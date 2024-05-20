MarsBars

Most retirees or those planning to retire have heard of the 4% rule, which is a guideline used to determine how much retirees can withdraw from their savings each year without running out of money over one's non-working retirement years.

The rule suggests that retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their retirement portfolio in the first year, and then adjust that amount for inflation in subsequent years. While this may work in a low inflation environment, recent indicators suggest that higher-than-normal inflation isn't coming down anytime soon, thereby rendering the 4% rule somewhat irrelevant in the current market.

Moreover, those who are in good health and expect to live longer than average may not want to sell down principal to fund living expenses, as principal is essentially working capital that should be preserved at all costs.

For those who prefer to get a higher yield without having to sell down principal, here are two options yielding 6%. Both are linked to companies with durable business models and are undervalued, giving the investors potential capital appreciation to boot, so let's get started!

#1: Verizon

Verizon (VZ) operates in an oligopoly market as one of just 3 telecoms remaining after T-Mobile (TMUS) acquired Sprint back in 2020. After spending billions in building out its 5G network, it's able to reap the benefits from pursuing FWA (fixed wireless) customers by taking broadband customers away from traditional cable providers like Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR). I last visited VZ back in August last year, noting how undervalued it was yielding 8%.

What's great for its investors is that VZ's FWA strategy has been bearing fruit in recent years. This includes gaining 354K net FWA customer additions during Q1 2024, including 151K business customers. This brought VZ's total FWA customers to 3.4 million, with 3 million net adds over the past 8 quarters alone.

Moreover, VZ has shown a willingness to grow revenue by raising prices even if it means losing some price-conscious customers. This is reflected by Wireless Revenue growing by 3.3% YoY during the first quarter, marking an acceleration from 1.3% growth in the prior year period. Also encouraging, VZ has tapered back from heavy capital spending, resulting in free cash flow growth of 16% over the prior year period to $2.7 billion.

Management is guiding for 2-3.5% Wireless Service Revenue growth and 1-3% adjusted EBITDA growth this year. This is supported by expectations for continued growth in FWA customers, stability in the postpaid subscriber base, and growth in AI-led initiatives in VZ's private networks business. The latter-mentioned segment is gaining traction, with transformative deals signed across various industries, and the AI strategy is centered on optimizing internal processes and establishing new revenue streams through AI-driven services.

Importantly, VZ carries a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, which comes in handy in this higher interest rate environment. This is supported by a safe 2.6x net debt to EBITDA ratio. Plus, VZ's pullback in capital spending this year enables it to focus on debt paydown before it can shift attention towards share buybacks. Since 2022, VZ has reduced long-term debt by over $7.3 billion, and this includes $3.9 billion worth of debt reduction during the first quarter.

At present, VZ yields an appealing 6.6%, and the dividend is well-covered by a 57% payout ratio. VZ has also raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and while its 5-year dividend CAGR of 2% isn't particularly high, I find value in VZ's 'bond proxy-like' attributes due to the stability of the underlying business model. Plus, dividend growth may pick up after VZ pays down debt and is able to allocate more capital toward shareholder returns through stock buybacks and dividend growth.

While VZ is no longer as cheap is it was last year, it remains a solid value at the current price of $40 with a forward PE of 8.8x, sitting well below its normal PE of 13.6. With a 6.6% dividend yield and long-term EPS growth expectations in the low to mid-single digit, VZ could give investors a far higher yield and market-level total returns even without a reversion to mean valuation.

FAST Graphs

#2: Agree Realty

Agree Realty (ADC) is one of a handful of triple-net lease REITs that have a long track record of strong shareholder returns, alongside peers Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NNN). I last covered ADC back in December of last year, noting its undervaluation despite strong operating fundamentals, and the stock currently sits 1.3% lower since then.

What makes ADC stand out from its peers is its higher exposure to investment grade rated tenants, which comprise 69% of its ABR (annual base rent). By comparison, 40% of Realty Income's ABR comes from IG-rated tenants. It's also been strategic in reducing exposure to once strong tenants like Walgreens (WBA), which comprised 30% of ADC's ABR 12 years ago, but now represents just 1%.

At the same time, management has had the foresight to increase exposure to growing brands like Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), which as shown below, now has 100 locations under the ADC flag, representing its 2nd largest tenant.

Investor Presentation

ADC has continued to demonstrate strength, with AFFO per share growing by a respectable 4.6% YoY to $1.03 during Q1 2024. This was supported by annual rent escalators and robust external growth, including $140 million in investment capital across 50 high quality retail properties. These transactions were made at an attractive weighted average cap rate of 7.7%, a 50 basis point increase over the prior quarter and 100 bps increase over the prior year period. It's worth noting that ADC isn't sacrificing quality for growth, as IG-rated tenant acquisitions represented 64% of total acquired ABR.

Management is guiding for a respectable 4.2% growth in AFFO per share this year. This includes guidance for $600 million worth of total acquisitions this year on a leverage neutral basis. Funding for deals could come from liquidity on hand, accretive equity alongside debt issuance at the current valuation, and $50 to $100 million worth of asset dispositions with an anticipated 150 basis point investment spread.

ADC carries a BBB credit rating from S&P and has a strong balance sheet with a 4.7x net debt to EBITDA ratio, sitting well below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs, and it has a very strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.0x.

ADC currently yields 5% and the dividend is well-covered by a 75% payout ratio, and has a 5-year CAGR of 6.1%. Those looking for a higher yield may want to consider the Preferred Series A shares (ADC.PR.A), which currently yields 6.2%. This series is cumulative, currently trades at a 32% discount to par value, and cannot be called until 9/17/2026 at the earliest.

ADC's common stock also remains attractive at the current price of $60.53 with a forward P/FFO of 15.2. While this sits about on par with ADC's historical P/FFO of 15.0, I believe this is a quality company that's worth paying a fair price for.

While ADC is pricier than the 13.0x and 12.9x P/FFOs of Realty Income and NNN REIT, respectively, I believe it's a worthy complement to its two peers as part of a dividend basket. With a 5% yield and my long-term expectations for 4-5% annual FFO/share growth, ADC could deliver a far higher dividend compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) and market-level total performance over the long run.

FAST Graphs

Risks to Consider

Risks to Verizon include changes in spectrum allocation and telecom regulations could affect Verizon's operations and competitive position. Moreover, the telecom industry remains highly competitive, with pressure from other major carriers and new entrants.

While Agree Realty's strategy is sound, potential risks include macroeconomic uncertainties, fluctuations in interest rates, and challenges in sourcing favorable acquisition opportunities. Additionally, any significant deterioration in the financial health of key tenants could impact rental income and occupancy rates.

Investor Takeaway

The 4% rule, a traditional retirement guideline, is increasingly irrelevant in today's high inflation environment, prompting retirees to seek higher-yield investments without depleting their principal. Verizon and Agree Realty offer promising alternatives with 6% yields.

Verizon's robust market position and successful FWA strategy, coupled with strong financial performance and prudent debt management, make it a compelling choice with a stable 6.6% dividend yield.

Similarly, Agree Realty's focus on investment-grade tenants, strategic growth, and solid balance sheet underpin its attractive 5% yield, with its Preferred Series A shares offering 6.2%. Both companies provide durable business models and undervalued opportunities, presenting retirees with stable income and potential capital appreciation.