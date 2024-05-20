Two High Quality 8-9% Yielding Stocks Worth Considering

Summary

  • Black Stone Minerals beat EBITDA estimates handily and decreased the distribution by 22%, generally as we expected.
  • The company's coverage ratio is now at 1.22x and offers a 9% yield.
  • Healthcare Realty beat AFFO per share estimates by 1c and announced a joint venture with KKR, selling an 80% stake in assets for $300 million.
  • HR at a 7.0% cap rate suggests a $17 stock; assets were just sold in the 6.5-6.75% range.
  • We like the improving story at HR and would now add shares below $15sh.
For some background, we first wrote up Black Stone Minerals (BSM) in early 2019. We added to it throughout the pandemic and continue to recommend the units to investors.

We have more recently discussed for subscribers Healthcare Realty (HR

