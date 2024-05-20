Anticipating A Mid-Cycle Slowdown

DNY59

The major market averages achieved new all-time highs last week, with the Dow Jones Industrials (DJI) surpassing 40,000 at the close on Friday. This should come as no surprise to those investors who focused on positive rates of change in the high-frequency economic data over the past two years, led by the rate of inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) peaked in June 2022 at 9.1%, which coincided with the lowest levels in the Russell 2000 (RTY) index during the last bear market. The core CPI peaked at 6.6% in September 2022, which was one month before the bear market low for the S&P 500 (SP500). Ever since, we have seen a gradual and steady decline in the annualized rates for both, as the major market indexes have ground higher with the typical corrections and pullbacks along the way that we should expect.

Edward Jones

I began discussing my outlook for a soft landing around the same time inflation was peaking in the summer of 2022, whereby the rate of economic growth would slow under tighter financial conditions, bringing the rate of inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target without resulting in a meaningful rise in unemployment or a recession. That is what has largely played out, but the finish line has seemed elusive recently, as some components of the inflation gauges, led by shelter, are taking longer than others to cooperate. Still, the overall disinflationary trend remains intact, which is why interest rates have resumed their downtrend and risk asset prices have recovered. Can it continue?

Edward Jones

The durability of this expansion has everything to do with the foundation on which it was built, and it is a strong one. The recovery coming out of the last recession was instigated with an unprecedented amount of fiscal stimulus from the bottom up. In other words, we put money directly into the pockets of consumers, with a focus on lower- and middle-income households. They have a far greater propensity to spend than do upper-income households that are more likely to save. As a result, this was a far more robust and speedy recovery than what we saw following the Great Financial Crisis, which was predominantly fueled with monetary stimulus. Ultra-low interest rates don't help consumers at the onset of a recovery who are not qualified to borrow. We also saw the largest wage increases for the same demographic, as the lowest-wage workers realized the highest percentage increase in inflation-adjusted wages over the past four years.

EPI

The primary fuel for our economic growth is consumer spending, and this combination of fiscal stimulus and real wage growth is what has powered it up to this point. As the rate of consumer spending growth has softened, doubters are focusing on debt levels and the typical deterioration we see in credit at the bottom end as an expansion matures. These don't concern me for now, as the total amount of consumer debt is irrelevant in comparison to the ability to service it. Debt service payments as a percentage of disposable income sit at historically low levels.

FRED

Our economy is far less interest-rate sensitive than it has been in previous business cycles, which is mostly due to the mortgage refinancing that occurred during the near-zero interest rate period that followed the pandemic. Consumers can take on more debt because of their lower overall cost of total debt outstanding relative to income.

This is why I see the soft landing coming into view during the second half of this year, and the stock market is pricing in that development with its year-to-date market gains. This expansion should continue into 2025, during which we experience a mid-cycle slowdown in the economy like what we saw in the mid-1990s. It is an extremely bullish backdrop for risk asset prices. Yet, the stocks that have fueled the S&P 500's 52% gain since the beginning of this bull market in October 2022 are not likely to be the ones that fuel its next leg up.

Over the past month, we are finally starting to see small-cap stocks (IWM) rebound to the extent that they are outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). There have been brief periods over the past 12 months when this occurred, but then the outperformance for small-cap stocks fizzled. I think this one may have legs, as the consensus grows around the outlook for a soft landing during this mid-cycle slowdown for the U.S. economy.