Fiverr: Rating Changed From Buy To Hold, With Valuation Risks Rising

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
789 Followers

Summary

  • Fiverr's Q1 earnings showed growth in revenue and earnings, with progress in upmarket expansion and complex services, leading to higher spend per buyer and increasing profitability.
  • FVRR continues to innovate its Fiverr Business Solutions by improving seller visibility and accountability, while adding flexible payment options for high-value buyers.
  • At the same time, the management is doubling down on agencies to scale its presence in complex services which have higher transaction values.
  • Although fundamentals are improving, the recent surge in the stock prices has squeezed its valuation from a risk-reward perspective, making it a Hold.

Confident businessman having a video conference call on digital tablet while having coffee break in cafe. The concept of remotely working.

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I initiated a "buy" rating on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in early May before its Q1 earnings, where I believed that the worst had been priced in for

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
789 Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FVRR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FVRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FVRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News