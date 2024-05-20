Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

This is my first article on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), a diversified pharmaceutical company. Its company profile as shown on its website bills itself as focusing on:

...developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

Wow, that is one broad mandate for a small cap (~$2.0 billion) operation. Somehow, it manages to turn this unwieldy stew into a profitable and growing business. In this article, I will report on its investment merits as revealed by its Q1, 2024 earnings as reported on 05/08/2024. Principal sources for this article will include its Q1, 2024:

press release (the "RELEASE"); earning conference call (the "CALL"); 10-Q (the "10-Q").

Additional sources include the company's latest 10-K (the 10-K) and its 05/2024 corporate presentation (the "PRESENTATION").

A diversified group of products feed Amphastar's growing revenue base

The 10-K (p. 89) lists total 2023 net revenues of ~$644 million, up 29% from 2022 ~$499 million. The bulk pf these revenues came from its finished pharmaceutical products. It lists these as:

seekingalpha.com

The 10-K explained these changes as follows [excerpted in list form with modifications for clarity and brevity]:

glucagon increase in sales — primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, as a result of two competitors discontinuing their glucagon injection products at the end of 2022; Primatene MIST sales increase — primarily due to an increase in average selling price; epinephrine and lidocaine increase — primarily due to an increase in unit volumes caused by supplier shortages; the decreases were caused by a combination of factors primarily increased competition.

The 10-Q (p. 14) lists the following table of Q1, 2024 disaggregated revenues:

seekingalpa.com

Recently acquired BAQSIMI and several yet to be approved drugs will augment its diabetes portfolio.

BAQSIMI product revenues as listed above present is a special case, it having recently been acquired from Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in a deal that closed in 06/2023. The deal called for $500 million at closing, with an additional $125 million at the one-year anniversary and milestones up to $450 million.

BAQSIMI was FDA approved in 2019 as the first treatment for severe hypoglycemia that can be administered without an injection. As such, its acquisition from Lilly supplements Amphastar's top-selling glucagon injector kit.

During the CALL, CFO Peters advised that quarterly worldwide BAQSIMI sales were $38.4 million, up 22% from $31.4 million in sales reported by Lilly in the first quarter of 2023. These were composed of direct sales by Amphastar in the US and certain European countries and Net Economic Benefit [NEB] of sales by Lilly during a contractual transition period.

The RELEASE quoted CEO Zhang as noting:

Amphastar's strong first quarter results were led by BAQSIMI revenue growth of 22% over what Eli Lilly & Company ("Lilly") reported for the first quarter of 2023. This significant increase demonstrates a strong transition and the potential for continued growth of BAQSIMI .

In addition to having newly added BAQSIMI to its diabetes portfolio, Amphastar has a strong pipeline of insulin replacement products. PRESENTATION slide 15 lists its diabetes portfolio:

ir-api.eqs.com

During the CALL, Amphastar provided helpful color on its upcoming filings as follows:

AMP-004 (Insulin Aspart) — plan to refile in Q2, 2024, based upon detailed FDA feedback expect no further refiling will be required; AMP-018 (GLP-1) — expect to file ANDA "in coming months";

It offered no insights as to development status or timeline of AMP-025 (insulin degludec) or AMP-005 (recombinant human insulin). I was able to find no references to either in the 10-K, 10-Q nor on clinicaltrials.gov.

Solid financial metrics and late stage pipeline assets underpin a Buy thesis for Amphastar

During the CALL, CFO Peters discussed its aggregate revenue growth of 23% to $171.8 million from $140 million in the previous year's period. In terms of expenses, he advised [excerpted in list form with modifications for clarity and brevity]:

Selling, distribution and marketing expenses increased 32% to $9.4 million from $7.1 million in the previous year's period due to the salesforce expansion and marketing expenses related to BAQSIMI; general and administrative spending increased 16% to $15.7 million from $13.5 million due to increased expenses related to BAQSIMI; research and development expenditures decreased 14% to $17 million from $19.8 million due to the timing of clinical trials and lower material expenses related to our insulin and inhalation pipeline products as a result of a ramp-up in 2023; non-operating expenses of $100,000 compared to a non-operating income last year of $100,000 as a $5.2 million gain on our interest rate swap associated with our term loan offset higher net interest expense.

Peters advised as follows on its quarterly net:

Net income increased over 66% to $43.2 million or $0.81 per share in the first quarter from $26 million or $0.50 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income increased to $55.3 million or $1.04 per share compared to an adjusted net income of $32.1 million or $0.62 per share in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted earnings exclude amortization, equity compensation, impairments of long-lived assets and onetime events. In the first quarter, we had cash flows from operations of approximately $55.3 million.

Amphastar's existing products are in proven aggregate growth mode. PRESENTATION slide 14 below lists its pipeline of near term pipeline assets that will contribute to its ongoing growth:

ir-api.eqs.com

Amphastar's complex operational matrix poses significant potential execution risks

With its nice group of revenue producing products and its solid 2023 net revenues of ~$172 up from $~140 million for 2022, Amphastar is considerably less risky than most of the biotechs I cover. That is not to say it is anywhere near risk free.

To this point, Amphastar's management has operated its diverse businesses with a minimum of expensive miscues. PRESENTATION slide 7 demonstrates how its management has excelled over the last several years:

ir-api.eqs.com

It is well known that past performance is no guarantee of future success. In Amphastar's case, this is particularly true. Its 3-H mantra requires consistent ongoing performance in a dynamic environment where it is the small-fry in ongoing competition with larger companies.

During the CALL, CFO Peters advised as follows in response to a question as to BAQSIMI's pricing:

...we're paying a higher fee [to wholesalers] than Lilly paid because they have much better bargaining power. So that's why we said this year for BAQSIMI, we were guiding towards high single-digit unit growth but low single-digit pricing declines. And so those pricing declines are based on that net difference in pricing that we have to pay to the wholesalers.

No doubt a similar dynamic will play out when it expands its operations around the world over the next year as Lilly transitions the full BAQSIMI load to Amphastar.

Amphastar's PRESENTATION Slide 9 below points to new challenges ahead as Amphastar works to transition its business mix:

ir-api.eqs.com

Risks do not always come from anticipated situations. For example, Amphastar recently received a shot across the bow from the FTC over allegation of filing bogus patents.

Conclusion

Despite recognizing Amphastar's risks, I rate it a "Buy". Its growth profile along with its modest current valuation make it an attractive acquisition for those looking to add a profitable small-cap biotech to their portfolio.