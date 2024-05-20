mysticenergy

Oil prices are on watch after the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash has been confirmed.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other government officials were found dead early on Monday after their helicopter crashed near the Azerbaijan border. The cause of the crash is unknown. Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's vice president, will serve as acting president.

Raisi, who had been long viewed as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took office in 2021. In his tenure, Iran's nuclear program accelerated, and ties with Russia and China strengthened.

In other news, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postponed a four-day visit to Japan as King Salman is being treated for lung inflammation. The trip was scheduled to start Monday.

Oil futures were marginally lower in the early hours of Monday, with front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for June delivery down 0.3% to $79.83/bbl, and front-month July Brent crude (CO1:COM) down 0.1% to $83.91/bbl.

"Developments in Iran and Saudi Arabia have so far had a contained market impact," Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, noted.

China has imposed sanctions on three U.S. defense companies over arms sales to Taiwan on the same day as the island's presidential inauguration.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Defense, Space & Security unit, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Land Systems, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems - have all been sanctioned.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday it added the three companies to its list of 'unreliable entities,' barring them from China-related import or export activities, and from making new investments in the country.

"Such measures are being taken to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests," the ministry said, as reported by state-run news agency Xinhua.

"The move also bars top executives from setting foot in China, revoking their work permits and any existing visas," it added.

The action was taken shortly after Taiwan swore in Lai Ching-te as its new president. Lai (widely known by his English name, William) has promised to maintain strong military ties with the U.S., and strengthen Taiwan's security through imports of advanced fighters.

China has labeled Lai a 'dangerous separatist,' warning he will bring 'war and decline' to the island.

The move is the latest in a string of sanctions Beijing levied against defense contractors for providing weapons to Taiwan, the self-governed island that China claims as its own territory.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (RXT) had been added to the 'unreliable entities' list in early 2023. In 2022, China imposed sanctions on Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing (BA) Defense, Space & Security.

Minnesota lawmakers have reportedly struck a deal with Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to set minimum wage standards for drivers.

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) had threatened to withdraw their businesses from Minnesota over a proposed ordinance that would grant ride-share drivers increased worker protections.

Under the new agreement, the statewide minimum wage rate for rideshare drivers will be $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute. The rule will override the higher rate the Minneapolis City Council had initially proposed, CNN reported.

"When you take it as a blended rate, that results in a 20% increase in pay for drivers in the state of Minnesota," the state’s Democratic House Majority Leader Jamie Long told reporters Saturday night, as per CNN.

The bill also includes the "strongest insurance provision for drivers in the entire country," Long added.

If the bill becomes law, the new rates would take effect next January.

U.S. stocks on Friday ended mixed.

The S&P (SP500) rose 0.12%. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slipped 0.07%.

The Dow (DJI) gained 0.34% to conclude at 40,004.35 points. On Thursday, the Dow briefly surpassed the 40,000 points mark in a historic first, then retreated to end marginally lower.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the green.

For the week, the Dow (DJI) advanced +1.24%, the S&P (SP500) added 1.54%, and the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) climbed 2.11%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is down 0.3% at more than $79 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.4% at more than $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.3%. The market in India is closed due to an election.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is down 4.3% after the Chinese EV maker missed consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines, despite achieving 36% Y/Y growth in sales and nearly 53% growth in deliveries.

