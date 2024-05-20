Thomas De Wever

Investment Thesis

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has beaten the market and broken DCFs for many years. The company has international growth opportunities, owns most of its land and warehouses, and holds incredible economies of scale advantages that allow its low-margin business to drive incredible returns on invested capital and assets. Costco should be able to continue generating lots of free cash flow well beyond a ten-year model, meaning a valuation multiple or even a traditional DCF aren’t necessarily the right ways to approach analyzing Costco. I don’t think the growth story is up yet, and though I’m not buying the stock right now, but it isn’t anywhere close to selling time for long-term holders, in my opinion. Even at a TTM price-to-earnings multiple of 52x, I think Costco is only marginally overvalued and even has a chance to grow into its current valuation.

Introduction

My investment thesis on Costco is not solely based on financial statement analysis. It takes into account the less apparent factors that are often overlooked in traditional analyses. Relying solely on P/E multiples to assess valuation and investment potential is fundamentally flawed. This is a key area where I believe many analysts who have recommended selling Costco have missed the mark.

I can’t cast blame, though; the stock is incredibly expensive right now, especially at first sight. Eventually, Costco's valuation bears will be correct, and perhaps that time is now. I just don’t think that holding the stock today is a bad decision for anyone looking to hold it for a long time. I consider Costco to be a hold right now, even though a pullback in the stock price appears to be more likely than not. The thing is, it’s felt like this since Costco traded in the $450 range.

Let’s peel back a few layers of a twenty-pound box of onions and examine why Costco might not be such a bad stock to own right now.

Why You Shouldn’t Necessarily Sell Costco

History is not on the side of the sellers of Costco stock.

Just look at the track record of Seeking Alpha analyst sell recommendations. Only two sell recommendations have come at a time when Costco stock didn’t go on to return a 20%-plus CAGR before dividends.

History of Costco Sell Recommendations (Seeking Alpha Costco Analysis)

This isn’t to say that these analysts did not have good reasons to attach a sell recommendation to a highly valued stock. Costco has traded at a premium for a very long time. In fact, the disparity between the premium valuation and revenue growth is quite extreme right now.

www.FinChat.io

The stock has crushed SPY over the last twenty years. I use SPY as my proxy for the market, since that is one of the preferred ETFs tracking the S&P 500.

www.FinChat.io

An Efficiency Machine

Strong ROIC and ROA

Costco’s growth story isn’t just about revenue growth, it’s about Costco’s ability to turn reinvestments into gains for its shareholders. Costco’s ROIC and ROA give me a reason to think Costco can continue to grow successfully for quite a while.

www.FinChat.io

In a white paper on ROIC, Morgan Stanley writes that “Firm value is determined by projecting future FCF and discounting it to the present. FCF equals NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes) minus the investment in future growth, which is equivalent to the change in invested capital.” In other words, as Costco’s ROIC rises, so does its ability to grow when reinvesting cash into itself, and when it no longer needs to grow, it can generate more free cash flow by not investing in growth.

Costco is already spitting off cash to shareholders and reinvesting just enough to grow its global store count steadily. With growing ROIC, I am convinced that Costco can continue to compound cash flow generation until the company hits a global saturation point and cannot add new stores without cannibalizing its existing stores.

This is very much similar to and unlike another large retailer, The Home Depot (HD). Once Home Depot realized it had reached the point of store growth saturation, the company started spitting off cash flows like crazy. Even though the two companies have different business models and are in different retail industries, this is a lesson we can use as investors.

Costco could continue to grow FCF in the double digits annually for longer than most people can fathom. Once they hit saturation in location count, free cash flow growth may increase further as the company pulls back on reinvestments into growth.

A Real Estate Play

Costco’s Return on Assets has improved steadily and remains robust. One reason that ROA has increased is that Costco owns most of its property and buildings. As the property is not revalued as it appreciates, this suppresses the asset value on the balance sheet relative to its true value.

By owning most of its properties, Costco avoids the rent hikes that typically accompany inflationary periods. This stability in occupancy costs allows the company to maintain more predictable and lower overheads compared to competitors who lease their spaces. Over time, the savings from avoided rent increases compound, providing Costco with a substantial financial advantage. Owning its real estate also offers the company more operational flexibility and control.

The warehouse-style design of Costco's locations is another critical factor in reducing costs. These structures generally have lower maintenance requirements compared to more complex retail spaces. The simplicity of warehouse buildings reduces ongoing maintenance expenses, contributing to lower operating costs.

Reducing operational costs from owning property and maintaining simple structures translates directly into higher profit margins. With lower fixed costs, Costco can reinvest more capital into growth, customer service initiatives, or maintaining low gross margins to drive value by winning on price discounting. This acts as a powerful competitive advantage.

Costco also benefits from asset appreciation. Real estate values tend to rise over the long term, especially in desirable locations. This appreciation increases Costco's equity and overall asset base, enhancing its balance sheet strength.

Value-Added Products and Experiences

If you’re looking for incredibly cheap stocks to hold or high-flyers to ride the wave of the AI hype cycle or the GLP-1 craze, Costco is likely not a stock for you at this valuation. However, don’t assume that Costco is just a stodgy, low-margin retailer that will quietly slip into the dark when a craze takes hold of the market. The low-margin part may be true, but Costco has partnered with Sesame to offer access to weight loss programs, including prescriptions for popular weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. The management team at Costco knows how to cash in on the latest fads, and this is a perfect example.

The company has done an incredible job of expanding its available products for its customers. Over the years, Costco has added travel packages, home appliances, HVAC installation services, clothing, and even gold bars to its lineup of offerings. Big ticket items, and presumably, weight loss programs and drugs, are higher margin items for Costco. These products, along with other efficiencies created by Costco’s economies of scale advantages, have driven down the company’s ratio of SG&A expense to sales.

Costco’s out-of-the-box thinking has provided members with more and more reasons to retain their memberships. The deal with Sesame could improve access to weight loss for many thousands of people and provide Costco with yet another lever to pull providing value to its member base. The fact that members get discounts is another value-add that will keep people in the system.

Efficiencies Equal Margin Expansion

All of these efficiencies have helped Costco make significant improvements in its operating cost structure. As Costco’s SG&A margin has decreased from a high of 10.2% in 2016 to a low of 8.7% in 2022 and to 9.0% today, it has achieved operating margin expansion, from 2.9% in 2014 to 3.6% today.

www.FinChat.io

International Growth

International expansion is a big opportunity for Costco. The company has recently expanded into China and received an incredible reception from the people there. On day one, thousands of people rushed over to its newest warehouse in Shenzhen to experience being a Costco shopper. The company is growing its international warehouse count at significantly higher rates than its domestic count, and revenue has grown at a 9.8% CAGR since 2012. This has been accomplished despite the pandemic, making me think that this growth will only accelerate from here.

www.FinChat.io

Costco is poised to benefit from a growing middle class in China. According to Brookings, the middle class in China has increased from 15% of the population in 2001 to 29 percent in 2020. Forecasts now estimate that the Chinese middle class will make up 41 percent of the population in 2030.

The Eventual Membership Fee Hike

Speaking of memberships, Costco is overdue in raising its membership fee rates. As former CFO Richard Galanti often says, “It’s a matter of when, not if,” the company will raise membership rates. The company is strategically delaying this increase while it sees consumers being squeezed by inflationary pressures. Costco sees inflation subsiding somewhat, meaning Costco may have good reason to pull this growth lever in the near future. Using some back-of-the-napkin math to keep it simple, even a $5 membership increase for every Costco member would boost TTM membership fee revenue by 8.33%, which would be nearly 400 million at the most conservative level. Given the variable tier structure of memberships, it’s likely that number will be higher, as executive and business memberships may be hiked more than $5 each.

Valuation & Reverse DCF

Costco earns a B- growth grade from Seeking Alpha. This strength comes from both trailing and forward growth rates. The FWD growth rate for free cash flow looks impressive.

Seeking Alpha Growth Grade

Analysts expect FCF to roughly fall in line with TTM FCF. The return to growth. The company holds a good deal of operating leverage due to its efficiencies mentioned above, but modeling free cash flow can be difficult for Costco. I won’t try to get cute with my model and will use a reverse DCF to get a rough idea of what Costco needs to produce to be trading at a fair intrinsic value now. Keep in mind that the numbers I use will look a bit silly, and I wouldn’t count on Costco delivering this kind of growth.

The company is also a DCF breaker, having blown away everyone’s modeling assumptions for many years. With the growth levers already discussed, I think Costco can continue to break most people’s traditional DCF assumptions.

Author-generated reverse DCF

This seems like a heroic effort for Costco to accomplish, but not an impossible one. I’m assuming that FCF grows as expected by Seeking Alpha, then gradually trails off. A twenty-year DCF is problematic, but for a company that could maintain a larger than 2-3% growth rate beyond ten years, a typical model will just prompt someone to sell the stock like many others have and potentially miss out on some gains. It's important to view this reverse DCF for what it is intended to be, a depiction of what kind of growth Costco needs to achieve to grow into its valuation.

Risks

Risks to my thesis are that Costco is unable to grow as well internationally. Different countries may or may not be as favorable for growth as in the US. Therefore, this needs to be monitored occasionally. Recession and inflation are risks for any business, particularly ones that rely on increased consumer spending. Costco is an essential store for millions of consumers, but higher-margin items may not sell as well during hard times. This would hurt margins and interrupt the growth rate in cash flows. Competition is always a risk, Walmart’s (WMT) Sam’s Club is a strong competitor, but is not at the level of Costco, and there is plenty of space for two winners in the warehouse retailer segment.

Conclusion

Deciding to sell a stalwart holding like Costco means jettisoning an expensive stock that deserves a premium valuation, only to what? Buy it again when it trades at a lower premium?

I don’t think it’s a great time to initiate a position in Costco. But I don’t think there has ever been a bad time to invest in Costco. Sure, you can find times of underperformance versus the market, but they are brief. Costco, even when overvalued by traditional metrics, has never been cheap, except for rare exceptions when almost everything was cheap. For these reasons, I believe Costco is a stock to hold but not buy right now.

I hope my takeaway for COST shareholders is that it’s okay to be unwilling to sell your highly valued shares and let the company keep creating value for its customers. If the stock falls, we can always buy more. Just don’t wait too long to do so otherwise you might miss out on incredible returns like so many others have.