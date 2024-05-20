3 Income-Investor Favorites We've Been Selling Options On To Generate Option Income

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

We had three trades that expired this month on last Friday's option expiration. These are some income-investor favorites, which we've been using to generate additional option income in a complementary way. We had written puts on Realty Income (O) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Both of those expired worthless as they traded above the strike prices we had selected.

We also had covered calls on VICI Properties (VICI), which did see those shares called away from us at the $30 strike selected. That completed our options wheel strategy. That said, on expiration Friday, we wrote another round of puts at $30 for next month.

Realty Income

Realty Income has been a reliable put writing opportunity for us for a number of times now. That includes these latest puts expiring worthless, locking in the $1.12 options premium. However, this latest trade was the third trade in this series, which goes back to January 24, 2024.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Current Price Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss O 05/17/2024 $52.50 - Expired Puts 04/19/2024 $1.12 Expired - $1.12 O 04/19/2024 $52.50 - Rolled Puts 03/13/2024 $1.25 04/19/2024 $0.12 $1.13 O 03/15/2024 $52.50 - Rolled Puts 01/24/2024 $0.55 03/13/2024 $0.30 $0.25 Click to enlarge

In total, we've received $2.50 in premium, going with the $52.50 strike in each of the trades. I tried to 'reload' this trade again on expiration day, but I couldn't get the trade to trigger. I was looking for at least a net premium of $0.25 between closing the first leg and opening the second. Alternatively, I was trying to get at least $0.30 for the $52.50 June 21, 2024 expiration, but again, I couldn't find any takers.

We recently provided an update piece on Realty Income, but to reiterate the main point, I believe that O shares remain attractively priced. I think under $65 is rather attractively valued, and under $60 is a bargain. For the most part, the shares haven't moved all that much since our prior update, but they have been on a somewhat upward trajectory, along with the strength in the broader market pushing to new all-time highs once again. O still trades well below the fair value estimated historical range.

O Fair Value Estimate Range (Portfolio Insight)

For that reason, I wouldn't mind taking the strike price up to $55, but if we open next week softer, we could get another chance at the $52.50 strike. That would give a bit of downside protection before the shares could potentially be assigned. Looking at the June 21, 2024 $52.50, the bid/ask is $0.20/$0.25. So we could easily get my $0.30 target with a bit of weakness.

What looks appealing currently based on the latest closing, though, are these ideas that I'm looking at:

June 21, 2024 expiration at the $55 strike and collected $0.80 in premium. That would bring the potential annualized return up to 16.6%.

For those that like bringing in larger premiums upfront by going a bit further out, one could sell the July 19, 2024, puts at the $55 strike and collect $1.25 (mid-point between the bid/ask), and the PAR would be 13.83%.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Similar to Realty Income, we've been using Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF fairly actively this year, and this latest trade was previously rolled. In this case, the market pullback in April made it so we had a loss to close out the trade, but still had a positive net premium by sticking with the same strike price and rolling it just another month out.

In the latest two trades, we saw a net premium of $0.80, and of the four trades this year, we've brought in $1.57. That can be compared to the dividend of $0.611 paid this year.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Current Price Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss SCHD 05/17/2024 $77.00 - Expired Puts 04/17/2024 $1.49 Expired - $1.49 SCHD 04/19/2024 $77.00 - Rolled Puts 03/15/2024 $0.40 04/17/2024 $1.09 -$0.69 SCHD 03/15/2024 $75.00 - Expired Puts 02/16/2024 $0.27 Expired - $0.27 SCHD 02/16/2024 $73.00 - Expired Puts 12/21/2023 $0.50 Expired - $0.50 Click to enlarge

We covered SCHD quite recently, after their annual reconstitution, and provided a breakdown for our 2023 trades as well.

Just like O, we are also long shares of SCHD but are utilizing options in a complementary way to build a potentially larger position and putting our money to work doubly. That is, earning the ~5% that brokerages are paying on cash plus receiving the options premium income as well.

With that being said, overall, I wasn't worried about taking assignment of the shares. If I was, I wouldn't be writing puts in the first place. However, I saw the opportunity to snag more premium, while the next ex-dividend date isn't until June 26. So, we weren't going to be missing out on that dividend either; of course, on the ex-dividend date, the share price will be adjusted anyway. However, it would have been more tempting to take the assignment to receive that dividend and turnaround to write covered calls.

For SCHD, I am looking to write some more puts soon and will make it happen as I am looking to grow my position in this ETF. The markets are pushing near all-time highs. That includes SCHD, which is close to topping the previous share price high-water mark.

Ycharts

With that, it would be better to see a bit of weakness next week before writing another round of puts or to receive a reasonable premium just going with a higher strike price once again. Here is what we could be looking at for some opportunities when markets open:

June 21, 2024 expiration at the $78 strike price could bring in $0.20 (that's the latest bid price.) With that, PAR comes in at only about 3%, but it could still be fine for a more conservative investor. There is also the ~5% yield that cash is earning as well for most investors' brokerage accounts.

Same expiration, but the $79 strike price has a bid/ask of $0.35/$0.45. Looking at the $0.35 premium received would work out to a PAR of 5%, with $0.40 at 5.77% and $0.45 at 6.5%. That's reasonable, in my opinion, and a level I'd be comfortable with.

Same expiration, but for more aggressive investors, could consider a writing puts at-the-money, with the $80 strike. The bid/ask there is $0.65/$0.75, working out to a PAR of 9.27%. At $0.75, the PAR then moves up to 10.7%.

VICI Properties

With our VICI shares being called away, the options wheel strategy has concluded. We had taken the assignment of VICI earlier in the year at $30 and saw the shares called away at $30. In that way, we didn't participate in any upside, but we did receive the $0.45 initially from selling puts. We then received another $0.45 from writing the covered calls. Further, we received the Q1 $0.4150 dividend while we were long the shares as well.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Current Price Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss VICI 05/17/2024 $30.00 - Assigned Calls 03/22/2024 $0.45 Assigned - $0.45 VICI 03/15/2024 $30.00 - Assigned Puts 01/16/2024 $0.45 Assigned - $0.45 Click to enlarge

In total, it was a fairly short-lived position, but sometimes it works out that way. But we aren't done with VICI yet. These weren't our first series of trades on this name, and it isn't the last because we actually were selling more puts on expiration day. Here is what I had to say in the post:

Today is expiration day, and our covered calls on VICI look set to be called from us. At least, based on the time of writing this, as shares are above our $30 strike. There is still plenty of trading for the rest of the day, and we could end up not having these shares called. Thus, one could say I'm taking a 'gamble' (pun intended.) That said, I'm comfortable with potentially taking another batch of VICI shares anyway.

In jumping the gun and 'reloading' this trade once again, we collected another $0.50 in premium and went with the June 21, 2024 expiration date.

Similar to O, VICI is a REIT, and REITs have been gaining some traction lately. Over the last month, real estate has been the second best-performing sector-behind only utilities, which had always been taking a beating due to a higher rate environment.

US Sector Performance (Seeking Alpha)

That said, real estate is still one of the only negative sectors on a YTD basis, and it has been negative for three years. So in the grand scheme of things, REITs and real estate are still down plenty and still feeling the hurt. That is what can make them particularly attractive for a long-term investor who has the time to wait for a recovery.

For VICI, it is trading below its fair value estimate range, but it has been admittedly one of the more relatively stable REIT names. It has been able to trend mostly around the $25 to $35 range going back since the start of 2021.

Ycharts

However, the fact that they've still been able to see AFFO rise over the years means the share price is moving further away from its fair value range, even if it's moving mostly sideways. Analysts expect AFFO to continue to grow between 4 and 5% over the coming two years.

VICI Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

Rates are not expected to go higher from here, as Powell reiterated that the next move is likely a rate reduction and not a rate increase. However, noting that maintaining the current rate for now seems the most appropriate. VICI could benefit from rate cuts, but it clearly isn't absolutely necessary for them to grow-it would just help them grow faster as the cost of capital comes down.