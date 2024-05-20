Richard Drury

Investors who want income with the potential for capital appreciation often look no further than high dividend funds. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) is a good choice among these. DHS is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index. The fund seeks to deliver exposure to US companies with high dividend yields, making it an appealing option for investors seeking income. First listed in 2006, the fund has managed to gain popularity because of its relatively high dividend yields and because its holdings are made up of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

ETF Holdings

DHS has a very diversified portfolio of holdings, with a heavy focus on dividend yields. No position makes up more than 6.96% of the portfolio. These are, from a top holdings' perspective, solid blue chip companies with strong dividend payout histories.

I like that the top 10 aren't too highly weighted, with a 38% allocation to the fund overall.

Sector Composition and Weightings

DHS is broadly diversified across sectors, with a tilt toward those that are historically best known for paying generous dividend yields, as shown above. The biggest sector allocation goes to Financials at nearly 25% of the fund, followed by Energy at nearly 19%. This, of course, makes the fund inherently more value tilted. I'm a fan of Utilities as well here at nearly 15%. This has been an unloved sector with a lot of opportunity longer-term.

The fund has pretty consistently paid out slightly less than 4% in yield, which I suspect it will maintain on a go-forward basis barring some significant recession that causes broad dividend cuts.

Peer Comparison

From a peer comparison standpoint, I think you need to go beyond just yield and look at total return. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) competes against other high dividend funds like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). Here, unfortunately, DHS falls short, having underperformed both VYM and DVY from a total return perspective.

What explains the major performance differential? The simplest answer is usually the right one. It all comes down to sector allocations and how different sectors have performed in this cycle. Financials have been a laggard which has held DHS back, and while I'm bullish on Utilities in particular on a go-forward basis, its 15% allocation has also been a headwind. Contrast that to VYM, and the sectors there have been better performers. VYM has less exposure to Financials, and Utilities are among the smaller weighted sectors in the fund. DBY has a totally different mix, with Utilities actually the higher allocated sector in that fund, and Consumer Staples coming in third. Energy is 4th from the last sector wise, and Energy, despite having a stellar 2022, has been a laggard as of late, which helped DVY relative to DHS.

Pros and Cons of Investing in High Dividend Funds

With high dividend funds, such as DHS, the pros include a ready cash stream today and, for retirees or others seeking passive income, a vital and reliable source. And the more dividends you’re paid, the less likely you are to lose money due to market gyrations. And, on top of that, high dividend funds often hold well-entrenched, financially healthy companies, which can provide an element of safety. What’s more, the broad diversification of ETFs such as DHS dilute risk by spreading the investments across sectors and companies.

On the other hand, among the downsides are the possible sensitivity of high dividend funds to interest rates, as they tend to be more sensitive than more diversified or broad-market funds, as rising rates can make dividend-paying stocks less attractive versus fixed-income securities. Also, the companies that have been able to consistently sustain dividend yields may find it difficult to do so in an economic downturn, thereby hurting the fund’s value.

The other issue is lower capital appreciation. Dividend-paying stocks do not usually have the same growth as non-dividend-paying stocks, which puts a cap on your long-term capital gains.

Conclusion

To conclude, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund presents a good option for acquiring exposure to some of the best quality, dividend-paying companies among US listed stocks. DHS is well-diversified across various asset classes such as energy, healthcare, consumer staples, telecommunications and utilities, amongst others. I would ask yourself your view on the top 3 sector allocations, as clearly that can make a big difference relative to other dividend ETFs. Overall solid, and worth considering.