The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a real estate company that focuses on partnering with governments to provide correctional and community re-entry facilities and services. The company eliminated its dividend and switched from a REIT to a C-Corp after a heavy debt load threatened profitability. After a debt exchange, the company began to bounce back and earlier this year, I wrote about GEO Group’s debt yielding 10%. Now, the company is embarking on a broad refinancing, and I believe it’s time to switch over to shares.

GEO Group’s First Quarter Earnings

GEO Group’s first quarter income statement showed some pullback from 2023. Revenue was essentially flat, but operating expenses and SG&A expenses rose and led to a $13 million drop in operating income. Interest expenses fell slightly from a year ago, but it was not enough to stop a $9 million or more than 20% slide in income before taxes. GEO Group did see revenue growth in three out of its four segments, with Electronic Monitoring down heavily on lower-than-expected volumes.

On the balance sheet side, little changed in the first quarter. GEO Group holds about $1.9 billion in net property against $1.7 billion in long-term debt. The company’s cash balance rose to $126 million. GEO Group does have approximately $1.3 billion in shareholder equity, but it’s important to note that nearly $900 million of that is derived from intangible assets and goodwill.

The most promising financial statement from the GEO Group is the cash flow statement. While operating cash flow dropped to $86 million from $95 million a year ago, free cash flow remained strong at $70 million in the first quarter. The company’s free cash flow allowed it to pay down $23 million in long-term debt and boost its cash on hand. GEO Group is demonstrating that it can generate cash to deleverage and build shareholder value.

The Details Behind GEO’s Refinancing

Following the end of the first quarter, but before the earnings report, GEO entered into an agreement to issue $1.275 billion in senior notes in a private offering. $650 million of these notes would carry a coupon of 8.625% and mature in 2029 while the remaining $625 million would carry a coupon of 10.25% and mature in 2031. The company also entered into a $450 million term loan facility with a variable interest rate dependent upon SOFR.

The funds from these proceeds would be used to pay off the 2026 and both 2028 notes, along with the two tranche loans. The only debt being carried over after the refinancing is the 6.5% exchangeable notes due in 2026 and management reported on the earnings call that some of them had been bought back in the first quarter.

Based on the information provided in the refinancing release and the earnings call, it appears that GEO Group’s debt won’t change materially, but its interest expense will drop slightly. While the stock price didn’t show a lot of excitement regarding this move, management reiterated its commitment to reducing debt and estimated an additional $200 million would be paid off this year.

Why the Debt Refinancing Matters to Shareholders

While a debt deal may be seen as boring by investors, GEO Group management pointed out during the conference call that they now have the flexibility to consider returning capital to shareholders. This can be done by buying back shares or reinstating the dividend. The prior debt structure had strict limits on such transactions. Investors should see the possibility of share buybacks or dividends along with the commitment to deleverage as a dual value and income opportunity for owning GEO Group stock.

Risks to GEO Group

GEO Group’s business model centers around partnerships with units of government, whether local, state, or federal. Because of this structure, there is always political risk. Privately owned prisons were a hot political topic prior to the pandemic, and the upcoming election could impact Geo Group’s business. There is also the fact that $286 million worth of assets are idled, after the idling of Delaney Hall last year.

While political risks are a practical threat, investors should be mindful of our society’s need for detention facilities and GEO Group’s electronic monitoring and community re-entry services, both of which could be complimentary if the political climate changes against one in favor of the other. As for the idled facilities, management stated on the first quarter conference call that they are actively working to market their facilities to new government partners.

Conclusion

GEO Group has come a far way from the company that had to pull a distressed debt exchange. Since then, the company has focused on generating positive free cash flows and deleveraging. The fruits of their labor recently paid off with a debt refinancing that pushed major maturities back to 2029 and 2031, locked more debt into a fixed rate, and reduced interest expenses. The addition of options to buy back stock or pay dividends is equally enticing. While no income is guaranteed, investors holding cash from their recently retired debt may want to consider purchasing shares for the value and income opportunity ahead.