

From an income-producing perspective, SGOV should continue to be an attractive income vehicle when the Fed pivots

SGOV is an ETF comprised of Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 0–3 months. One of the most important aspects to remember is that treasuries come with a fixed interest rate. In rising rate environments, new treasuries are issued at a higher rate that reflects the current rate environment. If a $1,000 T-bill was issued with a 4% coupon and rates continue to rise to 5%, and a new $1,000 T-bill is issued with a 5% coupon, the previous series with a 4% coupon became less attractive. There is less of a reason to purchase a $1,000 note at 4% when you can get an additional 25% in yield by purchasing new notes at a 5% rate. This will lead to the 4% coupon bond declining in value because investors will need to purchase them at a discount to replicate the current yields from newly issued notes.

Most investors are not investing in treasuries to generate capital appreciation unless you're playing an arbitrage game or are extremely conservative. The main reason to invest in T-bills is for the income. The income is guaranteed, and there is almost a 100% guarantee that when the notes mature, you will get the face value of the notes back unless the United States government defaults on its debt. I put together a chart below that compares different duration ETF funds, which include SGOV, US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO), iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ), Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ), and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). From an income perspective, SGOV is currently the highest-yielding fund, as short-duration T-bills come with the largest yield.

Below is a chart of the yield on 10-year notes over the past decade. The ETFs holding long-term and even 2-year notes have a negative return over the past year as rates increased. This is because their underlying assets are trading at a discount, which increases their yield. This means that if this is the top for interest rates, then this is likely the most discounted these notes will trade for. They are likely to gain in value when the Fed pivots, and when they do, their yield will decrease. We are likely seeing the top range for yield from these funds. Since SGOV deals with bills for 0-3 months, the underlying assets are constantly rolling over and maturing. If the Fed pivots in the next several months, the yield from SGOV should follow the rates as new notes are always being purchased. SGOV is likely to continue to generate a higher yield because there will be less fluctuation in the underlying value of its notes than longer-duration ETFs, which will keep the yield fairly stable.

Until the yield curve normalizes, I am going to utilize SGOV as a proxy for cash

As I mentioned earlier, one of the risks to SGOV is the yield curve normalizing. This is a risk to the yield rather than the asset value, as SGOV's assets barely trade at a discount or a premium. Normally, longer-duration bonds have a larger yield than short-duration bonds because you lock your capital up for a longer period of time. Nobody knows when the yield curve will revert back to the norm, and when it does, we're likely to see SGOV's yield decline. Maybe a Fed cutting cycle will help the yield curve normalize, we will need to wait and see. Until then, SGOV has been my favorite proxy for cash because it's extremely easy to access T-bills. Unlike buying from the government directly and going through several steps in my brokerage account, I can just purchase SGOV and let their management team deal with rolling over the maturities on short-duration notes. Since this is an ETF of T-bills rather than a money market account, we should have some time to exit the ETF before its yield becomes unattractive, considering the underlying assets all have fixed interest rates.

There is less of a reason to worry about lower rates than earlier in the year, as the outlook for rate cuts is significantly less than at the start of 2024. There is now a 10.3% chance that rates remain unchanged and less than a 50% chance that rates will fall under 5% to close out 2024. SGOV has generated a monthly dividend of $0.43 over the past year, and over the past 3-months its monthly dividend has averaged $0.44. Unlike building a CD or a T-bill ladder, I am able to generate income every month through SGOV, and the current rate has exceeded an annualized dividend yield of 5%. Until rates fall to the point where short-duration bonds are unattractive, or the yield curve is no longer inverted, I think SGOV will be a safe haven to generate income.

Conclusion

Memorial Day is almost here, and the Fed hasn't pivoted yet. The chances of a rate cut at the June FOMC meeting is only 8.9%, and there is less than a 30% chance that the Fed pivots at the July FOMC meeting. I believe that SGOV will continue to exceed longer-duration ETFs in the yield it generates for some time. SGOV is also not likely to decline much when a pivot occurs because its underlying assets trade close to face value as they're all 0-3 month duration notes. SGOV is my preferred vehicle for parking cash and generating income. I will be watching what the Fed says and the yield curve. Eventually, short, short-duration bonds won't be as attractive from a yield aspect compared to longer-duration notes, but there is no indication that will occur over the next several months. For now, I am still bullish on SGOV and think there is still time to utilize it to generate income. I plan on following up with another article when the Fed starts to pivot or when the yield curve starts to normalize.