VSDA: Exploring This 2.40% Yielding Monthly Paying Dividend Growth ETF

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) on May 14, 2023, advising readers it appeared strongly fundamentally than the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) but weaker than the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). In approximately one year since, all three ETFs performed as expected, with VSDA up 13.69%.

Seeking Alpha

You'll find a similar pattern analyzing VSDA's historical results since its June 2017 launch, but as I determined in a prior review, these results in no way predict VSDA's future. Instead, my approach begins by evaluating how VSDA ranks on ten key factors that I believe impact future returns and an ETF's overall success. Afterward, I will analyze VSDA's dividend fundamentals in detail to determine if solid dividend growth, its key objective, is likely. I hope you enjoy the analysis, and as always, I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section later.

VSDA Overview

Strategy Discussion

VSDA tracks the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator Index, selecting 75 securities based on the duration of previous dividend growth and the advisor's expectation high dividend growth will continue. The following 14 factors are used to predict the likelihood of next year dividend growth, as detailed in the Index methodology document.

dividend yield

return on equity

return on invested capital

pre-tax income to debt ratio

five-year dividend growth consistency

price-earnings ratio

gross margin

five-year net income stability

five-year sales stability

five-year trend in return on equity

cash to market capitalization ratio

three-year monthly price volatility

company market capitalization

consecutive years of dividend growth

Selected securities are assigned a group based on their dividend payment history, assuming they are likely to grow dividends next year, as follows:

50 securities with at least 20 years of dividend growth

15 securities with 11-19 years of dividend growth

10 securities with 5-10 years of dividend growth

Finally, the Index is modified dividend-yield and 10-year income stability-weighted by group. The first group is weighted 75% by dividend yield and 25% by income stability, then 50/50 and 25/75 for the second and third groups, respectively. As a result, the Index prioritizes high-yield securities with the longest dividend growth track records.

Performance Analysis

Since July 2017, VSDA has gained 115.28% compared to 98.78% and 124.84% for NOBL and VIG, respectively. The chart below highlights favorable "worst year" and "maximum drawdown" statistics, which could result from the Index's stability screens. It's not quite a low-volatility dividend ETF, but it is less volatile than most of its peers. Last May, the portfolio's five-year beta was 0.84 compared to 0.86 and 0.90 for NOBL and VIG, and those figures remained relatively stable one year later.

Portfolio Visualizer

One way VSDA accelerates dividend growth is by making monthly dividend payments. However, its 0.35% expense ratio directly reduces yield, so there are better solutions for income investors. NOBL has an identical 0.35% expense ratio, while VIG's is much lower at 0.06%. Generally, I steer income investors away from high-fee products because even if the strategy is sound, fees negatively impact the main objective.

VSDA Analysis

Rankings In The Large-Cap Value Category

I rank all U.S. Equity ETFs on ten key factors that I believe drive an ETF's success or failure. These factors include "basic" features like expenses, assets under management, and liquidity, as well as fundamental features like risk, growth, value, and quality. How you weigh these factors is your personal preference, but regardless, these objective scores help highlight an ETF's strengths and weaknesses and will help lead to a more focused analysis.

The Sunday Investor

These scores are relative to 97 ETFs I track in the large-cap value category, and as you can see, there are some interesting differences to discuss. While VIG has the advantage on all "basic" features, VSDA is strongest on risk and value but perhaps sacrifices too much growth, momentum, and quality.

VSDA Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VSDA's top 25 holdings, which total 53.56% of the portfolio. The weighted average number of consecutive dividend growth years is 35.43 compared to 35.40 and 20.72 for NOBL and VIG, indicating that VSDA's dividend growth track record is at least as solid as the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

The Sunday Investor

VSDA accomplishes this by assigning higher weights to the stocks with the longest dividend growth streaks. On average, the top ten holdings have 45-year streaks, while the bottom ten (not pictured) have 25-year streaks. Note how this approach differs from the equal-weight one employed by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. However, since VSDA's primary objective is to deliver strong dividend growth, I want to use these metrics to determine the likelihood of this happening. Consider these observations:

1. VSDA's constituents have a 7.24% weighted average five-year dividend growth rate, just ahead of NOBL but 2.69% behind VIG. Recall how the Index weighting scheme does not incorporate dividend growth, and it quickly shows when analyzing the top holdings. 3M (MMM), Altria Group (MO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Duke Energy (DUK), and Consolidated Edison (ED) have single-digit three- and five-year dividend growth rates. Instead, their high dividend yields are responsible for their high allocations.

Seeking Alpha

Readers might know that 3M recently spun out its healthcare business as Solventum (SOLV), leading the company to reset its dividend rate. 3M's next quarterly dividend payment is $0.70 per share, representing a 54% cut from its $1.51 per share payment in February. However, the company's Q1 report confirmed that Solventum will not pay dividends for the next two years. As a result, I expect VSDA to drop 3M at the annual reconstitution in April 2025 or possibly sooner at the July 2024 quarterly rebalancing.

2. VSDA's constituents grew earnings per share by an annualized 8.10% over the last three years, but analysts expect only 4.99% growth over the next twelve months. However, growth expectations are lower across the board. The gap is 5.04% on average, and many popular DGI funds will likely see lower dividend growth rates moving forward. One example is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), whose holdings have negative estimated earnings growth, or about 8% less than the last three years.

It is difficult to say if VSDA's 4.99% earnings growth is sufficient. However, I'm confident that it's not enough to support the double-digit dividend growth rates listed below, which might be what drew you to VSDA in the first place. VIG's 7.05% earnings growth rate indicates it's safer, as does its current holdings' higher historical five-year dividend growth rate (9.93% vs. 7.24%).

Seeking Alpha

3. One metric I watch closely is an ETF's weighted average dividend payout ratio. A low ratio is a safety net for DGI investors who recognize that strong earnings growth won't always occur. In cases like now, when earnings growth rates are depressed, this metric becomes even more critical, and I generally like to see figures below 50%. At 49.36%, VSDA barely makes the cut.

VSDA's 26.90% allocation to Consumer Staples is the primary reason for this mediocre figure, as its selections have a weighted average 59.74% dividend payout ratio. This high allocation is likely the result of the Index's income stability screen, but it's not ideal from a dividend growth perspective. While it does help lessen volatility, I prefer an earnings growth screen, which ultimately drives dividend growth.

4. One significant change this year is VSDA's price-earnings ratio relative to NOBL's. Last May, the two traded at 22.09x and 22.65x forward earnings, respectively. However, VSDA's discount has widened to 3.11 points (19.38x vs. 22.49x), its gross forward dividend yield has increased from 2.42% to 2.75%, and its quality, as measured by profit score, remains better (8.76/10 vs. 8.53/10). I'm not convinced these differences are enough to overcome VIG, which seems best equipped to deliver the highest dividend growth moving forward. However, I'm even more confident that it's better than NOBL.

Investment Recommendation

VSDA is a dividend growth ETF fundamentally superior to NOBL, often the go-to choice for those favoring long dividend growth streaks. VSDA's constituents have grown dividends by 35.43 years compared to 35.40 for NOBL, have higher gross dividend yields, have better estimated earnings growth rates, and trade at lower forward earnings valuations. VSDA also pays monthly dividends, has the same 0.35% expense ratio, and has outperformed NOBL since its inception, so I'm unsure why more investors haven't switched over. Perhaps the simple answer is that they are unaware, but the team at Victory Capital has much to tout, and I hope this will change moving forward.

My preference remains VIG, as I'm more comfortable with its higher earnings growth rate, lower dividend payout ratio, and minimal 0.06% expense ratio. However, VSDA'S 19.38x forward earnings valuation puts it ahead of other similar-yielding funds like DGRO, and its 2.40% expected dividend yield might hit the sweet spot for some income investors. Therefore, I rate VSDA a solid "hold," and I look forward to answering any questions you might have in the comments section below. Thank you for reading.