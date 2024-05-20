The Inflationary Spike Unfolding While China Dumps Treasuries

Summary

  • The process of deglobalization is accelerating, and China is dumping US Treasury Bonds.
  • Metal prices, including gold and copper, are spiking to record highs, indicating an unfolding deglobalization-induced inflationary shock.
  • The US stock market is in the euphoria stage, but it's facing a recessionary bear market.

The news of the week

What was the news of the week, last week? The S&P500 (SP500) breaks out to new all-time highs above the 5,300 level? The Dow Jones (DIA) closes above the

Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

