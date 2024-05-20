Thapana Onphalai

Elevator Pitch

I award a Buy rating to Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock. In my prior December 1, 2023 write-up, I drew attention to the read-throughs from Five9's management comments at recent investor conferences.

The focus of this update is FIVN's latest client win and its profitability improvement potential which support the case of a Buy rating for the name. Five9's recent win with a "Fortune 50" company implies that its approach of targeting bigger businesses as clients is sound. On the other end, FIVN's 2027 EBITDA margin target of 23% is achievable taking into account the profitability improvement levers it has.

Recent Client Win Validates Growth Strategy And Boosts Revenue Outlook

In its Q1 2024 results press release issued in early-May, Five9 indicated that it recently "signed our largest deal ever, a Fortune 50 financial services company."

There are two positives associated with FIVN's recent win.

Firstly, the latest win boosts Five9's top line growth prospects.

Five9 revealed in its Q1 results presentation slides that the latest client win is expected to contribute subscription Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR of $50 million for the next few years starting in 2025.

As a comparison, FIVN's Q1 2024 top line was $247 million, which translated into an annualized revenue of $988 million. As such, the new customer win is estimated to boost FIVN's revenue by a mid-single digit percentage (50/988).

Secondly, FIVN's growth strategy of targeting bigger companies is working well, as evidenced by this client win.

Five9 shared at the company's first quarter earnings briefing that the undisclosed customer is "one of the largest US banks, serving nearly 70 million customers worldwide." The company also emphasized in its Q1 earnings press release that the new Fortune 50 customer win is an indication of "our continuing success in marching up-market."

In my opinion, it is highly probable that FIVN's "up-market" growth strategy will continue to pay huge dividends. At the Needham Growth Conference (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in January this year, Five9 provided certain statistics to prove its case that there are huge growth opportunities associated with bigger clients.

FIVN noted at the Needham investor event that many "legacy on-premise solutions" for contact centers are reaching "end of life, which is pushing the large enterprises to the cloud" where the penetration rate is under 20%. At the Needham investor conference, Five9 also mentioned that "it's an important opportunity for these large enterprises to take advantage of AI" and noted its "average revenue per seat" has the potential to double with the inclusion of "AI and automation products."

Multiple Profitability Improvement Levers

FIVN registered a normalized EBITDA margin of 15.2% for the first quarter of the current year. Five9's actual Q1 2024 EBITDA margin came in +110 basis points better than the Wall Street's consensus estimate of 14.1% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

As highlighted in its Q1 earnings presentation slides, Five9's goal is to achieve a normalized EBITDA margin of 23% or higher in FY 2027. My view is that the company's operating profitability target is achievable considering the presence of multiple levers.

One margin expansion lever is economies of scale. FIVE thinks that the company's General & Administrative or G&A costs-to-sales ratio has the potential to decrease from 7% for Q1 2024 to as low as 5% by 2027. At its Q1 2024 earnings call, Five9 stressed that "revenue growth against fixed and semi fixed cost is by far the biggest" driver of higher profit margins for the company.

Another profitability enhancement lever is an increase in subscription revenue. Five9's non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 61% in the first quarter of this year, and the company aims to improve its normalized gross margin to 70% or better by 2027 with a growing top line contribution from higher-margin subscription revenue. In its first quarter results presentation, the company revealed that its subscription revenue rose by +20% YoY in the most recent quarter to account for nearly 80% of its aggregate top line.

In the preceding section, I cited FIVN's management commentary pertaining to the growing interest in "AI and automation products" at the Needham Growth Conference. Five9 disclosed at its latest quarterly earnings call that its "AI and automation solutions" boast "higher gross margins." Therefore, it is realistic to think that Five9's profit margins could expand further with an increase in revenue contributed by "AI and automation" offerings going forward.

Valuations Are Appealing

Five9's valuations are attractive as per historical and peer comparisons.

The market is now valuing FIVN at 3.7 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. In comparison, Five9's 10-year average Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is far higher at 8.3 times. The company's revenue growth slowed from +16.0% for Q3 2023 and +14.7% for Q4 2023 to +13.1% in Q1 2024. Five9 acknowledged at its latest quarterly earnings briefing that "we're seeing an economy" with "challenges out there." As such, Five9 is likely to command a higher valuation multiple in the future when economic conditions eventually normalize.

Separately, Five9 is trading at a discount to its peer, NICE Ltd. (NICE). NICE's current consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue is a relatively higher 4.2 times. The peer valuation discount for FIVN is unjustified, as Five9's revenue growth outlook is better than that of NICE. As per S&P Capital IQ data, the consensus FY 2023-2026 top line CAGR forecasts for FIVN and NICE are +18.5% and +12.4%, respectively.

Variant View

FIVN's shares might trade lower if the company's financial performance is impacted by certain factors.

A key risk is that the company's pace of new wins slows because of a weak economic environment. A more modest rate of revenue expansion will also hurt Five9's profitability improvement because of negative operating leverage effects.

Another key risk is that FIVN's margin improvement turns out to be less substantial than expected, as the take-up rate of "AI and automation" offerings boasting superior profitability is lower than what one would anticipate.

Concluding Thoughts

Five9's valuations are attractive, and the company's financial prospects are good. Therefore, I have made the decision to remain bullish on FIVN.