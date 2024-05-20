PM Images

When I initially covered Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), I argued that this was a solid business development company but it remained overvalued, which stopped me from initiating a position. The price has come down by almost 10% since then and the company has released their latest earnings report so I thought it would be a good time to reassess. We can see that over the last five-year time period, the price has struggled to gain any momentum after the decline in 2022. However, the high distribution rate has helped maintain a positive total return over the same time frame.

Data by YCharts

The high dividend yield is what attracts most investors to a BDC like Horizon. The current dividend yield sits at 11.4% and the distributions are issued out to shareholders on a monthly basis. A monthly distribution adds to the appeal as this helps create a more flexible income dynamic if you're an investor that is at or nearing retirement and depends on the income generated from your portfolio. In this analysis, I plan to take an updated look at how well-covered the distribution is and how sustainable it may be with the possibility of a changing interest rate environment.

Additionally, HRZN traded at a premium to NAV (net asset value) of over 21% at the time of my last coverage. This premium sat above its historical average, which made it a less than ideal condition for entry. Now that the price has moved down by a double-digit rate YTD, let's take a look to see if this presents a more attractive opportunity for entry. Since BDCs can trade at a different price than their actual net asset value, I'd like to enter when the price trades at a discount if possible. However, let's take a look at how their portfolio has changed over the quarter and also assess the quality of its construction.

Portfolio

HRZN pulls in their revenues from their portfolio of debt investments. HRZN provides debt capital to businesses looking to expand operations. As a result, HRZN can pull in interest income from the capital they lend. Their portfolio size currently sits at $711.1M and produces an annualized yield of 15.6%. In order to mitigate any sort of concentration risk, HRZN maintains a highly diverse focus spanning across many several industries, stage of business, and region of the US.

HRZN Q1 Presentation

The largest industry exposure is within the life science and technology space, accounting for 39% and 38% respectively. More specifically by sector, the majority of this breakdown encompasses exposure to software, medical devices, and biotech companies. I do like how HRZN is open to having exposure to companies in different growth stages as this creates a dynamic of having a lower risk profile with a majority focus on companies in the expansion stage of their life cycle. HRZN simultaneously has exposure to companies in the earlier stages of their life cycle, which means that risk may be increased but so is the potential reward.

HRZN has been able to efficiently capitalize on this higher interest rate environment by having a focus on floating rate debt investments. As interest rates rise, so does the potential income that HRZN can pull in from interest income from borrowers. While higher rates can mean higher income, it can also put more stress on the ability for a portfolio company to maintain these debt payments. However, HRZN has navigated this quite well by having high quality investments.

Lastly, something that makes HRZN stand out against peers is that their portfolio consists of over 90% senior secured debt. For reference, here are some peer BDCs and their respective floating rate exposures:

CION Investment Corporation (CION): 84.2% senior secured debt.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 44% senior secured debt.

Barings BDC (BBDC): 66% senior secured debt.

This focus on senior secured debt offers a layer of risk mitigation while also instilling a bit of investor confidence. This is because senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure in terms of repayment. Senior secured debt has the highest repayment priority when it comes to portfolio companies going through bankruptcies or liquidations, meaning that HRZN's debt is likely to be repaid first before other forms of debt.

Updated Financials

HRZN recently reported their Q1 earnings and the results were strong. NII (net investment income) per share came in at $0.38 and total investment income was $26.1M. Their liquidity remains strong with $71.3M in cash and the ability to tap into $159M in credit facility to help assist with navigating any potential headwinds. We can see how HRZN has been able to efficiently capitalize on higher interest rates when we take a look at the NII per share history throughout the last few years.

Seeking Alpha

A few years ago, we can see that Q1 of 2021 only net HRZN $0.31 per share in net investment income. This NII per share dipped as low as $0.26 in Q1 of 2021. However, the Fed began raising interest rates rapidly around the midpoint of 2022 and that's when the totals began shifting. Once rates started to rise, we then crossed above the $0.40 per share level, with the peak reaching $0.54 per share in Q2 of 2023. Looking at the historical data, Q1 earnings seem to always fall in the lowest end of the range so I would expect next quarter to have strong NII results.

This growth can likely be sourced from the investments that HRZN continues to make during the quarter. Over the course of Q1 they funded five loans totaling $33.5M that can help contribute to future interest income and NAV growth. Speaking of NAV, the current NAV sits at $9.64 per share. NAV did decrease over the last year, which aligns with the price decrease. NAV at the end of Q1 in 2023 sat at $11.34 per share. This drop can be attributed to a decrease in portfolio companies and an increase of non-accruals.

Risk Profile

The rise of interest rates has assumably put a strain on the portfolio companies that HRZN has made debt investments in. We received confirmation of this during the last earnings call which prompted me to look a bit deeper at the credit quality. Higher rates are great for NII but since we sit at a decade high interest rate level, this has made it difficult for some of these investments to maintain their debt and interest payments.

As a result, we see a lowering of credit quality. HRZN uses an internal rating scale between 1 - 4, where a rating of 4 is the highest quality and a rating of 1 is the worst. A rating of 3 indicates a standard level of risk with repayment expected. A rating of 2 means that there is a potential for future loss of principal. Lastly, a rating of 1 means that the credit quality is deteriorating and there is a high risk of principal loss. Based on the value of debt investments, the rate of investments at a rating of 1 has increased from 4.1% in Q4 of 2023 up to 7.6% in Q1 of 2024.

HRZN Q1 Earnings

The percentages shifted a bit since the number of investments decreased from 56 down to 54. We did manage to see a bump in the number of investments at a 4-rating which is nice. I think that this lower portfolio credit quality can be offset by further expanding the portfolio to include higher quality investments. The investments made during Q1 would ultimately make a different by the time Q2 results roll in, and that's something I plan to keep an eye on.

These changes in credit quality have caused the NAV to dip as well as the share price. We see this drop happen after the Q4 earnings reported in late February. Does this necessarily that you should run for the hill? Perhaps not! This may actually present an opportunity ahead as new originations have totaled $33M and principal repayments and partial paydowns totaled $20M.

Data by YCharts

Dividends

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.11 per share, the current dividend yield is 11.4%. Converting this to a quarterly rate, the distribution comes out to $0.33 per share. As previously mentioned, NII per share was $0.38. NII per share of $0.38 represents a very healthy coverage rate of 115%. While the dividend is covered, I do remain cautious that this coverage isn't strong enough to out earn any shortcoming from a drop in future interest rates. If interest rates fall, the assumption is that NII would as well. Depending on the size of the future cut, there's a chance that we see this coverage rate drop to a tighter level. As it stands though, there's nothing to worry about right now.

The higher interest rates have helped boost the distributions over the last few years as well. HRZN has increased the dividend for 2 consecutive years. Even though the yield is already in the double digits, they have managed to increase the dividend at an average CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 1.92% over the last five years. Something to note is that the distributions from BDCs typically get classified as 'ordinary dividends' which are taxed at higher rates compared to qualified dividends. This is an important aspect to consider when deciding whether or not you should own HRZN in a tax advantaged account.

Portfolio Visualizer

This growth is evident when we back test an investment of $10,000. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see the dividend growth play out over the last near ten-year period. This calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever invested throughout your holding period. However, this also assumes that dividends were reinvested throughout this time. In 2015, your dividend income would have totaled an annual amount of $1,035. Fast forwarding to 2023, we can see that your dividend income would have now grown to total $2,346 while your position value would now be worth over $21,000.

Despite the changing credit quality of HRZN, they have still been able to grow distributions over time. However, fluctuations in interest rates may affect this dividend income, as they can make NII increase or decrease. Therefore, an investment in HRZN may not necessarily provide a growing income experience over long periods of time, similar to what a regular blue chip dividend growth stock might.

Valuation

At the beginning of the year, the share price sat around the $13 mark. With the lowering of credit quality over the last Q4 report, we've seen the price come down to the $11.50 range. However, the price now trades at a premium to NAV of nearly 20% still. When I initially covered HRZN, the price sat at a much higher premium to NAV of 28.5%. Over the last three years, the price has traded at an average premium of 20.7%, so we are now at a level that serves as a more ideal entry point if you wanted to start a position.

CEF Data

While the price does sit at a more attractive premium to NAV than the average, I do remain cautious of the worsening credit quality of investments. Additionally, the decrease in portfolio companies within means that they haven't been growing their portfolio as aggressively as possible. Growing during these high interest times would be extremely beneficial as it grants an opportunity to capture a higher level of investment income through interest.

Although I usually take price targets with a grain of salt when it comes to BDCs, I thought it was worth mentioning that the average Wall St. price target sits at $10.54 per share. This represents a downside potential of 8.8% to fair value. The highest price target sits at $15 per share and the lowest is at $8.75 per share. While the value is mostly derived from the income provided from BDCs, this can be a great reference point to where the price may go.

Takeaway

While Horizon Technology Finance still manages to out earn their monthly distribution by a comfortable margin, the drop in credit quality leaves a bit to be desired. The price has come down and the price now sits at a more attractive premium to NAV than where the average lies. However, the increase in debt investments that are no longer performing according to expectations leaves me a bit cautious to wait on the sidelines until we see how the portfolio recovers over time. For current shareholders, I do not see any definitive red flags yet so I would recommend a Hold here since the distributions are still well-supported. For potential new investors, I would advise caution as it seems that HRZN is one of the BDCs that has seen its investments become more vulnerable to the prolonged period of higher interest rates.