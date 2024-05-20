Kameleon007

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a cybersecurity company that has an intriguing setup. In this article, I will be using technical analysis to explain why I think PANW offers a bullish opportunity at current prices. I will outline my view on price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength. I will offer two potential price targets along with a stop loss. This article will not focus on the upcoming earnings announcement which will take place on 05/20/2024 since that is not my strength. The upcoming earnings announcement will most likely affect price action this week, so it may be best to wait for the earnings release before making a buy or sell decision. Now on to analyzing the weekly chart.

Chart 1 - PANW Weekly Chart, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

When I start my analysis of a stock or ETF, I look at price action. Stocks are doing one of three things. They are either rising, falling, or basing. Rising or falling, most people understand. Basing is simply moving sideways. Basing actions often take place before a rise or fall. My goal is to determine what type of price action do I see, and then take the appropriate action. Looking at Chart 1, it seems that PANW is coming out of a base and is now starting to rise. PANW is above a rising 10, 20, and 30-week exponential moving average (EMA) meaning that PANW is in bullish alignment. Bullish alignment is when price is above its rising moving averages, and this is a position of strength. Looking at Chart 1, you can see that PANW exhibited this type of price action previously in March 2023. After PANW went into bullish alignment, PANW went on to rally 100% to the high of $380 in February 2024. PANW then had a large correction as earnings and forward guidance disappointed. What I like about the current price action is a couple of things. First is that the large decline that took place in February has so far marked the low. Price in subsequent weeks has not breached that low of $260.09. The price low in early April was $265. The longer the low of $260.09 holds, the better for PANW bulls. The next price action event I like is what happened this past week. The 10-week EMA crossed above the 20-week EMA. That put all three EMAs in bullish alignment, and it did so in a convincing manner. PANW was up 6.85% for the week. Based on what I see with price action, my first price target is the highs reached in February of $380.84. That is a 19% gain from its current price. If PANW can exceed its most recent high, then there could be another 120-point advance to $500. This price target is based on the difference between the high of $380 in February and the sell-off low of $260 after the earnings release. This $120 point difference is added on to the new high. This $120 is used because technical analysts compare the difference between the high and the low of the basing or consolidation area and use that as a proxy for the next move, either higher or lower. This is not a prediction; this is a potential price target to the upside. PANW next reports earnings on 05/202/2024 after the market closes. It will be interesting to see the market's reaction to the earnings report. If the market is unimpressed by the earnings report, then the price could fall substantially. I would use a close below the 30-week EMA as a sign to exit my position. A stop loss of $287 could be used. This would represent a loss of approximately 10%. Using these price targets offers a risk to reward ratio of 1:2 for a price target of $380 and a risk to reward ratio of 1:6 for a price target of $500. I like that risk to reward ratio.

Looking at the top pane of Chart 1 shows the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) which measures momentum. Reading this indicator is straightforward. Bullish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is above the red signal line. This is an indication of short-term bullish momentum. Short-term bearish momentum is when the black PPO line is below the red signal line. This is the current state. The black PPO line is curling upwards, so short-term momentum is improving. More important to me is the long-term bullish momentum. This is shown by the black PPO line being above the center or zero level of the chart. The current reading of the black PPO line is 1.941 which is well above zero. I say long-term because you can see that the black PPO line rarely moves above or below the centerline of zero level of the chart. It's noteworthy that during the rise from March 2023 to the high of February 2024, PPO was well above zero. I like what I see concerning momentum, as it looks bullish to me.

Volume looks neither bullish nor bearish to me. You can see the big red volume bar that took place after the February 2024 earnings announcement. That tells me that institutional money sold the heavily after the PANW earnings announcement. Retail traders like me don't control millions of shares. Institutions control millions of shares and when they move in unison, like they did in February 2024, they leave footprints which are the big volume bars that are easy to identify. I expect to see a big volume bar this coming week due to the earnings announcement. The question is whether the institutions will be buying or selling PANW. Only time will tell.

The relative strength of PANW compared to the SP 500 index is shown on the bottom pane of Chart 1. This is a simple ratio that compares the price change of PANW to the price change of the SP 500 index on a weekly basis. When the black line is rising, that means that PANW is outperforming the major index. You can see that during the 100% advance from March 2023 to February 2024, PANW outperformed the major index. After the earnings release in February 2024, PANW underperformed the major index. Since April, PANW has regained its footing and has now started to outperform the SP 500. The black line is rising. I see that is bullish, and I want to own stocks that are outperforming the major index. That is the only way to beat the major index. The true test will come this week after earnings are released.

In summary, PANW is a stock that has an intriguing setup. I like the fact that the price is above its 10, 20, and 30-week EMAs. All three EMAs are in bullish alignment, meaning that the 10-week EMA is above the 20-week EMA, which is above the 30-week EMA. The last time that setup presented itself, good things happened for those that owned PANW. Momentum is long-term bullish and looks to be improving as the black PPO line is curling upwards. Volume is neither bullish nor bearish, and the relative strength is showing that PANW has outperformed the SP 500 index since April. I see two potential price targets for PANW. The first is the previous high of $380, which is a 19% gain from the current price. Next is a potential price target of $500, which represents a 57% gain from the current price. Knowing that my analysis could be wrong, I always have a stop loss in place. A close below the 30-week EMA, $287, is a good place for a stop loss. This is an approximate 10% loss from the current price. Using these price targets offers a risk to reward ratio of 1:2 and 1: 6.