Today, we put rare disease concern Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) under the spotlight. The shares have recently slid under the $10 a share level, which seems too cheap given the company's revenue growth and movement towards profitability. We dig into recent quarterly results and update our investment analysis on this small-cap name in the paragraphs below.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Amicus Therapeutics is headquartered in Princeton, NJ. The company's product portfolio starts with Galafold. This is an oral medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant. This compound was approved in the summer of 2018.

The company also markets Pombiliti + Opfolda, which was recently approved (October 2023) to treat adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). Management believes these two products have north of $1.5 billion peak sales potential combined. The stock trades for around $9.50 a share and has a market cap of just north of $2.8 billion.

First Quarter Results:

Amicus Therapeutics posted its first quarter numbers on May 9th. The company delivered a non-GAAP loss of two cents a share, a penny better than expected. Total GAAP operating expenses rose six percent from the same period a year ago to $124.6 million, largely due to the launch of Pombiliti + Opfolda.

Revenues rose 28% on a year-over-year to $110.4 million, which was just slightly under the consensus estimate. Galafold posted a 15% year-over-year rise in revenue to $99.4 million. The combination therapy Pombiliti + Opfolda is seeing good sales traction and posted revenues of just over $11 million, which was up 30% sequentially over the prior quarter. Management then provided the following guidance for this fiscal year, which assumes a slightly greater sales growth rate for Galafold (between 13% to 17% versus 11% to 16% previously)

Analyst Firm Reaction & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is largely positive on the company's prospects. Needham and Goldman Sachs ($14 price target) both maintained Hold ratings on FOLD following Q1 results, while Guggenheim upgraded the equity to a Buy rating from Neutral and put a $13 price target on the shares. Four other analyst firms, including Morgan Stanley and UBS, also reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered ranged from $13 to $19 a share.

Amicus Therapeutics ended the first quarter with nearly $240 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a non-GAAP net loss for the quarter of $4.6 million.

Conclusion:

Amicus Therapeutics posted a loss of 51 cents a share in FY2023 on just over $399 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has losses being cut by more than half to 21 cents a share in FY2024 as sales rise to $510 million. They project Amicus delivers profits of 24 cents a share in FY2025 on revenue growth of just over 25%.

The company appears to be executing well and is moving towards profitability, which it should be able to achieve without diluting shareholders with a capital raise. The stock enjoys solid analyst firm support overall. The equity has been range bound over the past few years. In addition, there is decent liquidity in the options against the equity. Therefore, I will be adding to my holdings in FOLD via covered call orders this week.