Summary

  • RAPT Therapeutics' lead candidate, zelnecirnon, is in phase 2 for atopic dermatitis and asthma with very promising ph1b results in atopic dermatitis and potential expansion in multiple indications.
  • Liver failure in a single patient with a complex medical history resulted in a clinical hold by the FDA, leaving RAPT no choice but to unblind both ongoing ph2 studies.
  • The probability that zelnecirnon caused the hepatic failure is low considering alternative explanations and no prior preclinical/clinical evidence of liver toxicity.
  • If ph1b results are replicated, I expect the ph2 readout to be positive with available patients, despite premature halting of the trial. Subsequently, I expect the lifting of the FDA clinical hold.
Thesis overview

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) is developing oral small molecule therapies for inflammation (atopic dermatitis and asthma) and oncology indications. The most advanced candidate is zelnecirnon (ZEL) currently in ph2 stage for the indications of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma, with promising phase 1 safety and efficacy

Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

