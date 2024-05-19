Realty Income: Set For A New Upleg

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.05K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income's shares could see a breakout as lower federal fund rates benefit the REIT sector, and especially large REITs that rely on debt-financing to stem acquisitions.
  • The company's major transactions outside of its core retail operations are boosting adjusted FFO and improving diversification.
  • With lower interest rates, I expect O stock to make significant acquisitions and experience strong, sustained AFFO growth.

Putting money into or out of house

PM Images

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) shares have shown little volatility since February, but shares could be set for a breakout as lower Federal Fund rates benefit those REITs that rely on large-scale acquisitions to drive their cash flow growth. Realty Income

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.05K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News