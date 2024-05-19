BalkansCat

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll update my thesis on ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) (OTCPK:ASAZY), a Sweden-based but global-operating business that I recently, in my last article in February of this year, downgraded to a "HOLD" with the following return-related result.

Seeking Alpha Assa Abloy RoR (Seeking Alpha Assa Abloy RoR)

So all things being equal, my calls for the company have, as you can see from the track record above, been the correct ones here. I have in fact, prior to that particular piece, been wholly positive on Assa Abloy for quite some time, and my position in the business is at a convincing overall ROR, as I also pointed out in the previous article.

In 4Q, the company really showed a fair bit of outperformance in what was otherwise a fairly challenging market, with good top-line expansion in key areas, but a decline in emerging markets and some core markets, with a global tech segment that was otherwise still growing. Like many Swedish premiumized companies, we find Assa Abloy in a position of being very expensive without much yield and with the upside unclear, in that it doesn't seem clear that it will manage a 15% annualized rate of return at conservative forecasts.

In this article, we'll see how the latest quarter and forecast match up, and we've seen enough to raise the rating for the company here to a "BUY".

Assa Abloy - Plenty to like - but not the price

1Q24 is the latest report we have to go on here. The company actually did better than I expected them to. My expectation included a continuing sales decline at a fairly clear level/trend. Instead, we find relatively stable sales trends in the Entrance systems segment, but with sales decline - though only slight ones - in the other segment.

However, more importantly, the company showcased operating margin improvements related to price realizations, cost actions, lower direct costs in terms of materials, seasonally strong cash conversion ratios, and a continued pace of inorganic growth.

I mentioned in the past how Assa Abloy's ambition to grow its operations organically has for some time been limited to relatively low growth rates. Instead, Assa Abloy depends to a high degree on non-organic or M&A-based growth. Assa Abloy completed 3 more acquisitions during the quarter.

Overall, Entrance Systems was able to turn around the company's sales numbers, and we also saw very good EBIT.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

This includes a slight decline in EBIT/EBITA margin and a slight decline also in company EPS. Also, revenue was mostly up due to the inorganic additions to the company's top line. Organically speaking, the company's results were actually down 2%. Mix-wise in geography, the growth is not coming from the company's established regions, but rather from emerging areas in the world.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

Ups and downs for 1Q24?

The company had several key project and procurement wins, among these a loading dock solutions contract with delivery to several large logistics facilities and distribution hubs around the US and the European continents. Also, the company delivered electronic access and controls to a large US public Uni.

The company with a strong tradition in the "Yale" series of locks and door systems, has now also launched a new product, the Yale Durus, which is a smart lock that's fitted within the actual door with full functionality on any style of door, that's now being launched in Assa Abloy's home market of Sweden. The company also launched Twin X, a keying system for very high-security environments, this time launched in the Australian market.

Other than that, Assa has been launching a whole host of HID-related identification systems for facial recognition.

Also, Assa keeps winning awards - as they have in the past.

So, no doubt in my mind that Assa continues to be qualitative at this time, and that growth for the company in the long term seems to be a foregone conclusion. Sales growth for the company has been strong for years - only during the depths of COVID-19 did things actually trail down and decline.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

The operating margin cratered during the same period but has since recovered to a very solid 15%+ rate, which is also within the company's long-term target corridor.

And while some investors may complain about the lack of organic growth, and decline in EBIT margins, the company is making up for this by delivering a record-high historical 1Q EBIT.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

The acquisitions during this quarter which are expected to bring more upside to the company include things like IWS, Kadex, and Cemoel, none of which are especially massive companies, but which do represent annual sales increases of €200M or thereabouts of top-line improvement.

I found IWS very interesting especially - it's by far the largest of these companies and operates in the very interesting segment of warehouse solutions products, where it represents the majority of company sales increase numbers.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

So all that being considered, the company has very solid trends, and even the opening solutions segment that technically is dragging things down a bit is likely something that will improve going forward, given both margin stabilization and improvements in sales and other trends.

Headwinds would include the fact that the company's sales increase if we look at what's driving them is not volume, but price/mix. The company can report strong operational execution - meaning that the lower sales are made up for by better pricing, lower input costs, strong cost control measures, personnel, etc., but it's still a somewhat "down" trend. The company also went ahead and did some divestments, in this case, Emtek and U.S. smart residential.

The company's leverage remains on the high side given recent M&A activity. Assa Abloy usually manages a sub-35% net debt/equity ratio, but that is not the case any longer, and now things are up to 68% - though this is inching down fairly quickly. The company is currently at a net debt amount of just below 70B SEK, or around €7B, with an EPS that is, to put it simply, stabilizing.

Assa Abloy IR (Assa Abloy IR)

Let's look at the risks and upsides for Assa Abloy here.

Assa Abloy - Risks & Upside

The main case for Assa Abloy is being made on the global market and the increased adoption of the company's technology. This includes the massive adoption of electromechanical, rather than mechanical, locking systems. As a global industry leader, the company is not only well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, but also to take advantage of a significantly growing industry. Being one of the largest, in fact, the largest, makes any upside very significant here. This is argument number one.

Argument number two would be the combination of the company's strong fundamentals, by which I mean the very strong customer brands and high switching costs for the company's technology. This is true for the private customer, but it's also true for the corporate customer - and more so in the commercial portfolio because it acts as an insulator from inflationary and competitive overall pressures. There is also the fact that when it comes to the company's aftermarket sales, the company has found a strategy of high-margin sticky sales that doesn't really see any exposure to the cyclicality of the economic cycle. In fact, two-thirds of company revenues is generated from the aftermarket at this time.

Every company does have risks of course, and Assa Abloy is no different at all. As the company increases its focus on more specialized door systems, this is actually a lower-margin area overall, with lower returns and more one-time revenue sources, as many of these are maintained by on-site technicians for customers. The company's closest competitors are also smaller, and this might be a disadvantage, but it also means that these competitors will price very aggressively and try to gain scale at the sacrifice of margin and profit, something Assa should be unwilling to do.

Also, any company that depends on bolt-ons for growth runs the real risk of overpaying for M&As, which would impact the company in the long term.

Assa Abloy Valuation - Some things to like, but we do need a cheaper price for a better upside.

A real question is if the company's future growth is going to be able to make us see a profit based on continued premiumization. In layman's terms, I am saying that this company is unlikely to grow even close to as much going forward as it has been growing in the past.

That makes any sort of premium tricky here. Once a company hits the 7-10% annualized EPS growth forecast, from previous numbers of between 13-15% or so, then I would say the premium may no longer be justified.

To ensure that we're discounting properly and going for the longer-term trends, I would forecast the company at around 20x. This means that we're going by something close to the 20-year average for this company, which stands at around 19.5x (Paywalled FactSet Link).

At this time, the company is still trading at 22.5x P/E, with a normalized premium for the 10-year at around 24x, however, with an EPS growth rate expectation that is now clearly below double digits.

This was one of the reasons I no longer considered the company a "BUY" in my last article, and I stand by that here.

Assa Abloy is now trading at 22.5x. Even based on a 20-year normalized P/E of 20, the annualized rate of return based on a forecast here and including a sub-par yield of less than 1.75% prior to withholding taxes, the company is yielding less than the market average per year based on a 6% forecasted annual RoR.

Assa Abloy Upside (Assa Abloy Upside)

Because of this, my previous thesis still very much holds. I do not see any significant potential upside above the market at this valuation, and even in the likely case that Assa Abloy manages exactly this, the company's current growth profile does not justify an overall increase in price target for me, nor in the near term.

Because of this, I give you my updated thesis - which at this time is more or less the same as my previous one, but with the update that even a good 1Q24 because I do view it as "good", does not justify a rating increase here.

Thesis

Assa Abloy is a global, market-leading provider of solutions in access, ID, locks, and passage systems. The company is an M&A-heavy, proven capital allocator with excellent fundamental safeties and a potential upside at a good valuation. At a cheap price, it's possible to deliver significant market outperformance by investing in the company.

At a 260 SEK per share price for the native ticker, the company might be a "BUY" for some, but my estimate here, and based on the growth estimates, I say "no".

I'm keeping my rating at "HOLD". I do not believe the company should be bought here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company is now a "HOLD" for me.

