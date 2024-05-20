The Face Of Uncertainty

May 20, 2024 6:10 AM ET
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • Much will hinge on the upcoming Presidential elections, as the policies of President Biden and the policies of President Trump are in very different places.
  • It will not just be equities, but bonds and borrowing costs that will feel the brunt of the choice that is made.
  • A cautious approach to your portfolios is advised now that will protect your assets regardless of the political results.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

As investors stare hard at upcoming events, the “face of uncertainty” is staring back. Much will hinge on the upcoming Presidential elections, as the policies of President Biden and the policies of President Trump are in very different places. There is, in fact, barely any overlay, and

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.5K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 49-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News