stockcam

About a year ago, in May 2023, I argued that Barclays (NYSE:BCS) (OTCPK:BCLYF) stock is deeply undervalued, and I projected a "triple-digit upside opportunity". Since the argument was made, Barclays has returned about 43% total equity return to investors, including dividend and buybacks, and today I am confident to reiterate my "Buy" thesis. Pointing to Barclay's recently announced Q1 results, I highlight that the Bank reported £6.95 billion of revenues and £2.3 billion of pre-tax profits, both metrics higher YoY and well ahead of consensus.

Taking a longer-term perspective, Barclays has guided plans to generate £30 billion in revenue by 2026, well ahead of the consensus forecast of approximately £29 billion. Anchored on supportive revenue generation, paired with an ambitious cost to income ratio of below 60%, Barclays has pledged to return about $12.5 billion of capital to investors over the next 3 years (implying an annualized equity yield of about 10%).

For context, since the start of the year, Barclays shares have strongly outperformed the broader market: YTD, BCS stock is up almost 37%, compared to a gain of less than 10% for the S&P 500 and a gain of approximately 17% for industry leader JPMorgan (JPM).

Seeking Alpha

Barclays Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Beating Consensus

Barclays reported a strong first quarter in 2024, though results slightly lagged behind the stellar performance of the previous year. In Q1 2024, the bank generated approximately £7.0 billion in revenues, a slight decrease from £7.2 billion in Q1 2023 (-3% YoY). Analysts, however, had expected revenues of approximately £6.6-6.7 billion, according to consensus data collected by Refinitiv. Similarly, profitability also saw a slight decline YoY (-10%), with a quarterly profit before taxes and after impairments of £2.3 billion compared to £2.6 billion in the same period last year. But again, results were well ahead of consensus estimates, which projected pre-tax profits of only £2.1-2.2 billion.

Barclays Q1 2024 reporting

On a segment level

Barclays UK business generated £1.8 billion in income, a decrease from £2.0 billion YoY, with net interest income contributing £1.5 billion.

The Consumer, Cards, and Payments (CCP) segment experienced a growth in revenues, reaching £1.3 billion, similar to the previous year, driven by stable net interest income expansion.

The Corporate and Investment Bank saw its income decrease to £3.3 billion from £4.0 billion, reflecting challenging conditions in the macroeconomic and deal-making environment. On that note, Barclays management acknowledged a broader underperformance vs. peers, pointing out softer-than-hoped momentum in FICC, DCM, and corporate lending. Meanwhile, the equities segment performed strongly, aided by a positive £125 million from the revaluation of Visa B shares.

Barclays Q1 2024 reporting

Shifting commentary to profitability metrics, the return on tangible equity (RoTE) stood at 12.3%, well-ahead of European investment banking peers such as Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas. Relating to efficiency, the cost-to-income ratio slightly worsened to 60%, up from 57% in Q1 2023. The CET1 capital ratio was recorded at 13.5%, slightly down from 13.6% a year ago, mostly as a consequence of generous capital distributions to equity holders (approximately £4.2 billion of capital distributed in form of dividends and buybacks).

Strategy Update Projects Strong Shareholder Returns Over The Next 3 Years

Together with Q1 results, Barclays also shared a corporate strategy update and guided for a ROTE of >10% in 2024 and <12% in 2025. Moreover, Barclays management voiced confidence in its ability to achieve $37.5 billion in revenue by 2026, well ahead of the pre-Q1 reporting consensus estimate of around $35.5 billion, according to data collected by Refinitiv. If these ratios, especially ROTE, are correct, then BCS shares are undoubtedly cheap at about 0.5 P/B and the stock may deserve a re-rating. The thesis of a cheap valuation is further underscored by Barclays ambition to return about $12.5 billion of capital to investors over the next 3 years, which would imply an annualized and cumulative equity yield of about 10% and 30%, respectively.

Barclays Q1 2024 reporting Barclays Q1 2024 reporting

Target Price: Raise To $29.5

Reflecting on Barclays strong Q1 results, paired with a supportive outlook for investment banking fee momentum, I update my EPS expectations for BCS through 2026: I now estimate that BCS's EPS in 2024 will likely expand to somewhere between $2.2 and $2.4. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2025 and 2026, to $2.7 and $2.85, respectively. For context, my EPS estimates are about +10% above consensus, to reflect confidence in management's ability to execute on strategic targets. At the same time, I continue to anchor on a 2.5% terminal growth rate (approximately in line with estimated nominal UK GDP growth; as a utility-like business, banks should grow in line with GDP long-term), while I slightly reduce my cost of equity estimate by 50 basis points, to 11.5%, in line with equity costs for the European banking sector. Given the EPS update as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for BCS equal to $29.5.

For context, the value "Speculation" is just the difference to fair implied value. A positive value implies a premium; or in other words, markets are speculating to price more fundamental upside compared to my estimates. Moreover, please note that my EPS estimates are adjusted for the BCS ADR.

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Cavenagh Research's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Cavenagh Research's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Risks Associated With BCS

Investing in bank stocks is often a bet on macroeconomic stability. On that note, I highlight that investors should be aware of the potential for significant risks (e.g., black swan events, periods of major market stress) that could lead to a sharp decrease in Barclays' equity value, potentially as a consequence of asset impairments on Barclay's balance sheet. Notably, Barclays' stock price has not fully returned to its pre-financial crisis levels. That said, it's reassuring that Barclays has a strong Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.5%, which should be a sufficiently protective capital buffer for the bank, helping to withstand various difficult market conditions.

Investor Takeaway

In the recently released Q1 results, Barclays announced revenues of £6.95 billion and pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion, marking an increase from the previous year and surpassing consensus estimates. Looking ahead, Barclays has set an ambitious revenue target of £30 billion by 2026, ahead of the current consensus of around £29 billion. The bank aims to maintain a cost-to-income ratio below 60%, which supports robust revenue generation. Consequently, Barclays plans to return approximately $12.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years, indicating an annual equity yield of about 10%. All things considered, Barclays shares look very cheap at a P/B multiple of about 0.5x and the ongoing bull-run YTD may be poised to continue. On that note, I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for BCS shares, while I raise my base case target price to $29.5.