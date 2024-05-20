cdwheatley/E+ via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN:CA) (OTCPK:HRUFF) owns a portfolio of 382 investment properties spanning around 27 million square feet. The assets comprise retail, industrial, residential, and office properties in Canada and the United States.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

H&R embarked on a strategic repositioning plan in October 2021. The premise of this endeavor was to offload retail and office properties as opportunities arise and focus on the residential and industrial side of the real estate business. It has made considerable progress to that end since then.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

Its spin-off of enclosed shopping mall properties at the in 2021 helped more than a little in reducing the REIT's retail exposure. We have covered the spin-off and the REIT in general several times, and it has been a buy in our books more often than not. Our most recent piece back in February had us comparing it to Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN:CA). While Allied is a pure office play REIT, both have been weighed down by this sector since the pandemic. H&R came out ahead in our opinion, which was based on a more robust outlook and, more importantly, it offered diversification. H&R did have a $2 billion refinancing task in the next 3 years, with Allied having a more balanced maturity schedule. Overall, we still placed our bets on our protagonist du jour.

So neither is a slam dunk, even in the most optimistic of outlooks. But we see H&R navigating this, and the risk of a total return loss (inclusive of dividends) five years out is remote. With Allied, we are still unsure whether we could make money here. One factor that put Allied more on the backfoot relative to H&R is that it had started a number of development projects (office of course) right near COVID-19. Those have been a huge liquidity sink. In the absence of those, we think the data-center sale would have been suffice to have derisked in the whole balance sheet. But as it stands, Allied has to still navigate a minefield.

Source: Allied Properties Vs H&R REIT: 3 Reasons For A Preference

Neither H&R nor Allied have made any earth-shattering moves since then; however, H&R came out slightly ahead of Allied, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN:CA) and RioCan REIT (REI.UN:CA).

Data by YCharts

We threw in the two REITs in the mix as they have also been busy with diversifying out of being primarily retail (like H&R) to mixed use properties in the last few years.

Let's review the recently released Q1 numbers for H&R next.

Q1-2024

It was bound to happen. After a series of exceptionally high same property net operating income (NOI) growth rates, we saw a big slowdown. A lot of it came simply from the higher base impact as we rolled out 2022 and put in the strong 2023 comps in. But we also saw the first distinct signs of weakness in the office segment, with occupancy taking an almost 4% drop.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

That picture has a lot of important data. The 3 other segments, while not delivering the double-digit NOI numbers as before, are still doing quite well. We will note that retail occupancy actually improved, and it was the strongest out of the 4. That picture also shows that the office weakness appears to be located in Canada, as the US side occupancy is still very high. While same property NOI was up, total NOI was down due to asset sales that the REIT is conducting. FFO was also lower, primarily from lower NOI.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

There were some further minor adjustments to fair value on properties, but NAV actually went up quarter over quarter.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

This was no doubt a function of the USD-CAD exchange rate. The weakness in the Canadian dollar makes for a higher NAV when we translate the US portfolio.

Data by YCharts

The dispositions continued in 2024 and the easing credit conditions mean that H&R should be able to sell more if they want to.

In December 2023, H&R announced it had entered into an agreement to sell 25 Dockside Drive for $232.5 million. The property is an office property located directly on the waterfront in downtown Toronto, comprising 479,437 square feet and is substantially leased to Corus Entertainment. The sale closed in April 2024. The property was encumbered with a $60.0 million mortgage bearing interest at 4.9%, which was repaid on closing. H&R used the remaining proceeds to repay its lines of credit. In March 2024, H&R sold two automotive-tenanted retail properties in Georgia totalling 23,830 square feet for approximately $10.3 million (U.S. $7.7 million). In March 2024, H&R sold two vacant industrial properties and one single tenanted industrial property which was occupied by a tenant on a month-to-month lease in British Columbia, totalling 60,797 square feet for approximately $8.7 million, all at H&R’s 50% ownership interest. In March 2024, H&R sold a 155,552 square foot single tenanted industrial property in Varennes, QC for approximately $8.5 million, all at H&R’s 50% ownership interest. The property was sold to the tenant who exercised its option to purchase.

Source: H&R Q1-2024 Report

Overall, the quarter showed the progress being made, even though the stock price yawned and ignored it.

Outlook

H&R continues to be treated like an office REIT. The multiple here is similar to Allied Properties and Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA). But of course, it is not an office REIT, and it gets zero credit for the other portions of its portfolio. Even the office portion is the best out of the 3. Here by best we mean as to how H&R has priced it relative to where it would likely sell, today. Not in some fantasy land 5 years down the line, but today. H&R used a weighted average cap rate of 7.45% on its IFRS NAV for office.

Q1-2024 Presentation

Allied's property base, which is primarily office, was at 4.84%.

Allied Office Q1-2024 Presentation

Dream Office used a 5.76% rate.

Dream Office Q1-2024

Of course, the chronic defense of these rates will come from the same crowd that were positive on both these REITs at prices 100% higher than today. We don't need to defend our decision to stay out, as the price continues to do the talking on both. But, if you are bullish on office and think office is actually fairly valued at the cap rates shown above, then you have to go nuts for H&R's office portfolio at 7.54% cap rate. H&R's office has a 6.6-year weighted average lease term, and that compares to 5.7 for Allied and 5.2 for Dream. What's even more interesting is that H&R is not just office. The residential and industrial continue to become a larger part of the portfolio. The portfolio continues to make progress on the rezoning efforts as well.

Q1-2024 Presentation

With the percentage now coming from Residential and Industrial being light years ahead of where we were 3 years back, we are getting increasingly comfortable with these ratios.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The debt maturity schedule still looks a bit problematic in the 2026 and 2027 timeframe. 2026 especially is one to watch as it is almost all corporate level debt (very few mortgage maturities).

Q1-2024 Presentation

But everything we have seen in the last few quarters supports the idea that H&R will make it through that. The stock remains compelling here at a 50% plus discount to IFRS NAV.

Data by YCharts

The yield is fairly good to wait and also comes with an extremely low payout ratio. The Lantower Residential creation is also an interesting move to retain upside while improving liquidity.

In February 2024, the REIT created Lantower Residential Real Estate Development Trust (No. 1) (the “REDT”) which completed an initial public offering in April 2024 and raised U.S. $52.0 million of equity capital to acquire an interest in and fund the development of two residential development projects (“the Projects”) in Florida that had been wholly-owned by a subsidiary of the REIT. The Projects are expected to contain an aggregate of 601 residential rental units. The REIT contributed the Projects to a joint venture with the REDT in exchange for a 29.1% ownership interest in the joint venture. The REIT will account for its ownership interest in the Projects as an equity accounted investment. The REDT will use the proceeds of the initial public offering, together with debt financing to develop the assets, commence lease-up and operate the Projects, and subsequently achieve a liquidity event. H&R retains an option to acquire the Projects. H&R will earn a development fee of 4% of the total hard and soft costs of the Projects (excluding land and financing costs) and a 1% asset management fee on gross proceeds raised by the REDT. H&R will also be entitled to 20% of the distribution proceeds over and above its pro-rata share of the equity after investors receive an 8% internal rate of return and 30% after investors receive a 15% internal rate of return.

Source: H&R Q1-2024 Report

So far, the REIT has not done much in price action since our buy rating, but we remain bullish and will add on a pullback below $9.00.

