In a recent article on Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:JARLF;OTCPK:JMHLY), I contrasted its strategic approach to venture out into Asia with that of its historic rival, Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCPK:SWRAF;OTCPK:SWRAY;OTCPK:SWRBF;OTCPK:SWRBY) which remains much more focused on Hong Kong and (Greater China). Readers of my previous work (or the disclosure below the aforementioned article, for that matter) may already know that I myself do, in fact, have a position in Swire Pacific. I first initiated this position about 5 years ago. At the time, I explained my reasoning as to why I prefer class B shares over an investment via class A shares. Depending on one’s perspective, it might be said that I have been either putting my money where my mouth is or talking my book – I leave that up to readers to decide. Half a decade, a pandemic and a return of interest rates later, I am revisiting the stock and explain, why I still believe the class B shares in particular to be an attractive long-term investment.

Portfolio

Since I last covered the company, Swire Pacific made some changes to its portfolio. Most notably, the company sold its subsidiary Swire Pacific Offshore to Tidewater Inc. (TDW). Personally, I was delighted by this move, as I did not view the division as particularly valuable to the business overall. What has not changed is the most important holding: Swire Pacific continues to hold an 82 percent stake in Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCPK:SWPFF). Swire Properties remains focused on Greater China, with Hong Kong being the largest market by far. Obviously, commercial real estate, even more so Chinese commercial real estate, is not exactly the hottest asset class right now. But on a positive note, the Hong Kong commercial property market appears a good deal more resilient than the (mainland) Chinese counterpart.

Furthermore, Swire remains engaged in the aviation business through a 45 percent stake in Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCPK:CPCAF; OTCPK:CPCAY) as well as its fully owned subsidiary Haeco – short for Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company - through which it provides various repair and maintenance services for aircraft operators. Cathay Pacific, in particular, appears on track to complete a turnaround, recently reporting its highest annual profit since 2010.

One segment that has seen material developments recently is the Beverages division. The American operations, bundled under Swire Coca-Cola USA, were sold to John Swire and Sons Ltd. in 2023. Swire Pacific, through various local subsidiaries, remains engaged in the bottling of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) beverages bottler in Hong Kong, various mainland Chinese regions and Taiwan. In recent years, Swire Coca-Cola also expanded into Southeast Asia, acquiring bottling operations in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, through its Trading and Industrials segment, Swire also engages in various activities including retail, food, car dealerships (mostly in Taiwan) and waste management (in Hong Kong).

Lately, Swire Pacific has also begun expanding into the healthcare sector. The Healthcare division is still in its early stages and so far comprises a majority interest in DeltaHealth, which specializes in cardiovascular care on the Chinese mainland, as well as various stakes in hospitals in Hong Kong, China and Indonesia as well as some senior housing facilities in the Yangtze Delta region. Overall, I think that this is not unreasonable, as China in particular is facing a rapid increase in senior populations based on its demographics - which should generally increase the demand for healthcare services.

Valuation

Swire Pacific has two different share classes, between which there is a significant difference in relative market value (more on that in a minute). Therefore, I will first assess the valuation in absolute terms rather than on a per share basis. The starting point thus is the company’s market capitalization, which at the time of writing is about $11.41 billion.

Obviously, the easiest way to assign a value to an asset is to simply employ its current market price if one is available. At the time of writing, the value of Swire Pacific’s listed holdings amounted to around €12.64 billion.

I am confident that Haeco at the very least justifies a value of $230 million, which represents around 10 times underlying profit. To be on the safe side, I value the Beverages division at a conservative 10 times earnings (ex-Swire Coca-Cola USA) thus arriving at around $1.6 billion. The true value might, however, easily be more in the range of $2.4 to $3.2 billion, as listed Coca-Cola bottlers tend to trade at earnings multiples between 15 and 20.

I value Swire Pacific’s Trading and Industrials business at 5 times 2023 profit, deriving at a figure of about $190 million. I am already accounting for a conglomerate discount, as the division bundles various, entirely unrelated product groups. If you were to assess the individual parts of the division, higher multiples might well be justified.

The one division I find it hardest to assign a fixed value to at this point in time, as Swire Pacific has only relatively recently begun to incest in the space. Also, the segment is as of yet posting losses. As of December 31st, 2023 investments in the segment totaled some HKD2.7 billion (= around $350 million). In the meantime, however, Swire has entered an agreement to increase its stake in DeltaHealth. Again being conservative, I am assigning a value of a mere $350 million, in line with investments made, to the division, but I assume that the true long-term value is most likely a good deal higher.

All in all, based on the above considerations, the sum of Swire Pacific’s parts adds up to around $14.78 billion. While the company had net debt to the tune of HKD55.1billion (around $7 billion), I will not deduct this figure once more, as the respective debt and cash balances are already included in the valuation of the individual segments. For example, more than HKD30 billion of that figure are debts at the Swire Properties level alone. All in all, Swire Pacific overall trades at a discount of almost 30 percent to the sum of its parts based on my calculations.

Why Class B

As I allude to above, Swire Pacific has class A and class B shares. Both share classes come with one vote each, but class A shares have a five times higher economic interest per share. In effect, five class B shares represent the same economic ownership as one class A share. Now to the interesting part: Based on a share price of $8.22 for the class A share, one would expect class B shares to sell for around $1.65. But in reality, the price of a class B share is a mere $1.21. That is a sizeable difference of 26 percent. A certain discount is arguably justified by higher liquidity of the class A shares. John Swire & Sons Ltd. holds most of its controlling stake via class B shares, resulting in a lower free float. Furthermore, there might also be a certain reluctance among non-Hong Kong based investors to invest in penny stocks. For a time, class B shares traded below $1/€1 on American and European exchanges – in HKD that would not have been so much of an issue, obviously.

Now, for a long-term investor, the class B shares are arguably preferable. While it appears unlikely that the discount will go away anytime soon, the same amount of money invested in class B shares will give you a higher relative interest in the underlying business. This is especially poignant with dividends. The dividend yield of class B shares is materially higher. This is, in my opinion, pretty relevant, as Swire Pacific is a reliable and relatively generous, albeit not necessarily consistent in terms of actual amounts, dividend payer. 2023 is an outlier, as the distributions included a special dividend following the disposal of the US beverages business. The better benchmark is arguably the HKD3 per class A / HKD0.6 per class B share distribution made in 2022. At the current respective share prices, a distribution in line with that figure would represent a yield of 4.6 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. Over time, such differences in yield add up. Both share classes tend to move up and down at roughly the same pace over any longer period of time. Hence, the relative gain on price should be comparable, too.

Furthermore, the class B shares are, naturally, also advantageous in terms of multiples. Now, as I explained above, I find a sum of the parts valuation to be more appropriate in the case of Swire Pacific, but earnings multiples are, nonetheless, still an important metric. Based on the respective FY2023 EPS figures, class a shares trade at an earnings multiple of 3.2, whereas class B shares only cost 2.4 times EPS. Please be aware that these are trailing figures which include special effects due to a large asset sale. Forward multiples are almost certainly materially higher.

Risk Factors

No investment is without risks. In the case of Swire Pacific, there is first and foremost the issue of the massive exposure to Hong Kong real estate. There is the issue of Hong Kong becoming more and more Chinese, thus potentially losing, over time, its distinct characteristics which set it apart from mainland cities. This may have a negative impact on the city’s real estate market and general prosperity in the long run. A less affluent and less attractive Hong Kong would also pose risks for Swire Pacific’s aviation business, as there would presumably be less demand for travel to and from the city. An investment in Swire Pacific is, by extension, a bet on Hong Kong’s enduring prosperity.

As with any company that has significant exposure to Greater China, there is also a certain geopolitical risk. As demonstrated by a number of measures, the latest of which were substantial increases to tariffs on Chinese goods imported to the US, a US-China trade war is a distinct possibility (one might even argue that one is already underway).

Conclusion

All in all, Swire Pacific appears attractively valued relative to the sum of its parts. At the same time, I do not expect an immediate move to the upside. The company is an interesting investment in the long run, but not exactly right for short-term traders. Given the significant price difference relative to the underlying economic interest, the class B shares are, in my opinion, the superior investment to buy and hold. So, what I will do here is assign a buy rating to class B shares, while giving class A shares a hold for now.

In addition to the shares themselves, there are also two classes of ADRs. One of these (SWRBY) represents five class B shares. At the time of writing, they do trade lower than an ADR representing one class A share (SWRAY), but higher than 5 class B shares. Consequently, I do not see much reason to invest via those ADRs (provided, of course, one has direct access to class B shares). I will therefore rate those a hold, too.

