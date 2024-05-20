S&P 500 Earnings And StyleBox Update: Can Nvidia Earnings Re-Ignite A Rather Subdued Tech Sector?

Summary

  • With Nvidia scheduled to report their quarterly results on 5/22/24 after the closing bell, earnings season has likely been extended for another week.
  • Nvidia matters greatly this week, it’s the stock market darling since Apple fell out of favor and lost its momentum.
  • With the stock market as complacent as it is, it wouldn’t require much to unsettle the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

With Walmart (WMT, WMT:CA) reporting this past week, it’s thought the Q1 ’24 earnings season has officially ended, but with Nvidia (NVDA, NVDA:CA) scheduled to report their quarterly results on 5/22/24 after

