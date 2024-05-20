About a year ago, in May 2023, I argued that Barclays (NYSE:BCS) (OTCPK:BCLYF) stock is deeply undervalued, and I projected a "triple-digit upside opportunity". Since the argument was made, Barclays has returned about 43% total equity return to investors, including dividend and buybacks, and today I am confident to reiterate my "Buy" thesis. Pointing to Barclay's recently announced Q1 results, I highlight that the Bank reported £6.95 billion of revenues and £2.3 billion of pre-tax profits, both metrics higher YoY and well ahead of consensus.
Taking a longer-term perspective, Barclays has guided plans to generate £30 billion in revenue by 2026, well ahead of the consensus forecast of approximately £29 billion. Anchored on supportive revenue generation, paired with an ambitious cost to income ratio of below 60%, Barclays has pledged to return about $12.5 billion of capital to investors over the next 3 years (implying an annualized equity yield of about 10%).
For context, since the start of the year, Barclays shares have strongly outperformed the broader market: YTD, BCS stock is up almost 37%, compared to a gain of less than 10% for the S&P 500 and a gain of approximately 17% for industry leader JPMorgan (JPM).
Barclays Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Beating Consensus
Barclays reported a strong first quarter in 2024, though results slightly lagged behind the stellar performance of the previous year. In Q1 2024, the bank generated approximately £7.0 billion in revenues, a slight decrease from £7.2 billion in Q1 2023 (-3% YoY). Analysts, however, had expected revenues of approximately £6.6-6.7 billion, according to consensus data collected by Refinitiv. Similarly, profitability also saw a slight decline YoY (-10%), with a quarterly profit before taxes and after impairments of £2.3 billion compared to £2.6 billion in the same period last year. But again, results were well ahead of consensus estimates, which projected pre-tax profits of only £2.1-2.2 billion.
On a segment level
- Barclays UK business generated £1.8 billion in income, a decrease from £2.0 billion YoY, with net interest income contributing £1.5 billion.
- The Consumer, Cards, and Payments (CCP) segment experienced a growth in revenues, reaching £1.3 billion, similar to the previous year, driven by stable net interest income expansion.
- The Corporate and Investment Bank saw its income decrease to £3.3 billion from £4.0 billion, reflecting challenging conditions in the macroeconomic and deal-making environment. On that note, Barclays management acknowledged a broader underperformance vs. peers, pointing out softer-than-hoped momentum in FICC, DCM, and corporate lending. Meanwhile, the equities segment performed strongly, aided by a positive £125 million from the revaluation of Visa B shares.
Shifting commentary to profitability metrics, the return on tangible equity (RoTE) stood at 12.3%, well-ahead of European investment banking peers such as Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas. Relating to efficiency, the cost-to-income ratio slightly worsened to 60%, up from 57% in Q1 2023. The CET1 capital ratio was recorded at 13.5%, slightly down from 13.6% a year ago, mostly as a consequence of generous capital distributions to equity holders (approximately £4.2 billion of capital distributed in form of dividends and buybacks).
Strategy Update Projects Strong Shareholder Returns Over The Next 3 Years
Together with Q1 results, Barclays also shared a corporate strategy update and guided for a ROTE of >10% in 2024 and <12% in 2025. Moreover, Barclays management voiced confidence in its ability to achieve $37.5 billion in revenue by 2026, well ahead of the pre-Q1 reporting consensus estimate of around $35.5 billion, according to data collected by Refinitiv. If these ratios, especially ROTE, are correct, then BCS shares are undoubtedly cheap at about 0.5 P/B and the stock may deserve a re-rating. The thesis of a cheap valuation is further underscored by Barclays ambition to return about $12.5 billion of capital to investors over the next 3 years, which would imply an annualized and cumulative equity yield of about 10% and 30%, respectively.
Target Price: Raise To $29.5
Reflecting on Barclays strong Q1 results, paired with a supportive outlook for investment banking fee momentum, I update my EPS expectations for BCS through 2026: I now estimate that BCS's EPS in 2024 will likely expand to somewhere between $2.2 and $2.4. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2025 and 2026, to $2.7 and $2.85, respectively. For context, my EPS estimates are about +10% above consensus, to reflect confidence in management's ability to execute on strategic targets. At the same time, I continue to anchor on a 2.5% terminal growth rate (approximately in line with estimated nominal UK GDP growth; as a utility-like business, banks should grow in line with GDP long-term), while I slightly reduce my cost of equity estimate by 50 basis points, to 11.5%, in line with equity costs for the European banking sector. Given the EPS update as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for BCS equal to $29.5.
For context, the value "Speculation" is just the difference to fair implied value. A positive value implies a premium; or in other words, markets are speculating to price more fundamental upside compared to my estimates. Moreover, please note that my EPS estimates are adjusted for the BCS ADR.
Below is also the updated sensitivity table.
Risks Associated With BCS
Investing in bank stocks is often a bet on macroeconomic stability. On that note, I highlight that investors should be aware of the potential for significant risks (e.g., black swan events, periods of major market stress) that could lead to a sharp decrease in Barclays' equity value, potentially as a consequence of asset impairments on Barclay's balance sheet. Notably, Barclays' stock price has not fully returned to its pre-financial crisis levels. That said, it's reassuring that Barclays has a strong Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.5%, which should be a sufficiently protective capital buffer for the bank, helping to withstand various difficult market conditions.
Investor Takeaway
In the recently released Q1 results, Barclays announced revenues of £6.95 billion and pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion, marking an increase from the previous year and surpassing consensus estimates. Looking ahead, Barclays has set an ambitious revenue target of £30 billion by 2026, ahead of the current consensus of around £29 billion. The bank aims to maintain a cost-to-income ratio below 60%, which supports robust revenue generation. Consequently, Barclays plans to return approximately $12.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years, indicating an annual equity yield of about 10%. All things considered, Barclays shares look very cheap at a P/B multiple of about 0.5x and the ongoing bull-run YTD may be poised to continue. On that note, I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for BCS shares, while I raise my base case target price to $29.5.