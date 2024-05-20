A pipeline stretches through a green landscape. spooh

In dividend growth investing, I make what I believe are the best decisions given the data that I have at any given time. After all, this is the best that I can do.

Oftentimes, this works out well for me. I make long-term investments in high-quality businesses. These companies continue to consistently grow sales/earnings, the dividend or distribution moves higher over time, capital appreciation occurs, and my investing life is good. I'm content.

In the last year, I have especially been embracing the idea that it's okay to be wrong with my investments. All investors are human and all investors get things wrong, myself included.

Well, in my portfolio of stocks, there are some dividend stocks with which I am losing my patience. I'm looking to clear just over a dozen of my mostly lower-weighted stocks out of my portfolio in the months ahead.

Some of these haven't even been losers for me. The biggest recurring theme for me is a lack of dividend growth. These are stocks I purchased at the time with the expectation that dividend growth would continue for many years, only for it to have slowed or screeched to a grinding halt.

This is especially a problem with some not especially high-yielding picks in my portfolio. Think Digital Realty (DLR). Think Omnicom Group (OMC).

I'm going to be replacing my portfolio with companies that have a more consistent track record of rewarding shareholders. I will also be buying companies with the fundamentals needed to deliver future payout growth.

That's precisely why I'm going to be reallocating part of my funds to Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

When I last covered the company with a buy rating in February, I believed fossil fuels would remain a critical part of modern life for decades to come. That was because even the most bearish forecast from the International Energy Agency projected flat fossil fuel demand between 2020 and 2050.

I also liked the fact that EPD's balance sheet was A-rated by S&P on a stable outlook. The distribution also looked able to keep steadily growing as it had for 25 consecutive years. Lastly, units were moderately discounted versus my fair value estimate.

When EPD shared its first-quarter financial results on April 30, my investment thesis was arguably vindicated. Supported by steady volumes, the company's adjusted EBITDA and operational DCF once again grew. EPD also has major projects in the works to sustain business growth for the foreseeable future. Finally, I believe that units are priced at a double-digit discount to fair value. Thus, I'm reiterating my buy rating today.

There's Nothing Wrong With Slow And Steady Growth

EPD Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

EPD's first quarter provided more proof that the demand for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids or NGLs, and refined products and petrochemicals is here to stay.

The company's total revenue surged 18.6% higher year-over-year to $14.8 billion during the first quarter. For more perspective, that came in $940 million above the analyst consensus in the quarter, according to Seeking Alpha.

What was behind this sizable topline beat?

The quick answer is that the volumes flowing through EPD's energy infrastructure have never been stronger for the first quarter. The company's equivalent pipeline transportation volumes were 12.3 million barrels per day during the first quarter, which was up 4.2% over the year-ago period.

Across the board, the graphic above shows that EPD's volumes grew in the first quarter. This was most especially the case with marine terminal volumes climbing 17% per Co-CEO Jim Teague's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Teague pointed to rising global demand for U.S. energy and higher sales volumes and margins in the octane enhancement business as catalysts for these results.

Elsewhere, the company's fee-based natural gas processing volumes were also up by double-digits for the first quarter. Per Teague, the start of the Leonidas Plant in the Midland Basin and the Mentone 3 Plant in the Delaware Basin fueled this robust growth.

Thanks to these factors, EPD's adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.4% year-over-year to nearly $2.4 billion during the first quarter. Operational DCF also edged 1.4% higher over the year-ago period to $1.9 billion in the quarter.

EPD Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Looking forward, EPD has growth projects that should help deliver more slow and steady growth to unitholders for the foreseeable future. Through 2026, the company has $6.9 billion in approved major growth projects that are currently under construction.

One tailwind that began during the first quarter was when Phase 1 of the Texas Western Products Pipeline System came online in March. According to Teague, this connected Gulf Coast refined products to end markets in the Permian Basin. Phase 2 destinations in the Albuquerque and Grand Junction markets remain on track to be placed into service in the second and early third quarter, respectively.

The Leonidas Plant and Mentone 3 Plant will also provide NGL growth contributions to EPD throughout the rest of this year and into the first quarter of 2025. As expansions to the latter are placed into service (e.g., Mentone West Plant and Mentone West 2 Plant), more growth contributions should be ahead into 2026 and beyond.

The strength of the company's existing business and these additional growth projects bode well for EPD. That's why I am confident the company can keep low- to mid-single-digit DCF growth in the years to come.

EPD Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

EPD also has the financial capacity to fund its growth projects. This is because the company's leverage ratio of 3x as of March 31 is the best of all the midstream operators that I cover. This is squarely within the company's targeted leverage ratio of 3x, plus or minus 0.25x.

EPD also had $4.5 billion of credit capacity and unrestricted cash at its disposal as of March 31. Taking the toll-booth business model and this balance sheet fortitude into account, that's why S&P awards an A- credit rating to the company on a stable outlook per the Zen Research Terminal (unless otherwise hyperlinked or noted, all info in this subhead was sourced from EPD's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and EPD's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Distribution Growth Has Accelerated Coming Out Of COVID

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

EPD's 7.2% forward distribution yield is well above the energy sector median of 3.7%. This is enough starting yield to warrant an A- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward distribution yield.

Keep in mind, this is also coming from a business that has raised its annual distributions per unit for 25 consecutive years. Since 2019, the quarterly distribution per unit has cumulatively grown by 17.7% to $0.515 - - a 3.3% compound annual growth rate.

This was even with the temporary halt to distribution growth after the initial raise to begin 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2.06 annualized distribution per unit declared in Q1 is up 5.1% over the annualized distribution declared in Q1 2023.

Given distribution coverage was 1.7 in Q1 and 1.7 in 2023 as well, I think distribution growth can keep coming in at the low end of mid-single-digits. This is why I expect annual distribution per unit growth of 3.75% over the long run from EPD.

Units Could Be Worth $33

Investopedia

Units of EPD have produced 9% total returns since my last article. That's just above the 7% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time. Yet, EPD looks like it is still a buy based on the dividend discount model (distribution discount model in this case).

I am using the DDM because an MLP's total returns are largely driven by distributions. I don't view EPD to be an exception to this rule, either.

The first input into the DDM is the annualized distribution per unit. That amount is currently $2.06 for EPD.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the required annual total return rate. I require at least 10% annual total returns from my investments, so that's what I will be using.

The final input into the DDM is the annual distribution per unit growth rate. Long term, I believe this will be 3.75% as I noted earlier.

Using these variables for the DDM, I get a fair value of $32.96 a unit. Relative to the $28.56 unit price (as of May 18, 2024), this would be a roughly 14% discount to fair value.

Risks To Consider

EPD is a great business with a bright future ahead, but there are risks to the investment thesis. Since my previous article, no new major risks appear to have popped up. So, I'll be reiterating some from prior articles.

For one, EPD's network is crucial to the smooth functioning of society itself. This opens it up to the risk of being a frequent target of cyber breach attempts for various nefarious reasons. If a major cyber breach happened, the company's operations could be substantially disrupted. That could harm EPD's near-term results and hurt its reputation among customers. If profound enough, that could derail the growth story.

Another risk to EPD is the potential for environmentalists to trigger cost overages and time setbacks to growth projects. If this happened frequently enough, the company's growth could be stalled.

Finally, EPD's operations aren't immune from natural disasters. If this happened, the company's infrastructure could be damaged to an extent greater than its commercial insurance coverage. That could impair its fundamentals as well.

Summary: Upping My Stake In This Blue-Chip

EPD is the kind of business that I sleep well at night owning. The company isn't ever going to blow me away with insane growth, but it's a steady income producer with modest growth prospects. Couple that with an A-rated balance sheet and moderate undervaluation and my interest is piqued.

This is why it is a core holding for me as my 27th-biggest position, accounting for 1.2% of my portfolio. In the days ahead, I plan on upping this position by almost another 50% with capital proceeds from the sale of a few other lower-conviction stocks.