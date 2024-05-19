PM Images

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) shares have shown little volatility since February, but shares could be set for a breakout as lower Federal Fund rates benefit those REITs that rely on large-scale acquisitions to drive their cash flow growth. Realty Income is a well-run REIT that has recently done some major transactions outside its core operational theater of 'retail' which is boosting the company's adjusted FFO and dividend potential.

With lower Federal Fund rates on the horizon, large debt-financed acquisitions could become more attractive, and I would expect Realty Income to stem some major acquisitions this year. The REIT is also growing its adjusted FFO at double-digit rates, due to last year's acquisitions, and the company maintained very healthy payout metrics. With shares continuing to trade below Realty Income's historical valuation, I believe the risk profile remains heavily skewed to the upside for income investors, especially.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I recommended Realty Income as a strong buy in February due to its low adjusted FFO-based pay-out ratio in the mid-60% range and its healthy occupancy metrics: A Bargain With A 6% Yield. Realty Income has also been able to deliver very strong adjusted FFO growth in the March quarter as the company's past acquisitions -- especially the one relating to Spirit Realty -- are making a big cash flow impact. With double-digit AFFO growth and lower interest rates on the horizon, I believe the setup is much more bullish than investors realize.

Double-digit AFFO growth in Q1'24

Realty Income presented better than expected results for its first fiscal quarter that beat consensus FFO expectations by $0.01 per-share. The REIT benefited from a boost to its cash flow due to the acquisition of Spirit Realty which was conducted last year to grow the company's portfolio, add incremental FFO and boost the REIT's industrial property representation in Realty Income's portfolio.

Realty Income's adjusted FFO, which is important to calculate the REIT's dividend coverage ratio and judge its dividend sustainability, soared 33% year over year to $864.2M. Due to the increase in the number of outstanding shares (issued in part to finance the acquisition), Realty Income's adjusted diluted FFO per-share increased a more moderate 5% year over year, but the REIT is clearly growing its cash flow at healthy rates.

Realty Income

Realty Income continued to look very good from a dividend coverage perspective in the first fiscal quarter as well: with mid-single digit adjusted FFO growth, the REIT maintained a healthy dividend payout ratio in the mid-70% range. In Q1'24 Realty Income paid out 74.8% of its adjusted FFO and the payout ratio remained remarkably stable year over year.

Realty Income

Reliance on acquisitions

Realty Income is now one of the largest retail-focused REITs in the country, with a market cap of $48B. As such, the REIT will rely more and more on debt-and equity-financed acquisitions to grow its adjusted FFO. According to management expectations, Realty Income targets approximately 2% annual adjusted FFO growth organically. This organic growth is mainly achieved through lease rate increases, but I believe acquisitions could and will make a major difference for Realty Income going forward.

Realty Income

Realty Income has consistently used equity and debt capital to acquire new properties in the market and therefore achieved consistent, mid-single digit AFFO growth over a long period of time. The REIT is paying billions annually to scoop up, mostly, retail properties, but ventured into other areas last year as well with its Bellagio deal. Since Realty Income is now so big, only major transactions are going to make a difference for the REIT's cash flow going forward and with interest rates set to get cut in the near future, I believe Realty Income could get a new incentive to pull off some AFFO-accretive property transactions.

Realty Income

Realty Income's valuation

Realty Income continues to trade significantly below its long term historical valuation average. Realty Income achieved an average price-to-book ratio of 2.0X in the last ten years, which compares against a current P/BV ratio of 1.23X... meaning Realty Income's shares can be currently bought at a near-40% discount to book value. This discount is likely present in Realty Income's valuation because the market has been worried about the high level of current interest rates. NNN REIT (NNN), a close competitor also active in retail properties, is trading for 1.9X book value. I don't see a specific reason why Realty Income should trade at such a large discount to National Retail Properties' as well as its own historical valuation multiplier.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Realty Income

Key to my investment thesis with regard to Realty Income is that the REIT could benefit from lower Federal Fund rates, as the initiation of a low-rate interest cycle is set to make acquisitions cheaper from a financing perspective. Realty Income relies on outsized acquisitions to make a meaningful difference in terms of its AFFO growth. If the Federal Reserve were to further put off federal fund rate cuts, my argument about Realty Income's growing acquisition hunger may not be a strong argument at all.

Final thoughts

Realty Income delivered solid first fiscal quarter results at the beginning of the month that highlighted once more the REIT's enormous cash flow strength. Given that Realty Income has grown to become a $48B REIT juggernaut, I believe that the REIT can only make a major difference to its AFFO growth if it acquires additional new real estate through large-scale transactions in the market. Lower interest rates could be a catalyst for more debt-financed acquisitions going forward. Since shares of Realty Income are trading significantly below the longer-term average price-to-book ratio, the company is seeing double-digit AFFO growth and maintaining stable dividend payout metrics, I believe the REIT makes an appealing value proposition for dividend investors!