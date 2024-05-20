Tatyana Berkovich

Overview

As an investor who values the income generated from my portfolio, high-yielding stocks like Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) are a must-have within my portfolio. This is because of the attractive nature of the qualified dividend distribution and the cash flow heavy business. I initially covered PM at the beginning of the year in January, and since then, the price has surpassed my price target of $96 per share. However, we can see that Philip Morris experienced the least amount of total return when compared against peer stocks such as Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI). With this in mind, I would like to take the opportunity to revisit another valuation method to determine an updated fair price estimated as well as reinforce the value in a high income stock like PM.

Data by YCharts

PM remains highly vulnerable to the market that it operates within. The sentiment around smoking has been widely negative now for almost two decades, and the push against PM's products such as cigarettes has caused a lower customer base over time. However, PM remains profitable due to the low operating costs and high profit margins. I believe the next phase of their business will bloom once they fully embrace the transitions to the smokeless category that I will discuss.

The current dividend yield of PM sits at 5.1% and remains a highly attractive choice for investors looking to add splashes of income to their portfolio. However, the dividend yield of PM is much smaller than its peers MO and BTI. Despite the lower yield, I believe that PM best suits investors looking to get both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Shifting Focus & Financials

As we all know by now, there are aggressive campaigns that continue to get pushed to inform the public against the harms of smoking cigarettes. It is estimated that the United States will collectively spend over $728M towards anti-smoking and tobacco prevention campaigns in 2024. As a result of these campaigns and the global population's awareness surrounding the effects of long-term smoking, the number of smokers continues to decrease year over year.

As a result of this decrease, we can see that stagnant amount of total combustible tobacco products being solid every quarter. PM has been able to offset this with price increases so that net revenues can still see modest gains year over year. For example, this most recent Q1 saw net revenues reaching $5.41B, which represents a slight 3.5% year-over-year increase from Q1 of the prior year.

Seeking Alpha

We can see that the net revenues in the combustible tobacco categories remaining relatively flat over the last three years. This flat revenue has been successfully offset by marginal price increases year over year. However, this strategy can only work for so long before consumers shift to a different product alternative that may be cheaper. Conversely, we can see that the total smoke-free product net revenues have been steadily increasing.

The increased focus on making the shift to the smokeless category is what will keep PM's flame alive going forward. As it stands, the combination of smoke-free categories accounts for 39% of their total revenues at the moment. This is a huge achievement and a big indicator of the direction that the smoking market will go. According to additional research, the smoke-free market is estimated to be valued at $195B by the end of 2030. This represents a continued growth at a CAGR of 10.2%. For this reason, I believe that PM will efficiently be able to capitalize as they already have the product portfolio in place that gives that valuable exposure to this growth.

PM's inhalable smoke-free product category is led by IQOS, a heated tobacco electric cigarette that can heat tobacco without burning it and creates much less of a smell. PM has leaned more on this category of product as it is more aligned with consumer preferences and seen as the 'healthier' option. IQOS is currently the second-largest nicotine brand where present, and over the last quarter it saw a rise in distributor and wholesaler inventory movements of 12.5%.

In the vaping category, PM has the VEEV product line to help growth. The smoke-free category saw shipment volume increase by 40% and this was mostly fueled by the ZYN nicotine pouch growth. ZYN product saw an increase of 79.7% in shipment volume over the prior year.

PM recently reported their Q1 earnings and the results were strong. Despite high inflation and higher interest rates which have contributed to slowing consumer spend, they were able to pull in revenue of $8.8B for the quarter, amounting to a 9.7% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share landed at $1.50 and beat expectations by $0.09.

PM Q1 Earnings

We can see that the growth over the quarter for both the HTU (heated tobacco products) such as e-cigarettes, oral smoke-free products, and regular cigarettes are already following my estimated trend. HTU volumes are up 20.9% while oral SFP product volume is up over 35%. This is a testament to the strong demand in the market.

Dividend Compounding Power

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 5.1%. While PM has the lowest yield of the peer 'sin stocks' such as Altria and British American Tobacco, I believe that it still deserves a spot in a dividend growth investors portfolio. There is a limited number of places that you can receive a growing qualified dividend, which is what makes this yield from PM so valuable. Even if you're only prioritizing income alone, PM is a great option as it has established itself as a reliable source of income that has increased the dividend amount for over 15 consecutive years.

Since the starting yield is already above 5%, I have a limited expectation of PM providing any sort of meaningful growth of their dividend. However, the dividend growth data makes me satisfied because they've been able to still provide slight increases over the last decade. For example, over the last ten-year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.49%. On a smaller time frame of only five years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 2.54%. This tiny bit of growth has resulted in long-time shareholders experiencing a nice boost in yield on cost. The five-year yield on cost now sits slightly above 6%.

Portfolio Visualizer

We can see how this dividend income growth would have played out by running a back test using Portfolio Visualizer. Assuming an original investment of $10,000 at the start of 2013, you would have seen your dividend income more than double over a decade - long holding period. This calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever deployed into your position. However, this calculation does include dividends being reinvested every quarter. In 2013, your first year of dividend income would have totaled $435. This would have now grown to an annual dividend income of over $1,033 in 2023, while your position value would have now grown to $20,000.

This is a great example of the power of compounding your dividends with a high yielding stock that also has a reputable history of increasing payouts year after year. An added benefit of the dividend income is that these distributions are classified as qualified dividends, which means that they are more tax friendly. This is why a stock like PM is almost essential for investors that are nearing or at retirement age and depend on the income generated from their portfolio.

Severely Undervalued - Fair Price Estimate

The price of PM is up over 6% on a YTD basis and also sits above its pre-pandemic levels. The rapid rising of interest rates in 2022 seems to have little effect on the price of PM. We can see that when rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, the price started to appreciate rapidly as they were now able to obtain debt capital at a much cheaper rate. However, when rates started to rise in 2022, the prices' momentum slowed down as has since stabilized back at the previous highs.

Data by YCharts

I mention this interest rate relevance because I feel that now is an ideal time to accumulate more shares. Now that the price has lost its momentum, I anticipate another run up when rates finally start to come back down. After the latest CPI report showing the number decreasing for the first time in 2024, there still seems to be hopes of at least one rate cut by the Fed towards the end of the year. Based on this history, we may see the price move to the upside again when rates come down.

The last time I covered PM, I ran a discount cash flow analysis and determined a price target of about $96 per share. Now that we have surpassed this mark, I wanted to revisit PM and run a dividend discount model instead to see if I can get another estimated fair value for shares given the new financials and outlook. I started this by compiling the annual dividend payout amounts for PM dating back to 2018. From these totals, we can see that the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 2.7%. I also input an estimated full-year dividend of $5.28 per share to align with the average growth of 2.7%.

Author Created

I wanted to input a realistic growth estimate here, so I combined management's outlook with some of the previous performance history. The official guidance for the year sees revenue growing between 7% to 8.5% with an estimated organic income growth of 10% to 12%. However, year over year revenue growth sits at 7.3% and EBITDA growth came in at 6.4%. Therefore, I wanted to remain conservative, so I thought an estimated growth rate of 6% was achievable.

With these numbers input, I calculate a fair estimated price of $132 per share. This would represent a huge upside potential of 32% from the current price level of $100 per share. When you combine this with a high dividend yield of over 5%, you are looking at an opportunity to capture massive double-digit returns. Even if I am only half right, you'd still lock in double-digit returns here, assuming that management is able to execute this planned level of growth. This would also close the gap of performance that MO and BTI have over PM at the moment.

Vulnerability & Weakness

This potential upside doesn't come without risk, though. As previously mentioned, PM's business remains highly vulnerable to active pushes against its brand, as well as potential litigations against them. With the US collectively funding over $728M towards anti-tobacco campaigns, I am sure the number of people from the collective customer base will continue to drop as people are becoming more health conscious is the modern day. While raising prices does offset this temporarily, I am afraid that further price raises could misplace customers and cause them to shift to competitors.

Gallup

In addition, I believe that the lack of investment in the marijuana market is a major weakness. Surveys have found that nearly 20% of all adults youngers than the age of 54 smoke marijuana. As weed slowly becomes more socially acceptable and legalized throughout the US, I believe this presents an opportunity for PM to further expand their horizon beyond nicotine-based items. A quarter of people between the ages of 18-34 smoke, and this is a prime market to advertise to.

At the end of 2022, the cannabis market was valued at nearly $28B. This market has an estimated CAGR of 24.3% through the end of 2027. I fear that PM will be beat by the earlier actions of competitors to get a foothold within the cannabis market. Even though this market may be very vulnerable to regulatory changes still, some small and gradual investments could serve them well.

Takeaway

I maintain my buy rating on Philip Morris due to the severe undervaluation and strong dividend income that it can provide. Based on my dividend discount calculation, I estimate an upside of 32% in price appreciation, assuming that management is able to reach at least a 6% growth rate going forward. Strong investments within the smoke-free categories present an opportunity to capitalize while revenues are still growing. The smoke-free categories account for 39% of PM's total revenues, but I see this number eventually surpassing 50% as more people make the shift to this category.