U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Hot Pot Chain Leads The Week's IPOs As The Pipeline Gets A Billion-Dollar Boost

Summary

  • Four IPOs debuted in the US this week, led by a Singapore-based hot pot restaurant operator, though the largest scheduled deal didn’t make it to market.
  • The week’s largest scheduled deal, online casino games publisher Games Global withdrew its $254 million offering hours before it was expected to price, citing market conditions.
  • Just one listing is currently scheduled for the week ahead, although smaller issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

A Notebook with Business notes initial coin offering ICO vs IPO Initial Public Offering with office tools on yellow blue background. Concept of the choice of IPO or ICO

Zolak

Four IPOs debuted in the US this week, led by a Singapore-based hot pot restaurant operator, though the largest scheduled deal didn’t make it to market. In the pipeline, four sizable issuers submitted initial filings, led by one that could raise $1 billion.

