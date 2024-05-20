2 Blue Chips To Buy And Hold, Up To 9% Yield

Vertigo3d

Buying blue chip stocks can be a path to attaining wealth, but it can also come with plenty of pitfalls. That’s why it’s important to set a distinction between the company and its stocks. For example, high-flying winners of today like Nvidia (NVDA) are indeed great companies, but only for those who believe that the stock is deserving of the many multiples of earnings that it currently trades at.

For more conservative income investors, buying blue chips that also pay a meaningful dividend and aren’t overvalued may be a better strategy. These stocks represent large, well-established, and financially sound companies with a history of reliable performance and shareholder returns through dividends.

What’s even better is if these companies offer potential for long-term capital appreciation through their scale and reach across the economic landscape. This brings me to the following 2 picks, which have proven track records of investor returns and currently do not appear to be overpriced, offering investors yields ranging from 5-9%, so let’s get started!

#1: NNN REIT

NNN REIT (NNN) is a triple-net lease REIT with a long track record of shareholder returns, including 34 years of consecutive annual dividend raises. At present, it has 3,546 properties in 49 U.S. states, spread across 385 national and regional retail tenants in over 35 lines of trade. I last visited NNN in March, when it was trading at just a fraction of a percentage higher, noting its undervaluation.

NNN’s leases are also well-laddered with a 10-year weighted average remaining lease term, and just 5.7% of leases expiring through the end of 2025. It also maintains a strong occupancy rate of 99.4% as of Q1’24. NNN’s portfolio is in good shape as this occupancy ratio sits at the high end of its 20-year range from 96.4% to 99.5%, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

NNN’s steady results are reflected by Core FFO per share growing by 3.8% YoY during Q1 2024, driven by annual rent escalators and external growth. Despite the current high interest rate environment, NNN has still been able to source acquisitions. That’s because as interest rates rise, so do cap rates on newly acquired properties.

This is reflected by $125 million worth of property investments during the first quarter alone at an initial cash cap rate of 8% and average lease duration of 18 years. This compares favorably to the portfolio average 10-year lease duration and NNN’s 6-6.5% cap rates on new property acquisitions before interest rates started to rise in 2022.

Management remains optimistic about Q2 and the remainder of the year, with expectations of stable acquisition pricing. This is supported by NNN’s long-standing relationships with its tenants, with 12 out of 13 deals in Q1 being with relationship tenants, highlighting the strength of NNN’s repeat business.

NNN’s acquisition strategy is backed by a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and over $1 billion in available liquidity on its revolving credit line. It also carries reasonably low leverage with a net debt to gross book assets of 41.6%, a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, and strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x. As shown below, debt maturities are well-laddered with just 3.5% to 4% of debt maturing each year through 2027.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, NNN currently yields an appealing 5.3%. The dividend is also well-covered by a 69% payout ratio, leaving plenty of room to extend NNN’s 34 consecutive year of raising the dividend and retained capital to fund property acquisitions.

NNN remains attractive at the current price of $42.56 with a forward P/FFO of 12.9, sitting well below its historical P/FFO of 16.1, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

NNN also trade about on par with peer Realty Income (O) which carries a P/FFO of 13.0, and is noticeably cheaper than Agree Realty (ADC), which carries a P/FFO of 15.2. While ADC has a stronger balance sheet than NNN, I believe NNN is worthy of consideration for a basket of dividend stocks given its higher yield and lower payout ratio compared to ADC and its longer dividend growth track record. With a +5% yield and my forward expectations for 3-5% annual FFO per share growth, NNN could deliver strong stream of income for investors down the road.

#2 Ares Capital

Ares Capital (ARCC) is the largest BDC by asset size and is externally-managed by global alternative asset manager Ares Management (ARES). ARCC benefits from ARES’s credit management expertise as the latter carries $419 billion in assets under management across credit, private equity, and real estate. I last visited ARCC back in March, noting its growing portfolio and NAV per share.

ARCC has continued to grow its NAV per share, as reflected by Q1 2024 performance, with NAV per share rising by 6% YoY to reach a company record of $19.53. This was supported by accretive growth and positive valuation momentum in the portfolio.

In addition, it’s demonstrating a strong pickup in deal activity after a lull in 2023 due to the initial market shock of higher interest rates, as reflected by the closing of $1.2 billion in commitments in the first month of the second quarter currently in progress. This already puts ARCC ahead of the $400 million in net fundings during Q2 of 2023.

Moreover, ARCC continues to see benefits from higher interest rates as it carries a weighted average yield on income-producing investments of 12.4%, which is just 10 basis points lower on a sequential QoQ basis, and 40 basis points higher compared to the prior year period. This is driven by 68% debt portfolio exposure to floating rate loans, and ARCC is demonstrating capital discipline with first lien senior secured loans rising from 41% in the prior year period to 46% as of the last reported quarter, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Management sees favorable market conditions forming for the remainder of the year, driven by attractive investment spreads and increased availability of capital to boost M&A activity, which benefits ARCC’s business model. That’s because the infusion of capital related to M&A provides the need for BDC funding as companies seek to expand their operations.

Meanwhile, ARCC carries a strong balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P and $6.3 billion in liquidity, comprised of cash and available capital on credit facilities. This is supported by a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99x, sitting below the 1.07 from the prior quarter, and well below the 2.0x BDC regulatory limit.

Importantly for dividend investors, ARCC currently yields 9.0% and the dividend is well-covered by an 80% payout ratio. At the current price of $21.28, ARCC trades at a Price-to-NAV of 1.09x. While ARCC is by no means a bargain, I believe the premium to book value is warranted considering the robust growth in NAV per share.

ARCC is also not too pricey compared to peers. As shown below, its Price-to-NAV is sandwiched between that of peers Blue Owl Capital’s (OBDC) 1.06x, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) 1.24x. With a 9% yield, investors could be paid back in 12 months for the share price premium today, while potentially collecting a high income stream for years down the road.

ARCC vs. Peers Price-to-NAV (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

A higher-for-longer interest rate environment could negatively impact NNN REIT down the road, as it would raise long-term interest rates and make cost of debt financing for acquisitions more expensive. This is assuming no change to cap rates. Moreover, economic volatility could impact the ability of NNN’s tenants to pay rent.

Adverse market conditions could impact Ares Capital’s borrowers’ abilities to make payments. At present, ARCC’s investments on non-accrual represent 1.7%, which isn’t alarming (historical average is 1.5%), but is worth monitoring. Plus, increased competition for deals and a slowdown in deal-activity could lead to yield compression.

Investor Takeaway

Both NNN REIT and Ares Capital are what I would consider to be blue-chip stocks due to the strength of their enterprise that support robust dividend payouts to shareholders. They demonstrate reliable performance and are well-positioned to provide stable and growing income streams for conservative investors looking for blue-chip stocks that pay meaningful dividends without being overvalued. As such, both NNN and ARCC represent solid dividend ‘Buys’ at present.