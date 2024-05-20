spooh

Enbridge Q1 Earnings Support Its Bullish Thesis

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) investors have enjoyed a remarkable rally even though the underlying crude oil futures (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) have corrected from their April 2024 highs. As a result, I assess it underscores Enbridge's robust thesis as a leading energy infrastructure player with reliable earnings and cash flow. Supported by the long-term contracted nature of Enbridge's earnings, it delivers significant visibility for energy investors looking to diversify their energy portfolios. As a result, it enhances the credibility of Enbridge's midstream thesis, improving investor confidence in ENB's utility-like earnings portfolio.

In my previous bullish Enbridge stock article in mid-March, I explained why ENB was well-primed to grind higher. While there was unanticipated downward volatility in April, ENB stock bottomed in mid-April at the $33 level before surging more than 15% through its recent May highs. As a result, the sharp upward reversal demonstrated the market's confidence in ENB's growth opportunities even before the Canadian energy infrastructure leader reported its first-quarter earnings.

Enbridge's Q1 earnings release in early May highlighted several long-term opportunities benefiting ENB investors. Accordingly, Enbridge delivered an 11% increase in adjusted EBITDA, translating into a 4% uptick in distributable cash flow per share. In addition, the Mainline tolling settlement (until the end of 2028) with the Canadian regulator helped lower Enbridge's execution risks. While the Trans Mountain expansion could introduce competitive risks, the current and expected utilization of Enbridge's infrastructure is anticipated to remain high. Therefore, I don't anticipate a material near-term impact, given the long-term contracted nature of Enbridge's volume opportunities. In addition, the company expects to average about 3M barrels per day in Mainline volumes for 2024, corroborating my assessment.

Enbridge Has Several Long-Term Growth Drivers

Enbridge's utility-like earnings profile has been bolstered by purchasing three US natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (D). LNG export opportunities are expected to remain robust, even as the threat of increased LNG supply from 2026 needs to be monitored. Despite that, Enbridge highlighted increased demand to "fuel LNG terminals, data centers, and generative AI." It demonstrates the competitive advantages of Enbridge's infrastructure assets beyond its Mainline play. Consequently, it aligns with "Enbridge's integrated infrastructure network and ability to offer access to both natural gas and renewable power sources."

I observed the surge in energy demand for AI data centers as a long-term growth opportunity benefiting infrastructure players like Enbridge. Energy could be the critical limitation moving forward. As a result, it could replace compute (chips) as the primary supply constraint, attributed to the frenetic pace of AI developments. Given the proximity of ENB's assets portfolio, Enbridge is well-positioned to capitalize on these long-term AI growth opportunities. Accordingly, Enbridge's "assets are strategically located within 50 miles of 45% of all natural gas power generation in North America." Therefore, I believe it underpins the company's long-term adjusted EBITDA growth profile of 5%, enhancing the clarity in its long-term dividend growth outlook of about 3% for income investors.

Is ENB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ENB Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

ENB's reasonable valuation ("C" valuation grade) relative to its energy sector peers positions it well for a further valuation re-rating. Its robust profitability ("A" profitability grade) corroborates my assessment of contractual stability and earnings visibility that income investors desire. As a result, I have not identified red flags suggesting ENB's long-term bullish thesis isn't sustainable.

Furthermore, ENB's solid "B-" dividend safety grade underscores management's prudent capital allocation strategies. Enbridge highlighted that it expects to maintain a payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its DCF, providing a reasonable margin of safety against unanticipated downside risks.

ENB price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

ENB's price action (adjusted for dividends) underscores my conviction that it has climbed out of its downtrend bias, as ENB bottomed in October 2023. Robust dip-buying was observed in February and April 2024, preceding its recent outperformance toward ENB's May 2024 highs.

I assess a possible resistance zone close to the $40 level, which could lead to near-term downside as dip-buyers potentially take profit following its recent surge. Despite that, ENB stock investors should note that ENB's medium-term bias has already reversed to a bullish bias, suggesting we are likely in the early days of its uptrend continuation thesis.

Therefore, while I cannot rule out a near-term downside in ENB, I assess that the market's confidence in ENB's long-term bullish thesis has improved markedly. It aligns closely with Enbridge's fundamentally strong growth drivers, as discussed earlier. A potentially less hawkish Fed should improve buying sentiments further from income investors seeking ENB's stable and predictable cash flow profile. As a result, ENB's price action suggests long-term investors should remain on board and buy potential pullbacks moving ahead.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

