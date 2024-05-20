bjdlzx

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) made an offer for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW).

The Offer

This will be a stock exchange offer with an option to take all cash up to a maximum amount of total cash available for the deal. Some of those activist shareholders are likely to take the cash. So that option was needed.

Crescent Energy Offer Summary To Acquire SilverBow Resources (Crescent Energy Presentation Of Offer To Acquire SilverBow Resources May 2024)

Even though there is some cash available for the deal, the anticipated debt ratio is still not going past the company goal of 1.5.

The below quote from an analyst says it all:

"The deal appears to have been priced at the value of current production, with little or nothing paid for undeveloped inventory, Dittmar says."

This quote is from Enverus Intelligence Research analyst Andrew Dittmar, likely in reply to a question about the offer for SilverBow.

That is a really polite and professional way of stating that the offer is dirt cheap. SilverBow was a known natural gas producer that began to diversify into oil recently. But the value of natural gas is right now at historical lows because the price of natural gas has been weak after a warm winter left natural gas supplies on the abundant side.

I had just got done in the last two articles stating that Crescent Energy was likely to make "bolt-on" acquisitions in the Eagle Ford and the Unita when this offer happened. I bet the ink was not dry on the last article.

Not only did SilverBow get a great deal on the Chesapeake Energy (CHK) acreage, but the natural gas production is valued low to provide a fantastic deal for Crescent Energy.

Crescent Energy has production that is balanced between natural gas and oil. Therefore, the combined company will not have the baggage of a past bankruptcy that SilverBow has, nor will it be burdened with a large amount of debt compared to the equity (even though SilverBow had a reasonable debt ratio). The path to value realization for the combined company should be both easier and faster. This is an advantage that an independent SilverBow appears not to have.

Natural Gas Situation

The natural gas supply is actually contracting in response to low prices, as shown below:

Antero Resources Status Update Of Natural Gas Production Decline (Antero Resources Presentation Of Natural Gas Fundamentals) The key idea is that production will continue to decline overall until natural gas prices begin to rise from the reduced supply. All a warm winter does is delay the recovery. It does not stop the process of continuing natural gas production declines until natural gas prices begin to recover.

Crescent Energy is a known bargain hunter. Natural gas production at these current prices is likely to prove to be quite a bargain. The fact that the company can drill in still more locations for natural gas production without paying for those locations makes the deal even better. This probably is a classic example of pessimism at its best during a cyclical downturn. Even if Crescent Energy does not time the exact bottom, they are likely darn close to the bottom in the current business cycle.

Antero Resources Projection Of Elimination Of Natural Gas Supply Surplus (Antero Resources Natural Gas Fundamentals Presentation May 2024)

Currently, the natural gas supply surplus is declining. That declining production is projected to affect the storage surplus beginning in the second half of the current fiscal year. Even if that projection is off (for example) six months. There is every possibility that natural gas stock prices will improve very soon, based upon the changing fundamentals to more favorable.

SilverBow Chesapeake Deal

SilverBow management claimed to have only paid "Attractively valued at 2.3x NTM EBITDA." When the purchase price is that low for a noncore asset that seller Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has probably ignored, then the potential improvements make this deal one of the best bargains around. That deal only recently closed.

Therefore, Crescent Energy can offer a premium to what the SilverBow shareholders paid and still get a darn good deal.

Between the natural gas assets in the current environment and the Chesapeake assets, it is very likely that Crescent Energy is going to do one of the best deals that I will be writing about in the current year.

Crescent Operations

KKR is known for building and selling companies at a profit. Less well known is the management skills involved in getting to that profit. Probably the key is that KKR has resources that far outweigh the current company size to provide an above-average management situation.

Crescent Energy Operational Improvements At Acquired Properties (Crescent Energy Offer To Combine With SilverBow Resources)

Since it is very likely that Chesapeake did not spend much time on its Eagle Ford properties before it sold them, and SilverBow did not operate the properties long enough to show a lot of improvement, there is every chance that Crescent Energy shareholders will benefit yet again from significant operational improvements similar to what is shown above.

Synergies

Crescent Energy management announced that they will opportunistically retire the SilverBow debt because they believe that they can immediately save about 3% over what SilverBow is currently paying with a potential avenue to save more as operational improvements become apparent to the debt market and the stock market.

Crescent Energy Anticipated Synergistic Savings From SilverBow Acquisition (Crescent Energy Offer To Combine With SilverBow Resources)

These savings are likely dwarfed by the operational improvement savings. But operational improvement savings cannot be quantified (currently), and many will likely benefit multiple years.

Any well production improvements likely only benefit new wells drilled and maybe wells that can be reworked. The new lower costs take time to become significant to shareholders.

One of the things to note is that on a per-barrel basis, the general and administrative costs were already among the lowest of the companies I follow. This combination appears to be dropping that low cost significantly.

Summary

In acquiring the SilverBow assets, Crescent Energy is doing something that just about every business program teaches, but business rarely does it in practice. Natural gas prices are at a cyclical low. SilverBow has a lot of natural gas production, for which Crescent Energy paid a reasonable value for. But when natural gas prices recover, that production could be worth a lot more.

Furthermore, according to an analyst, the company is paying nothing for additional drilling locations. Those locations will provide plenty of potential upsides in the future.

SilverBow got a great deal on the Chesapeake properties. But the company has not operated them long enough to fully take advantage of their potential. It is very likely that Crescent Energy can show significant improvement once the company begins to assimilate and optimize the operation of the properties.

Crescent Energy remains a strong buy. If anything, this acquisition improves the future of the post combined company compared to what it is now. Rarely do investors get to invest alongside someone with the stature of Non-executive Chairman John Goff while having KKR operate the company. The benefits are becoming more and more apparent as time passes.

Risks

The success of any upstream acquisition is dependent upon commodity price cooperation. Commodity prices are notoriously low visibility and high volatility. Success of any acquisition is therefore not guaranteed.

Any acquisition can turn out to fail to meet management expectations for unforeseen reasons. An unfavorable change in industry conditions that sometimes prove to be permanent would be the prime reason.

KKR is well-experienced at building and selling companies. This minimizes the risk of fast growth through accretive acquisitions. Nonetheless, that risk is still there even if it is reduced.

Similarly, the resources of KKR minimize the risk of damage that a loss of a key person would do.