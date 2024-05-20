Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I rate Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) as a hold as the company has demonstrated a solid market position and competitive advantages, but the current stock price is assuming revenue growth higher than expected. I will briefly explore CHE's business model to better understand it, while showing the growth prospects of each of the two business lines and seeing which stock price could be attractive for a long-term investor.

Context and Business Model

CHE has two different business lines: VITAS, which represents 60% of the total revenues, and Roto-Rooter, which represents 40%. VITAS offers hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of different healthcare professionals, such as physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, etc. On the other hand, Roto-Rooter offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, etc. to residential and commercial customers.

As of March 2024, CHE's revenues grew 5.2% YoY, and net income grew 20% YoY, but if I take the operating earnings, they dropped 0.69% YoY. The revenue growth of the company was boosted by VITAS, which grew 14% YoY, whereas Roto-Rooter experienced a decline of 5.85% YoY. Now, it's important to understand the competitive advantages associated with each business model to see if they enjoy pricing power and growth prospects in each of these two industries.

VITAS

Although hospice care is very competitive in the US, VITAS differentiates itself through its ability to deliver quality, responsive services within the requirements of Medicare's hospice conditions of participation. Given the fact that this is a highly fragmented market, there are lots of competitors; nevertheless, VITAS' advantage is that it's one of the largest providers of hospice services in an industry comprised mainly of small, community-based hospices. VITAS has 50 locations nationwide:

Chemed Presentation

The Medicare and Medicaid programs from the US government, which are programs to benefit people in terms of healthcare for different socioeconomic segments, represent an important engine for VITAS' revenues. Indeed, 97% of VITAS' revenues come from these two US government programs:

Chemed 10Q Q1 2024

As such, the growth prospects for VITA will depend mainly on the future spending of the US government on these two important programs, which are related to the number of people who will need hospice and palliative care services. With a growing population, I would expect that this number would grow over the years. In this sense, according to projections, Medicare spending would grow at 6.88% CAGR until 2032, whereas Medicaid spending would grow at 4.89% CAGR until 2034. This is aligned with what is expected for the US hospice market in the next few years:

www.grandviewresearch.com

In general, I think that VITAS is a well-established business that generates confidence in the US government and in its clients, given its experience in the industry through its clinical expertise, extensive knowledge of Medicare and Medicaid nursing facility regulations, and its ability to integrate the provision of hospice care into the nursing facility environment.

Roto-Rooter

This business is in a highly competitive industry like VITAS', and the industry is very fragmented in several markets where local and regional companies represent the main competition. It seems like the moat in this business is a little weaker than that of VITAS, but still, it's a solid moat in terms of size.

Chemed Presentation

Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America; it serves 90% of the US and 40% of the Canadian population. This business segment is comprised of 127 company-own territories and 369 franchise territories, which gives it a very strong presence. On the other hand, residential customers represent 71% of revenues, whereas commercial customers represent 23% of revenues.

The main ways of competition are advertising, range of services provided, name recognition, emergency-service availability, speed and quality of customer service, service guarantees, and pricing. In my view, as I mentioned before, the moat of this business segment seems a bit weaker than VITAS, so the company needs to reinvest more in this business.

In this sense, CHE's net margins improved from 9.64% in March 2023 to 11.04% in March 2024, mainly as a result of the good performance of VITA's business. However, Roto-Rooter's net margins have dropped from 19% to 17% in the same period as a result of the increase in advertising spending, as explained by the management in the last call for the Q1 2024 results:

As a result of changes made with various aspects of Google search algorithms, Roto-Rooter temporarily increased spending on paid advertising in late 2023 and early 2024. This additional market expense is the major cause of Roto-Rooter's lower margins in the first quarter of 2024.

The net margins were not only decreased by advertising spending but also by a reduction in Roto-Rooter's revenue of 5.85% as of March 2024 YoY, which is explained by the very good performance of the revenues in March 2023. Roto-Rooter business is more affected by macro-headwinds and consumer sentiment, which are factors that explained the decline in revenues in the first quarter of 2024. This might be a reason why CHE, after owning Roto-Rooter for 40 years, decided to buy a business with way less cyclicality like VITAS in 2004.

Anyway, both businesses are very necessary for society, so there will always be a demand for the services offered by both businesses; however, it's important to know the growth prospects, and Roto-Rooter shows a more smooth growth ahead than VITAS':

www.maximizemarketresearch.com

In 2019, it was expected to be 6.7% until 2027, so we could deduce that the annual growth expected since 2024 on would be lower than 6.7% given the softer growth for the years 2024-2027. One reason for this lower growth might be the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 materially reduced these activities, as new construction projects were halted or postponed; plumbing and electrical work are the last things to be installed in a new structure. The latter would impact Roto-Rooter's commercial segment, but the residential segment could be more impacted by the consumer's pessimistic view of the economy, which might change if the FED reduces interest rates, a scenario that is not expected to happen soon.

I would take this piece of evidence for my assumptions in the calculation of the intrinsic value later.

Metrics

Looking at these metrics, we can see that CHE is a solid business with stable revenue growth, returns of capital of more than 20% each year, which means that each dollar reinvested into the business generates more than 20 cents in returns, a total debt that could be paid by the FCF generated each year, good FCF margins, though not excellent, and a consistent policy of share buybacks over the years to reward long-term investors.

Author, 10Ks

Something to pay attention to is the stock-based compensation (SBC), which has grown as a percentage of the FCF over the years. The company could have faced difficulties in attracting talent in the industry, so it might have had the incentives to grant more of these benefits to attract talent. I would not be so concerned about the current levels, but if the ratio of SBC to FCF is more than 20% in the next few years, that could be a negative factor to consider.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, CHE appears to be expensive in the majority of the metrics of valuation:

SA

I will use the discounted cash flow (DCF) method to find an intrinsic value for this company, since many of the multiples shown in the table above do not tell us anything about future free cash flow projected. Let's see:

Assumptions

Outstanding shares: 15,197,992.

FCF margins: 12% (the average of the last 3 years)

Revenue growth: according to consensus

Cash as of March 2024: $313 million.

Debt as of March 2024: $145 million.

Discounted rate: 9%.

FCF growth in perpetuity: 3% annual (3.1% CAGR FCF growth from 2018 to 2023).

Author

To find the perpetuity, we used the formula:

Perpetuity = FCF 2028/(discounted rate - g).

where g = FCF growth in perpetuity, which was assumed to be 3% annual.

With perpetuity, we calculate the present value of all the FCFs beyond 2027. Then, we calculate the enterprise value using the following:

Enterprise Value = Present Value of FCF (from 2024 to 2027) + Perpetuity + Cash - Total Debt.

Finally, the intrinsic value is calculated by taking the enterprise value and dividing it by the outstanding number of shares. In this way, we could get $352.66 per share under the assumptions presented. The current stock price is $564 per share, which implies that the market is assuming higher revenue growth than my assumptions. I've shown previously the growth prospects for VITAS and Roto-Rooter each, so the assumptions in my DCF calculation about the CHE's revenue growth based on the consensus are reasonable; thus, I would say that the market is paying a premium for the stock, but I would not consider the stock a sell as I am aware that there are investors who are holding the stock at lower prices, so they could benefit from the compounding effect in the long term.

Risks

The main risk is the valuation, particularly for new investors in the stock since they would pay the stock a premium, which could give them poor long-term returns. On the other hand, the Roto-Rooter business is more cyclical, which might slow down the CHE's revenue growth if macro headwinds persist for a longer time than expected.

Another risk is that associated with the personnel in both businesses, which is critical for a company like CHE. If there were a shortage of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, etc., that might increase the cost of salaries and compromise the growth prospects of the company. All these risks do not mean that they will happen, but they are factors to consider when an investor wants to pay a premium for the stock.

All in all, CHE has owned Roto-Rooter for about 40 years and VITAS for 20 years, so in all that time, both businesses have faced different scenarios of stress and have proven to be resilient.

Final Thoughts

CHE is a well-established business over the years in its two segments. I consider CHE a company with a good-quality business model that might contribute to reducing the volatility of any stock portfolio. As I've shown in the article, the growth prospects of each business combined do not justify the current stock price, but at the same time, there are investors who bought the stock several years ago, so they have an advantage in enjoying better long-term returns.

The situation for new investors is very different, as they would have to pay a premium, which means lower long-term returns. I think that this article could contribute to offering information for investors who are willing to invest in this company now; maybe some risk-averse investors might feel comfortable parking some money here for a while, as they haven't found good opportunities elsewhere now. In any circumstance, they should be aware that they are paying a premium for the stock, so that will help them not overweight the stock in their portfolios.

In my own view, I would not buy the stock right now, and I would wait for a better price.