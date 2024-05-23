designer491

Introduction

With the sitting president almost promising that a Democratic controlled Congress will raise taxes on the rich (defined as those making over $400,000), and with interest rates peaking (assuming inflation stays in check), I thought exploring the BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) seemed like a logical choice, especially since it had yet to be reviewed on the Seeking Alpha platform.

For investors looking for a municipal bond fund without leverage with an active strategy focused on the middle of the investable universe as measured by ratings and duration, the HYMU ETF deserves a Buy rating.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as (edited):

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF primarily invests in high-yield municipal bonds that are rated BBB or below by S&P or Fitch or Baa or below by Moody’s. It invests in securities with maturities of five years or longer. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of 80% the Bloomberg Municipal High Yield Index, 10% the Bloomberg BBB Index and 10% the Bloomberg Single A Index. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF was formed on March 16, 2021 and is domiciled in the United States.

Source: seekingalpha.com HYMU

BlackRock provides the following information about their ETF:

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (the “Fund”) primarily seeks to maximize tax-free current income and secondarily seeks to maximize capital appreciation with a portfolio composed principally of high yield and other income-generating U.S. municipal bonds. The Municipal Mutual Fund Team will use these credit ratings in conjunction with the following factors to manage the portfolio: 1. Credit Quality of Issuers — based on bond ratings and other factors, including economic and financial conditions. 2. Yield Analysis — takes into account factors such as the different yields available on different types of obligations and the shape of the yield curve (longer-term obligations typically have higher yields). 3. Maturity Analysis — the weighted average maturity of the portfolio will be maintained within a desirable range as determined from time to time. Factors considered include portfolio activity, maturity of the supply of available bonds and the shape of the yield curve. Maturity of a debt security refers to the date upon which debt securities are due to be repaid, that is, the date when the issuer generally must pay back the face amount of the security. The management team uses an internal model for calculating duration, which may result in a different value of duration than if duration was calculated by a third party.

Source: BlackRock.com HYMU

HYMU has $103m in AUM and costs investors 35bps for fees. The TTM yield is 4.4%.

Index review

Understanding the index helps in one’s due diligence of the ETF. The ETF site lists these as the components of the composite benchmark:

BBG Muni 60% HY + 20% Muni BBB + 20% Muni IG ex BBB Custom

Without full names, I could not find what the selection rules are (size, maturity, max weight, etc.) other than 40% of the custom benchmark is investment-grade and 60% is rated below investment-grade.

Holdings review

BlackRock provided these portfolio characteristics:

blackrock.com HYMU

Data in the table below was pulled from Morningstar so some values may differ from those above. The ETF has exposure to most states, with Massachusetts and Missouri surprisingly missing.

blackrock.com states

The above lists contains every state with at least a 2% exposure weight.

blackrock.com sectors

For those who regularly compare sectors in municipal bond funds, the weightings here are very different, with Corporate and Other Industries topping the list and accounting for almost 40% of the portfolio. State/Local Tax revenue backed bonds account for 11%, a fraction of what I have normally see. The above list is every sector with a 4% or greater weight.

blackrock.com ratings

Just under 41% is Not Rated, which is not unusual; a 7.5% allocation to cash is high and assume it means the managers cannot find good investment opportunities to use that toward. B-rated bonds were the lowest ones held.

blackrock.com maturities

Having 5% mature within a year should allow HYMU to reinvest those funds into higher coupon bonds. I also thought it interesting that the managers like the short and longer maturities, underweighting those that mature between 10-20 years from now. That said, compared to their peers, the spread is not that different.

Top holdings

blackrock.com holdings

Not counting the cash, which has negative offsetting position, the rest of the Top 20 are 31% of the total weight out of just over 200 bond positions held. About half the positions have a weight at .25% or less. Recent turnover levels have been 30%.

Distributions review

seekingaloha.com DVDs

Monthly payments have fluctuated between $.06 and $.09 since the end of 2021, thus showing no consistent benefit from taxable rates rising. The current yield is the best amongst the four funds compared next.

Comparing fund results

With HYMU holding both investment- and non-investment grade bonds, finding other funds with similar credit allocations that also match on duration or maturity proved to be a challenge. To not complicate the analysis more, I ignored CEFs. These are the ones I picked:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

SPDR® Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Factor HYMU HYD HYMB FMHI AUM $103m $3.0b $2.6b $609m Fees 35bps 32bps 35bps 70bps Effective Duration 8.45 6.63 7.12 7.49 Weighted Maturity 12.28 18.41 16.63 16.58 Yield 4.38% 4.25% 4.11% 3.95% YTM 4.98% 5.08% 5.17% 4.92% Average coupon 5.1% 4.9% 4.9% 4.8% Average bond price $95.39 $95.56 $94.69 $97.73 Average credit rating* BBB BBB-/BB+ BBB- BBB+ Click to enlarge

* Using Morningstar data, calculated by Author

portfoliovisualizer.com

Since its launch just over three years ago, HYMU has outperformed these peers. While all show a negative return, each treated investors better than the taxable iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) did. Besides providing the highest CAGR, HYMU's active approach also resulted in having the best or worst value for all the other data points listed except for market correlation.

For investors looking for a municipal bond fund without leverage with an active strategy focused on the middle of the investable universe as measured by ratings and duration, the HYMU ETF deserves a Buy rating.

Portfolio strategy

Do you believe federal tax rates are going to rise in the near future? Keep in mind that today's federal rates all expire at the end of 2025. Are the large "Blue" states, with their budget deficits going to look for the rich to pay more of their "fair share"? Last year, states did not increase their use of the municipal bond market to cover their budgets as the dollar value issued in 2023 was down slightly from 2022. All those factors play into how well these funds will perform over the next few years. Higher tax rates and lower interest rates both favor tax-free bonds over taxable ones. For those living in states like California, New York, or New Jersey with their own high tax rates, investors need to consider funds that only buy bonds from their home state to avoid those taxes.