Goldman Sachs BDC: 12% Yield And Re-Rating Potential (Rating Upgrade)

May 20, 2024 6:35 AM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)GBDC, ARCC, BXSL1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.32K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs BDC has seen a surge in new investment commitments in Q1, leading to higher net investment income.
  • The company comfortably covered its dividend payout and maintained a strong portfolio performance.
  • The low non-accrual ratio, excess dividend coverage, and moderate valuation make Goldman Sachs BDC an attractive option for passive income investors.
Goldman Sachs Co. Headquarters Building Cityscape, Lower Manhattan, New York City, USA

JayLazarin

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has enjoyed a nice surge of new investment commitments in the first quarter that is poised to lead to higher net investment income in the future.

Furthermore, the business development company comfortably covered its dividend payout

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.32K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News