Investment Thesis

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) went public in June 2020 after the merger of DiscoverOrg, a sales intelligence tools provider, and Zoom Information, a business contact data provider. The market capitalization was $8.3 billion on the first day of trading and reached $24 billion in March 2022 but ended at a mere $4.7 billion after the Q1 2024 earnings report on May 7, 2024. Given that the revenue growth rate has dropped to a single digit and the stock is now trading at the TTM PE of 64x, where will it go in the upcoming 5 years? Here is my analysis and prediction followed by the reasoning.

The business growth of the company is now suffering from the macroscopic cutting of labor and marketing expenses of SMB, the management, however, managed to maintain a healthy free cash flow;

The management stays on the wise track of allocating capital, establishing the backbone of the company’s value;

In the bear, base, and bull case scenarios, the stock price is expected to appreciate by an annual 24%, 31%, and 37% or a total of 197%, 285%, and 382% by the end of 2028;

Business Lacking Growth

ZoomInfo started up by selling its collected business contact data enhanced by algorithms and rode the tides of nationwide business expansion due to the government aid right after the breakout of the COVID pandemic and achieved a more than 70% growth rate of revenue on the TTM basis in 2022. By now, the business of the Company has evolved to various cloud-based services, called OS like WorkOS and MarketingOS. However, the revenue growth rate has dropped to the latest 8% TTM or 3% quarterly Year-over-Year and the net retention rate (NRR) has been severely deteriorating to 85%. For more than one year, the management has been blaming the macroeconomic contracting as the culprit of losing customers and businesses and unfortunately, the management remained pessimistic about the performance for the rest of 2024 but showed increasing confidence with the growth of 2025 in the Q1 2024 earnings call.

The market and the analysts following the company seemed unimpressed and did not share the same confidence with the management. On the Q1 2024 report date, its stock price plummeted by 24% and made an all-time low, followed by downgrading and lowered target prices by analysts. Moreover, the stock price remains at 63 times the TTM EPS.

ZoomInfo’s business model appears vulnerable in a contracting macroeconomic environment when the business is confronted with increasing competition, some of which comes from a giant like Salesforce. Its business seems unprotected by a moat, even a narrow one. So what makes a difference here to make it a candy for a contrarian investor? A short answer is the strong free cash flow, and a long answer is presented as an explanation by the first-law principle.

Free Cash Flow Bolsters Value

A close look at the chart where margins are displayed side by side with the revenue growth rates makes something interesting emerge. First of all, with the diving revenue growth rate, the gross margin stays flat, even with upticks in recent quarters. Gross margin is the pool of profits and the fulcrum of the operating leverage. As long as the gross margin is high, management could find a bunch of ways to squeeze out profits. Second, while the operating margin and the net income margin are both volatile and trending down, the free cash flow margin remains intact, proof that the company’s cash powerhouse is still functioning well, which is important for investors.

ZI Profitability Margins (Author)

A deep dig into the free cash flow brought up this interesting chart.

ZI Net Income vs FCF (Author)

What does this chart reveal? One, volatile net incomes vs stably trending free cash flows; two, low net incomes vs high free cash flows. Well, I know, I know, check the SBC! I will take care of SBC later on, but let me explain it here first. I don’t think the stock-based compensation should be simply taken out of the free cash flow because high free cash flow has its own merits, like rewarding shareholders or paying back debts, and SBC comes with a dilute effect so it should be taken care of in terms of dilution on the stock price rather than a deduction on the financials.

The next question is how the management will dispense the abundant free cash flow. The free cash flow margin, the ratio of the free cash flow to the revenue, has been moving sideways in the limited range of 30% - 35% in the company’s short history and reached $407m for the latest TTM. A smart capital allocator should opt for the full payout of available funds to the shareholders if no further value-added investment opportunities exist and it ends up being the choice of the management.

“Our board approved another $500 million share repurchase authorization, and we continue to aggressively buy back shares of ZoomInfo at attractive share prices.” – Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo in the Q1 2024 earnings conference call.

Valuation

The approved buyback dollar value is more than 100% of the free cash flow TTM and will bring a rate of return of $500m / $4.8b ≅ 10% to the shareholders. Let’s assume that for each year of the upcoming 5 years, 100% of the free cash flow will be paid out by buybacks, investors will swarm in to take the ride until the rate of return provided by payout reaches a long-term risk-free rate plus a risk premium. I would like to assign a 0.5% risk premium to the 10-year treasure yield of 3% by the year 2028, thus P/S of 2028 would be 35% of FCF margin / (3% + 0.5%) = 10x, which is only 37.5% percentile of its historical P/S.

ZI PS vs FCF Margin (Author)

I need to explain here that the full payout assumption is just convenient to reason, and the truth is, according to my own research and experience, with or without the payout, the P/S ratio of a public company is proportional to its FCF margin. Put in another way, the temporary discrepancy between P/S and FCF margin, as shown above, will eventually revert. The derivation and proof of this theory deserve another article, and the following chart is an illustration demonstrated by McDonald's.

MCD's P/S proportional to FCF margin (Author)

Given the current P/S is crawling at 4x, P/S expansion alone will bring a 150% rate of return. Moreover, given that the management started showing confidence in the bottoming of the revenue growth rate in 2024 and expected that its Copilot would become material in attracting more business starting from 2025 and the upcoming FED interest rate cuts would benefit the small and mid-sized businesses that have been the major source of the company's slowing down, let me keep it conservatively safe to assume non-declining revenue, i.e., the revenue growth rate at 0% for the next 5 years. Then we could reach the price change due to P/S expansion, revenue growth, and share shrinkage.

Valuation Without SBC (Author's Calculations)

2024Q1 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 P/S 4 4.8 5.8 6.9 8.3 10 Revenue 1 1 1 1 1 1 Shares Outstanding 1 0.91 0.85 0.79 0.75 0.72 Rev per share change 1 1.10 1.18 1.26 1.33 1.38 Price Change Accum. 100% 132% 171% 218% 276% 346% Click to enlarge

Before I move on, let me spend a bit more words on "Copilot" because it was mentioned 43 times in the Q1 earnings call and is expected to become the pivotal powerhouse of reviving the company's growth. "ZoomInfo Copilot is the first AI-powered go-to-market solution" introduced last quarter and the management stated that the "extremely positive" feedback from beta customers encouraged them to roll it out gradually throughout this year. The management also believed that the Copilot would be the key to expanding the annual contract value and in turn improving NRR even if the seat count of their services fails to pick up quickly. I cannot list every sentence of the management about the Copilot here, but I strongly suggest you read the transcript to sense the optimism of the management about it. Nevertheless, I would rather take the optimism with a grain of salt as a brake on the declining revenue growth rather than as an accelerator of the growth rate.

Now let’s worry about the SBC. As early stated, I take SBC as a dilute factor on the stock price directly rather than a deduction from the free cash flow. The chart below shows the ratio of SBC to revenue, which could be used to get the dilute effect on the price when divided by P/S.

ZI Goodwill & SBC (Author)

I use the ratios as of the recent quarters, on average 15%, as the base to get the dilute effect of SBC on the price: 15% / 4x = 3.75%, which for the year 2024 SBC dilutes the stock price by 3.75%. For each year of the upcoming 5 years, this number will be updated according to the corresponding P/S and deducted from the rate of return.

Valuation Diluted By SBC (Author's Calculations)

2024Q1 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 P/S Change 4 4.8 5.8 6.9 8.3 10 Revenue 1 1 1 1 1 1 Shares Outstanding 1 0.91 0.85 0.79 0.75 0.72 Rev per share change 1 1.10 1.18 1.26 1.33 1.38 Price Change Before SBC 100% 132% 171% 218% 276% 346% SBC Dilution 0 3.75% 6.99% 9.77% 12.15% 14.17% Price Change 100% 127% 159% 197% 242% 297% Click to enlarge

Under this prudent assumption, the stock price is expected to grow by nearly 200% totally or 24% annually. I also did a scenario analysis of the two variables: Revenue Growth Rate and FCF Margin. As the table below summarizes, out of 42 widely presumed scenarios, only 6 or 14% of cases result in a loss.

Valuation Scenario Analysis (Author's Calculations)

RoR Revenue Growth Rate FCF Margin -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 15% -14% -9% -4% 1% 6% 11% 16% 20% -8% -3% 3% 8% 13% 19% 24% 25% -3% 3% 8% 14% 20% 26% 31% 30% 2% 8% 14% 20% 26% 31% 37% 35% 6% 12% 18% 24% 31% 37% 43% 40% 9% 16% 22% 29% 35% 42% 48% Click to enlarge

Investment Strategy

The simplest and most effective strategy is buy-and-hold. Please note that the assumption of 5 years is arbitrary based on my belief, and the period could be much shorter or longer. But as long as the company keeps generating powerful and stable cash flow, the market will, sooner or later, recognize the value of the company. More confidently speaking, the company deserves 10x P/S at present, therefore a reverse to its intrinsic value could be imminent.

Another workable strategy to exploit this contrarian opportunity is to write an At-The-Money put, expiring in more than a year. For example, as of May 15, 2024, at the close of the market, the Options structure with the expiring on Dec. 19, 2025 is as follows:

ZI Options Expiring On Dec. 19, 2025 (Seeking Alpha)

The mid price of the put with a strike price of $12.5 is (1.9+2.5)/2 = 2.2, which means selling this put generates an income of $220 for each contract (representing 100 shares) for a writer as long as by the expiry date of Dec. 19, 2025, the price of ZI is above $12.5. Put in another way, if the price of ZI is above 12.5-2.2=$10.3 on expiration, the writer will be profitable. Otherwise, the writer will have to buy the stock at the price on the expiry date.

Risks

The bear case scenario is based on the assumption of a non-declining revenue and stable free cash flow margin. Although the current stock price could be justified by an annual 20% shrinking of revenue, or free cash flow margin worsening to 15%, or a combination of an annual 10% shrinking of revenue and a 22% FCF margin, any situation worse than the justification case scenario will give rise to a theoretical loss of investment.

A soft landing of the economy plays a major role in bringing back the revenue growth rate from the cliff. If inflation becomes looming at large or the economy is cracked somewhere due to the higher for longer interest rates, the small and midsized businesses will double down on dragging down the company’s business; thus the worst-case scenario would come into play, resulting in a negative return on the stock price.

All case scenarios are based on the confidence that the management is wise in allocating capital. If the management is pivotal in the current capital allocation strategy and starts pursuing reckless and pricey M&As, all derivation of the price prediction will be overthrown.

Conclusion

Although ZoomInfo has been suffering from some fundamental difficulties in growing its business, the management successfully maintains a powerful free cash flow and chooses wisely to distribute the FCF to its shareholders by buybacks. The valuation calculation shows a potential 24% - 37% annual rate of return for this stock in the upcoming 5 years, as long as the revenues from the SMB sector stop bleeding. In a nutshell, since ZI at the price of around $13 offers an asymmetric contrarian investment opportunity, long-only or writing an at-the-money put expiring in more than a year could be a profitable strategy.