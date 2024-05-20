Costco Isn't As Expensive As You Think

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
71 Followers

Summary

  • Costco is a rock-solid company that will trade at a premium forever, making it a strong hold for investors.
  • Costco's international expansion and diverse product offerings, including weight loss programs, provide growth opportunities.
  • The company's real estate strategy and low-cost procurement give it a competitive advantage and help sustain long-term growth.
  • To grow into its valuation, Costco needs to maintain very impressive growth for many years.

Aerial view of Costco Wholesale store and parking lot

Thomas De Wever

Investment Thesis

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has beaten the market and broken DCFs for many years. The company has international growth opportunities, owns most of its land and warehouses, and holds incredible economies of scale advantages that allow its low-margin

This article was written by

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
71 Followers
I am a long-term investor and Graduate student in Accounting. My investing analysis focus is on identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses that are under-followed by analysts. I am not a yet finance professional, and nothing I write should be considered personal finance or investment advice. I have helped manage businesses but have only been investing seriously for a short time. I do not consider myself an expert in stock analysis but seek to provide value for investors looking for stock and business information. I will never write about an investing idea without spending hours of research on it.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST, SPY, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News