MCCAIG

As investors stare hard at upcoming events, the “face of uncertainty” is staring back. Much will hinge on the upcoming Presidential elections, as the policies of President Biden and the policies of President Trump are in very different places. There is, in fact, barely any overlay, and the choice will be stark for investors in our upcoming elections.

It will not just be equities, but bonds and borrowing costs that will feel the brunt of the choice that is made. I can assure you that the Fed’s decisions that are made will also come under close scrutiny as one man or the other is declared the winner. Consequently, I advise a cautious approach to your portfolios now that will protect your assets regardless of the political results.

Bloomberg reports that there are currently $6 trillion in money market assets, and this is a big enough number, when deployed into the markets, to have a significant impact on the prices of both equities and fixed-income investments.

The markets also have a significant overhang, which is America’s GDP income as compared with our national debt. Whoever is elected President will have to deal with this issue, will absolutely have to deal with this problem, and the manner in which it is dealt with will also meaningfully impact our markets. This issue will also have a significant impact on our dollar, in my opinion, and could substantially increase our costs of good or materially impact the strength of our dollar, depending upon how our new President and Congress deal with this very troubling problem. Do not ignore this issue when you consider your investments.

“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself.”



- H.L. Mencken

It is true that our stock markets had a pullback in April, but it is also true that buyers of the “dip” showed up in significant numbers. In fact, we have not seen a 2% drop in equities, which has not been seen since 2017 and 2018. Resilience is the hallmark of the markets’ faith these days, and this is also something to bear in mind. Much of this is based upon our new artificial intelligence (AI), as roughly 53% of the rise in equities, according to Bloomberg, has been based upon stocks in this space. So, it has been a burgeoning economy that has driven much of the uptick in the stock markets regardless of the politics that has surrounded both stocks and bonds.

I am also a big fan of “income,” as many of you know, and while appreciation is a major factor in any portfolio, monthly income higher than our inflation rate is also a major positive, in my opinion, especially for seniors, retirees and pension funds that also have monthly income as well as monthly expenses. “Balance,” I believe, will be a major factor in winning in investments, no matter who wins our forthcoming election.

In the end, no man has control of the politics of America. What you can control is the amount of money that you save and spend. Save, invest wisely, and it will keep you out of harm’s way. That is my conviction.

