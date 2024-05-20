Lessons Learned: Understanding Your 'Circle Of Competence'

RichVintage

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

As many of my readers know, I was once a commercial real estate developer, in which I learned how to construct and lease properties from the ground up.

I started my career just out of college, first as a leasing agent, and then I became a full-fledged shopping center building stores for a variety of retail chains such as Advance Auto Parts (AAP), PetSmart, Walmart (WMT), and Sherwin-Williams (SHW).

The great thing about my career as a developer is that I was able to learn so many parts of the commercial real estate business.

For example, I learned how to find and acquire suitable sites by negotiating with brokers and landowners. I was always excited to work with property sellers who were motivated to sell their land for a whole host of reasons.

I remember working with a landowner in Calhoun, GA as I was constructing a store for Advance Auto Parts. The landowner was in his 80s, and he lived in a mobile home on the back of the property that I had purchased.

When I first met him (by knocking on his front door) he appeared to have very little money. The mobile home was worth around $10,000, and it had very little furniture inside. He informed me of his military career, and he told me that his wife had recently passed away.

As I began to build a relationship with him, he informed me that he was worth several million dollars and that he had learned to live a very frugal life.

We decided that the best way for me to acquire the land was to also purchase the mobile home and lease it back to him for $1.00 per year. By doing so, he was able to avoid taxes because the property was considered his homestead (exemption).

I have many stories like this, which is what made my job as a commercial real estate developer so exciting.

As I began to grow my net worth as a real estate developer, I decided that I would begin to diversify my balance sheet by becoming a tenant (instead of a landlord).

I owned a small shopping center in the small town of Chester, SC.

There was one vacancy in the center that was around 1,500 square feet.

So, I thought to myself, why not open a store for Papa John's Pizza (PZZA).

One of my good friends owned a dozen or so Papa John's stores nearby, and he was (and still is) very successful. He convinced me to become a franchisee.

So, I proceeded to become a pizza tycoon as I began to open up multiple stores in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Before I knew it, one store turned into eight stores, and I became overwhelmed with the headaches associated with running multiple restaurants.

To make matters worse, my real estate business was starting to suffer because my former business partner was siphoning cash from our partnership into his hotel that was under construction in Spartanburg, SC.

I learned very quickly that running a franchise was a full-time job and that it required a certain "circle of competence" that I didn't have. The crux of the "circle of competence" concept can be found in Warren Buffett's 1996 shareholder letter,

What an investor needs is the ability to correctly evaluate selected businesses. Note that word "selected": You don't have to be an expert on every company, or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital.

The pizza business was a valuable (and expensive) lesson for me, as I lost over $1 million over the course of three years.

In addition, the opportunity cost of missing out on some of the best real estate buying opportunities in 2008 and 2009 cost me millions more because I was so distracted with unwinding the franchise and partnership-related matters.

However, there's always a silver lining.

I Landed on Seeking Alpha

In 2010, I landed on Seeking Alpha because I was following the work of Chuck Carnevale.

Chuck is a close friend and also the owner and creator of FAST Graphs, and I have always admired his writing skills because of his focus on fundamental analysis.

Chuck and I later became business partners (we formed Dividend Kings along with Dividend Sensei).

Over the years, Chuck taught me that importance of understanding how earnings drive shareholder returns and the importance of competitive advantages.

Because of my real estate background, I first began to write on REITs, and over the years I have become a teacher (NYU, Penn State, UNC, Clemson, etc.) and authored multiple books on this asset class, including my latest book, REITs for Dummies.

However, it became increasingly obvious to me that I needed to diversify my investments into other categories so that I could rebuild my retirement with a variety of income-related stocks.

Unlike the Papa John's stores that I owned, by investing in stocks, I'm now able to let others manage the business operations, so that I can focus on selecting the highest quality "wide moat" companies with highly predictable revenue streams.

So, today, my "circle of competence" can be described by the name of our research business - Wide Moat Research.

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.

RTX Corp. (RTX) - A Wide-Moat Aerospace Giant

When it comes to wide-moat investing, it is hard to avoid the company behind the RTX ticker.

Formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, RTX is one of America's premier defense contractors, with well-diversified exposure in both defense and commercial segments.

Since the 2020 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon, the company has managed three segments:

(RTX Corporation)

Pratt & Whitney : This segment builds advanced engines. This includes engines for single-aisle commercial jets and the F-135 engine powering the F-35, the world's most advanced fighter jet. Last year, the segment had an installed base of more than 85 thousand planes and more than 26 thousand active patents. Moreover, every second, a P&W-powered aircraft takes off and lands!

: This segment builds advanced engines. This includes engines for single-aisle commercial jets and the F-135 engine powering the F-35, the world's most advanced fighter jet. Last year, the segment had an installed base of more than 85 thousand planes and more than 26 thousand active patents. Moreover, every second, a P&W-powered aircraft takes off and lands! Collins : This segment offers a wide range of technologies and aftermarket products. It has an installed base of more than 110 thousand aircraft and is the largest or second-largest provider of products in 70% of its product segments. This includes power and controls, interiors, avionics, mission systems, advanced structures, and many other products.

: This segment offers a wide range of technologies and aftermarket products. It has an installed base of more than 110 thousand aircraft and is the largest or second-largest provider of products in 70% of its product segments. This includes power and controls, interiors, avionics, mission systems, advanced structures, and many other products. Raytheon: After the merger, this segment consisted of two segments. However, RTX decided to merge its defense businesses to reduce complexity. This new, combined segment includes a wide range of defense products, including AMRAAM missiles, Patriot missiles, high-energy lasers, and other products that make the company the backbone of NATO's defense capabilities.

Because of its (roughly) 50/50 defense/commercial exposure, the company benefits from two massive tailwinds:

The ever-increasing demand for commercial aviation, supported by post-pandemic growth.

Increasing defense demand and a bigger focus on next-gen defense equipment.

As of the first quarter, the company had a backlog of $202 billion. That's a record, fueled by $25 billion in new orders in a single quarter and a 1.34x book-to-bill ratio.

In other words, the company received $1.34 in new orders for every $1.00 in finished work!

(RTX Corporation)

Especially, rising defense demand has turned into a tailwind, as the company has the right products for a changing defense environment. This includes the F-35 engine, hypersonic missiles, critical munition, and Patriot air and missile defense.

This is what the company said during its Q1'24 earnings call:

[...] if you break down sort of the supplemental into it big buckets, it's about $60 billion for Ukraine, another $25 million or so for Israel, and $10 billion for INDOPACOM. So, when we look at our product portfolio against those big buckets. We look at Ukraine and say about 2/3 of that is addressable with RTX products, think GEM-T, NASAMS, Patriot, AMRAAM, AIM-9X. Israel, we kind of handicap that as about 30% addressable stockpile replenishment, Iron Dome, procurements. And then INDOPAYCOM, again, roughly that 30% addressable with the RTX product suite, namely SM6, Tomahawk, AIM-9X. So again, the services will have their specific lists of what they're looking for. But again, we think our product portfolio is pretty well positioned to address the needs in each of those theaters. - RTX Q1'24 Earnings Call

The company, which has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+, currently yields 2.4%, protected by a sub-50% payout ratio.

This dividend comes with a five-year CAGR of 5.6%, which is highly likely to accelerate in the years ahead, as the company is effectively dealing with the costs related to its engine metal issues and accelerating growth.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, RTX currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 20.0x. We believe a 20.0x multiple is warranted due to higher post-merger efficiencies, a more bullish demand environment, and an increasing focus on dividend growth and buybacks.

(FAST Graphs)

As we can see in the data above, analysts expect EPS growth to accelerate from 7% in 2024 to 14% and 13% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

When adding its dividend, we get a double-digit annual return outlook, supported by a massive moat that benefits from high upfront costs in the defense industry, and a footprint in major defense/commercial industries that is almost impossible to copy for new entrants.

It also has strong relationships with governments, commercial/defense OEMs, suppliers, and other parties that are close to impossible to copy for smaller companies looking to compete in the industry.

As such, we believe RTX is an undervalued wide-moat dividend growth pick with a very bright future.

Union Pacific (UNP) - Wide-Moat Railway Dividends

When discussing wide-moat businesses, it is impossible to ignore railroads.

With a $150 billion market cap, Union Pacific is North America's largest stock-listed Class I railroad, dominating railroad transportation in the Western two-thirds of the United States.

(Association of American Railroads)

In this market, it has a duopoly with Buffett-owned BNSF.

Its moat is supported by scale (it services all major economies in the West, and indirectly all economic hotspots in North America), pricing (railroads have much more favorable operating costs than trucks, barges, and air freight), and low competition risks from new entrants.

As it is highly unlikely that new mainlines will be built anytime soon, competition mainly consists of the trucking market and BNSF, which has been struggling to keep up with UNP in terms of profitability.

Union Pacific

On top of having a wide moat, the new CEO, Jim Vena, is hitting it out of the park, as he has made Union Pacific highly profitable, even in the current environment of elevated inflation and subdued growth in cyclical industries.

In Q1'24, the railroad kept its revenues unchanged. It also was able to lower operating expenses by 3%, reducing the operating ratio to just 60.7%. This means 60.7 cents of every revenue dollar is spent on operating expenses.

That may sound like a lot.

However, it's a mind-blowing good number - especially in this environment.

Union Pacific

After supply chain and cost struggles related to the pandemic and some poor decisions from prior management, the company is now firing on all cylinders, improving operations, enhancing customer trust, and working on deals to further strengthen its position in markets like Mexico and Canada, which it services through partnerships with other Class I railroads.

It also enjoys an A-range balance sheet and a great growth outlook.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, UNP is expected to grow its EPS by 9% this year, potentially followed by 13% and 10% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

While these numbers are subject to change, they imply a fair price target of $283, which is 16% above the current price.

(FAST Graphs)

Since January 2004, UNP shares have returned 15% per year.

It currently yields 2.1% with a 50% payout ratio. The five-year dividend CAGR is 10.1%.

Although we cannot promise the same juicy returns going forward, we believe UNP is one of the best wide-moat dividend growth stocks on the market, and a must-buy on market corrections for investors seeking industrial exposure.

Our next pick is a REIT.

American Tower (AMT) - A Rare REIT Moat With Secular Growth On Top

As we love REITs, we obviously need to include a REIT in this article.

However, finding REITs with moats - let alone wide moats - is tricky.

That is simply based on the fact that real estate is highly commoditized. While the U.S. is home to fantastic REITs, the risk of new supply being built is always present - in some real estate segments more than others.

The good news is that many REITs have unique capabilities that still make them good long-term investments.

It also helps that some REITs have moats, albeit smaller moats.

A major research provider in the United States, known for its moat rankings, has given three REITs a "narrow moat" ranking. Two of these are cell-tower REITs. One of them is a data center REIT.

Our favorite in this space is American Tower, a REIT that benefits from the ever-increasing demand for data, supported by secular growth in the Internet of Things (the connectivity of all electronics to support efficiency), 5G, and other (related) technologies.

Conservative estimates are that cell-site tower demand will continue to rise by 4.2% per year through 2028.

(Technavio)

Excluding the sale of assets in India, the company operates more than 180 thousand towers internationally, with more than 42 thousand towers in the U.S. and Canada. It also owns 28 data centers through the acquisition of CoreSite Realty in 2021.

(American Tower)

Its massive scale, efficient operations, and relationships with major carriers give the company a moat in its industry.

Essentially, the company's selective approach to asset acquisition ensures that they invest in high-value assets in premier locations.

These assets are often suburban and rural towers with significant structural capacity, making them ideal for co-tenancy.

It also helps that all contracts come with inflation protection, with U.S. contracts usually fixed at 3% and international contracts based on local inflation indicators.

(American Tower)

To further improve its moat, the company is using technology, as it has implemented application and service automation programs that reduce cycle times, enhancing speed-to-market advantages for customers.

It is also seeing strong growth. It raised its full-year adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") outlook in Q1'24, expecting roughly 7% currency-neutral per-share growth.

Analysts agree with that, as AMT is expected to grow per-share AFFO by 6% this year, potentially followed by consistent mid-to-high-single-digit AFFO growth in the years ahead.

(FAST Graphs)

Currently, AMT trades at a blended AFFO multiple of 19.3x. If it gradually returns to its historical 23.0x multiple, investors could continue to enjoy double-digit annual gains, including its 3.4% dividend yield.

This dividend is protected by a low-60% payout ratio and an increasingly healthy balance sheet, as the company has lowered its net leverage to the low-5x EBITDA range, with roughly 90% of its debt being fixed-rate debt.

It has extended the weighted average remaining term on its debt to 5.8 years, which protects it against the current environment of elevated rates.

This year, however, AMT expects to hold its dividend flat to prioritize growth and balance sheet health, with the expectation to return to growing the dividend in 2025.

While AMT may not have the same moat size as the other two picks in this article, it's one of our favorites, as it has built a competitive advantage in an industry with strong long-term growth tailwinds.

In Closing

My past business endeavors taught me a costly lesson about stepping outside my circle of competence.

This experience highlighted Warren Buffett's wisdom: you don't have to be an expert in everything, just in your chosen field.

Now, I focus on companies with wide moats, like RTX, Union Pacific, and American Tower.

RTX's diversified defense and commercial exposure, Union Pacific's dominance in the railroad industry, and American Tower's strategic position in the growing telecom infrastructure sector are perfect examples of the investments I seek.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.