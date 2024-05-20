dejan Jekic/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I wrote a review of the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX), noting that it takes a portfolio approach to invest in other YieldMax single-stock ETFs. Although the YMAX ETF pays a very high distribution yield, I remained cautious, as some of the underlying ETFs that YMAX invests in like the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY), have negative total returns despite large headline yields because the underlying stock in question, Tesla (TSLA), had been in a rout.

In this article, I will review another YieldMax ETF, the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY), which takes a different approach to creating a portfolio of covered call securities.

The ULTY ETF's strategy is to target high IV stocks for selling covered calls ahead of their catalysts. I believe this strategy is fundamentally flawed, as IVs are often high for a reason. Betting on high IV stocks ahead of catalysts is a loser's game, where a few unforced errors can sink the fund's performance.

Fund Overview

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed fund seeking to generate monthly income from a portfolio of covered calls on U.S.-listed securities.

The investment manager for the ULTY ETF, ZEGA Financial LLC ("ZEGA"), typically selects 15-30 underlying securities to write call options on, with security selection primarily based on the securities' implied volatilities ("IV"). The resulting portfolio is actively managed, with the manager regularly reviewing whether any particular security's weighting should be increased, decreased, or eliminated.

In a few short months of operation, the ULTY ETF has already garnered over $110 million in assets due to its high distribution yield (Figure 1). The fee charged by ULTY is relatively high at 1.14% net expense ratio (1.24% gross expense ratio, less 0.10% fee in waivers until February 2025) compared to single-stock YieldMax ETFs that charge 0.99% gross expense ratio.

Figure 1 - ULTY overview (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Security Selection Methodology Based On IV

According to the ULTY ETF's prospectus, ZEGA primarily selects securities based on the securities' implied volatility levels (Figure 2). ZEGA targets securities entering periods of likely higher volatility, for example, ahead of significant events like earnings releases.

Figure 2 - ULTY targets high IV stocks (ULTY prospectus)

ZEGA typically selects between 15 and 30 underlying securities to implement covered call strategies, however, if ZEGA deems it appropriate, the ULTY ETF may hold as few as 5 securities.

Current portfolio holdings

Figure 3 shows the securities that ULTY currently holds.

Figure 3 - ULTY portfolio holdings (Author created from ULTY holdings file)

The common theme behind the portfolio securities is that they all trade at extremely high IVs. For example, Affirm (AFRM), ULTY's largest holding, currently has a 30-day IV of 64% (Figure 4). This is more than 6 times the 30-day IV of the S&P 500 Index at 10% (Figure 5).

Figure 4 - AFRM has 64% IV (barchart.com) Figure 5 - SPX has 10% IV (barchart.com)

Similarly, C3.ai has an IV of 80%, Beyond Inc. has an IV of 69% and Celsius Holdings has an IV of 47%.

IVs May Be High For A Reason

However, does a high IV automatically imply call options are 'rich' and should be 'sold'?

Unfortunately, I believe the answer is no. Implied Volatility is simply the market's forecast for the likely movement in a security's price. A high IV can be interpreted as the market (or market makers) expecting a large price move in the underlying security, perhaps due to an upcoming catalyst like an earnings report (which ULTY claims to target).

But a high IV does not necessarily mean options are 'expensive' or 'cheap'. Sometimes a high IV can be justified, especially for volatile securities that can gap violently on catalyst events. For example, BYON, one of ULTY's largest holdings, recently reported disappointing earnings and the stock plunged by over 20% on the earnings event.

If ULTY had sold covered call options ahead of BYON's earnings, it would have received a high premium amount but would have lost a lot of value overall when the stock gapped lower.

House Always Win

I believe a strategy that systematically sells high-IV covered calls ahead of catalysts may be a long-term loser's game.

To understand why, imagine the ULTY ETF had sold covered calls on high IV stocks like BYON ahead of its earnings report. When one sells a call option, one gives up upside above the strike price in exchange for the upfront call premium but retains all the downside (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Illustrative covered call strategy (investopedia.com)

While we do not know when exactly ULTY entered its BYON-covered call trade, let's assume ULTY sold covered calls on May 6th when the 30-day IV reached 105% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Historical 30-day IV for BYON (alphaquery.com)

BYON closed on May 6th at $21.89. If we assume ULTY had sold 30-day $23-strike covered calls on BYON at 105% IV, the fund could have received an upfront payment of $2.20 in premiums (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Illustrative BYON call option value at 105% IV (barchart.com)

So on the upside, if BYON's earnings report was well received, selling the $23 strike calls meant that BYON's returns on the stock were capped at $1.11 / share plus $2.20 in premiums received, or 15.1% (not bad in absolute terms if BYON's earnings had been good). However, BYON actually closed on May 7th at $16.52 / share (down 24.5%) due to the bad earnings mentioned above. So even with the premiums received, ULTY lost 14.5% on this covered call trade.

Individually, each of these covered call trades ahead of catalysts is similar to a roulette gambler going to a casino and betting on black.

Assuming market makers (i.e. the casino) are good at their jobs at pricing event risk (and judging by the amount of trading profits at Citadel, they are indeed very good!), then on average, an investor making a lot of these catalyst-bets in a portfolio will become net losers since a single slip-up can cause significant losses for the fund (i.e. loser's game).

Early Returns Have Been Disappointing

So far, ULTY's returns have been disappointing, confirming my assumption above about selling high IV-covered calls around catalysts being a loser's game. Since its inception at the end of February, the ULTY ETF has lost 14.6% in value to April 30th, 2024 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - ULTY has experienced poor performance out of the gate (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Look Beyond The Distribution Mirage

The main attraction of the ULTY ETF is its high distribution yield, with an annualized yield of 104.6% (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - ULTY claims to pay a 100%+ distribution (yieldmaxetfs.com)

However, I urge investors to look beyond the headline yield and consider the fund's strategy. As I outlined above, selling covered calls on high IV stocks ahead of catalysts is a loser's game, where a single error can lead to significant portfolio losses. Over time, these errors will pile up.

Conclusion

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF invests in a portfolio of high IV securities ahead of key catalysts (hence the high IV) to generate high income for investors. Since inception, returns for ULTY have been poor, with a 14.6% loss in two short months.

This is because the strategy of selling covered calls on high IV catalyst stocks is a loser's game, similar to betting on roulette. A single error in analysis can lead to significant losses for the fund. I urge investors to look beyond the high distribution yield mirage and avoid this bad bet.