JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Distribution Solutions Group’s (NASDAQ:DSGR) share price remains relatively unchanged after posting Q1 2024 results. The results came in largely with what I was expecting, and as such, I continue to believe that the core variables - internal organic growth opportunities and accretive capital allocation - remain intact to support long-term sales and EBITDA growth. Thus, at mid-$30/share, I continue to believe that prospective forward returns remain relatively attractive.

Lawson: Sales & Margins Tracking As Expected

Lawson posted $118M in sales in Q1 2024, down ~5.6% from the $125M posted last year, but up ~7% sequentially from the $110M posted in Q4 2023. As I noted last time, pricing changes have slowed to now being relatively immaterial given broader cost inflation stabilization, consistent with their “flat” comments. They did acquire, however, Illinois-based Emergent Safety Supply (ESS) for ~$10M in January, which apparently runs ~$13M in sales annually. Minus the $2.3M benefit, Q1 2024 organic sales were ~$116M, down ~8% from 1Q23, and up ~6% from 4Q23.

Part of Q1’s sequential sales growth was seasonality-driven, as Q4 carries fewer selling days. E.g., From 4Q18 to 1Q19, Lawson’s sales grew from ~$86M to ~$91M, or by ~6% (and by ~5.5% from 4Q17 to 1Q18 excluding Bolt). They did grow ~16% sequentially in 1Q23 from 4Q22, but my understanding is that this consisted of a material amount of price. But even on a comparable per day basis, they grew 4.2% sequentially, or ~2% excluding ESS, so seasonally adjusted, Q1 results were positive.

Unpacking this, they noted some softness in their government (military) business as well as their “core” business, which is non-auto and non-government essentially - their smaller customers. Indeed, military grew year-over-year in Q4, but was down in Q1. But from what I gather from management, this apparently had more to do with the spend timing than customer attrition (share loss) given a “change in [the government’s] order entry program” that’s consequently resulting in longer engagements and thus, delayed spend.

On the core side of the business, this decline isn’t surprising - sales were down year-over-year in 4Q23 too, to give some trend context. In 2023, management initiated sales force changes resulting in a mix of both salesforce reduction and salesforce additions (more account and inside sales reps) - e.g., they started 2023 with 1.72K Lawson employees, which declined to 1.65K by year-end. See my comments here, but essentially, they’ve decided to de-emphasize their focus on smaller customers and put more resources (sales people) behind their larger (strategic) customers, or specifically, behind the outside reps addressing those customers. So, while I suppose they’re not technically alienating smaller customers, the feeling of such by some has resulted in some share loss - i.e., client loss or reduced spend from Q4 - which they hinted at in Q4.

Concurrently, however, and what I think bridges results to their sequential sales growth, is that they’re likely taking share with their strategic accounts and Kent Auto business, which they noted both grew year-over-year (not sure sequentially), and grew year-over-year in Q4 too. This is what I hypothesized last quarter too as it makes qualitative sense - their inside sales team grew from practically nothing to “approximately 40” people, so it’s hard to think they haven’t won new accounts from this change, and the Q4 Kent data support this.

Margin-wise, Lawson posted 11.7% segment EBITDA margins, down from 14.3% posted in 1Q23, although up from 11.3% in 4Q23. Sequentially, my suspicion is that their contribution margins were likely unchanged, which I sort of alluded to earlier around pricing. That is, their COGS here - which are mostly product costs - are likely stable - i.e., not widely increasing or decreasing to a materially unpredictable degree creating price/cost disconnects. This would be consistent with pricing trends throughout latter 2023 too.

What hurt margins, however, on a year-over-year basis but which has benefited them sequentially is fixed cost leverage - lower sales on a year-over-year basis naturally hurts margins, and then vice versa with higher sales ($8M) on a sequential basis. This then should have partly contributed to the 40 bps sequential increase. But we also know that mix was a tailwind thanks to ESS - as management noted in the 8-K, ESS is “margin accretive,” so this was a tailwind, although we don’t know precisely by how much.

With this in mind, EBITDA increased ~$1M sequentially on an $8M sequential sales increase, implying ~12.5% incremental EBITDA margins, below the ~20% I think they could achieve on a normalized basis going forward. This makes me wonder then whether there were some cost offsets somewhere. Indeed, what I think might be happening is that as sales shift to larger (lower margin, but higher-dollar) strategic accounts, this mix shift is partly pressuring margins.4

I don’t think that, unlike the year-over-year comp, their cost profile benefited from fewer employees as their headcount changes should be mostly behind them in Q1. As a proxy, they noted “45” inside sales reps in Q4, and “around 40” in Q1, suggesting that the additions slowed. Although, to be fair, they are still talking about recruiting more sales reps, but on the other hand, they stated that their salesforce productivity grew 15% over the past 2 quarters, suggesting fewer costs per dollar of sales.

I tend to just assume the qualitative picture here, which I explained last time - as they win new clients from their growth initiatives and grow wallet share, their sales per customer should increase which should in turn increase margins as the incremental cost of selling a customer $10 of product versus $8 are marginal below gross profit. Indeed, it’s hard to think their new hires are anywhere near as productive as they should be. As such, my prior hypothesis, given that Lawson posts mid-50% gross margins, was that they could capture ~20%+ incremental EBITDA margins - something they find achievable - which I believe still remains in play.

Added up, while sales are still down on a year-over-year basis, I thought Q1 results were largely positive in that what matters over time - wallet share growth - has continued. It’s hard to know precisely what degree of macro impacts were in sales, but relatively consistent with their historical sales growth of mid-to-high-single-digits, I continue to think Lawson will grow sales over time.

At $118M in Q1 sales, if we use 2019’s data showing Q1 at ~24.5% of sales, I get an implied annual run rate of ~$470M. Assuming no further macro impacts - to keep it simple - a 5% sales growth rate equates to ~$540M in 3 years (FY26). Obviously, sales could worsen from randomness - e.g., government in Q1 - or a weaker macro, but those simply push growth to the right. At $470M, they’d implicitly post ~11.7% segment EBITDA margins, all else equal. If they can capture operating leverage at 20% incremental margins, that implies that on $540M in sales, they’d post segment EBITDA of $64M (~12% margins).

Gexpro Services: Signs Pointing Up

Gexpro Services posted $98.6M in sales in Q1 2024, down ~2.4% from the $101M posted last year, but up ~5.8% sequentially from the $93.2M posted in Q4 2023, for which both periods reflect organic changes. On the Q4 call, they did talk about increasing Gexpro’s prices for “12/31 metrics,” so there was some benefit. But given the general pricing trends starting in mid-2023, it’s hard to think the change was huge, or more than, say, 100 bps. So, 4-5% volume growth sequentially appears reasonable to me.

Gexpro too benefits from a seasonality shift from fewer selling days in Q4, and indeed, Gexpro sales were up 4.2% sequentially on a comparable days basis, or maybe ~3% excluding price. This is better than the sequential trend posted in 1Q23, which was up ~1%, and indeed, on a year-over-year basis, 1Q24 sales were down 2.4%, better than the 7% decline posted in 4Q23.

So, seasonally adjusted, sales trended in a positive direction, and then you read through the call and everything starts to come together qualitatively. As CEO Bryan King discussed, every one of the verticals is starting to trend upwards. They experienced “strong double-digit sequential” sales growth in A&D, are “encouraged to see that first quarter sales to our technology customers improve sequentially compared to the third and fourth quarters of 2023, citing an increase in new orders and hopefully, messaging, we are past the trough of the semiconductor cycle,” semiconductor “companies are signaling trough level sales in the first quarter with auto chip sales reporting better-than-expected results and core industrial sales improving,” and that their renewables vertical has “slowly ramped upward with recent sequential improvements between the fourth quarter of '23 and the first quarter of '24.”

So, per their commentary, it sounds like the markets as a whole are starting to turn the corner. There were some market share gains, however, as well, which they hinted at. First, with respect to aero, they highlighted the “enhanced value Gexpro Services brings to its customers as part of DSG and with the value-added capabilities we invested in with our last couple of years of tuck-in acquisitions.” I.e., They’ve added cross-selling capabilities, something I (and they) discussed last time. Indeed, they noted how Resolux and Frontier - both acquired in 2022 - have begun positioning legacy Gexpro as the main customer supplier (mostly renewable customers), displacing existing suppliers. And this also doesn’t include any Hisco cross-selling benefits either, although the opportunity may be relatively limited here.

There were also some e-commerce gains too. They noted “benefits from an expanded investment in e-commerce capabilities, adding several million dollars of incremental revenue from e-commerce orders from established aerospace and defense accounts.” I’m assuming, however, some of this merely cannibalizes part of their existing sales, but it sounds at least partly incremental.

From a margin perspective, they posted ~11% segment EBITDA margins, down from ~11.6% posted in 1Q23, although up from 9.5% in 4Q23. Like sales, this was a rather positive margin performance. We talked earlier about how they pushed through some pricing and regardless of whether it was material, it goes to show that they’re currently passing through to customers at least cost inflation, so it’s unlikely that their contribution margins worsened, if not improved. Actually, they noted on the call their “overall confidence in the OEM business is supported by an increase in gross margins for year-over-year results and sequential margin improvements” - i.e., it very well could have been that their contribution margins improved sequentially.

What’s also benefiting both gross and operating margins is fixed cost leverage given that sales were up nearly 6% sequentially, and implicitly, they posted 74% incremental margins sequentially, although it appears contribution margin growth partly contributed to this. But recall that Gexpro consists of individual products sales a la Lawson, which thus implicitly entail a cost profile consisting largely of product costs and transportation, but also services - e.g., kitting - whereby costs will include a heavier labor profile. As such, given the labor utilization angle here being relatively bigger, they should consequently experience larger margin incrementals relative to Lawson. But either way, they’re naturally capturing higher incremental EBITDA margins today from sales growth.

To this end and for further context, it’s worth contemplating the nature of the sales growth here. As I noted earlier, it’s reasonable to think that a good chunk of the sequential sales growth has been generated from increased wallet share from existing customers via general market growth and cross-selling. As this happens, Gexpro really doesn’t need to add much more incremental costs - a lot of the sales/channel costs tied to those specific customers - think inside and outside sales reps - should be relatively fixed.

Net, the way I’m thinking about the go-forward model is similar to Lawson. $98.6M in Q1 sales likely amounts to $390M thereabouts annually - Q4 is typically slower, but the rest of the year doesn’t really experience material seasonality. Over time, these are GDP-like growth markets once we get past the macro noise - for which we may already be - and I think they’ll continue to capture more cross-sales as they’re doing today. A mid-single-digit - call it, 4% - is reasonable to me, implying FY26 sales of ~$438M.

Margins should concurrently benefit. As they grow, Gexpro will naturally capture incremental fixed cost leverage, but furthermore, should their higher-margin tech and semiconductor verticals grow at a higher pace, mix will further boost margins. If we simply assume mid-teens - say, 15% - incremental EBITDA margins like last time, that implies an EBITDA of nearly $53M (~12% margins).

TestEquity: Continued Softness

Of the 3 segments, TestEquity was the laggard. Sales were $187M, up ~74% from the ~$107M posted last year, although down ~5.3% sequentially from the $191M posted in 4Q23. Year-over-year comparisons include $97M attributable to the Hisco acquisition completed in mid-2023 - excluding that, and organic sales were down ~16%, a trend more reflective of what they saw sequentially.

Going through the quarter, like the other two segments, there should be a positive seasonal trend from Q4 as, like the others, T&E has fewer selling days in Q4. As such, for them to post a mid-single-digit sequential decline in a period that should see a natural benefit, we can infer that demand worsened. I.e., Sales were down 16% organically in Q1 compared to being down 11% in Q2.

From what I gather, it appears that the headwinds I discussed in Q4 continued further into Q1. The two big end-markets they sell into are aerospace and defense, and then electronics manufacturing OEMs and suppliers, with most sales in the U.S., although some in Canada and Mexico as well. But per their Lawson comments, the A&D side sounds to have picked up in terms of market activity, not decreased. And the electronics manufacturing industry, per this third-party survey, appears to be trending similarly (improvement versus 2023). They also noted semiconductor weakness for T&E, contrasting noted stability for their Lawson.

The implicit takeaway then that they’re losing market share would be consistent with their commentary on the call. As I discussed in Q4, they again called out excess customer and competitor inventories, which has resulted in product discounting by some (or most) of their competitors. Concurrently, while this wouldn’t result in share loss should they reduce their price accordingly, as noted in Q4, management has taken the approach to not equally match the discounting, thus explaining the share loss. .

Looking at the big picture, however, while the quarter trended negatively on a net basis, there are some underlying positives at play. Queuing the aforementioned Hisco acquisition, T&E should begin capturing more material cross-selling. Like I noted last time, Hisco’s expanded their product offering for manufacturing customers and expanded their offering of chemicals solutions. As such, they’ve been able to cross-sell into some of their other OEM customers too - e.g., those of Gexpro.

Margin-wise, they posted ~6.2% segment EBITDA margins, down from 7.1% posted in 1Q23, and flat from 6.2% in 4Q23. While they’re not explicit about it and note that they’re not following market behavior, I do think they’ve probably taken down their product prices to some degree. And considering that this move would be a competitive-driven decision and not a cost-driven one, this has probably resulted in some further pressures on their margins. However, they do note on the call that their segment gross margins were flat for T&E, although they also note that Hisco specifically improved their gross margins by 150 bps sequentially from “strategic pricing discipline” in their models. So, net, this has seemingly offset any market-driven pricing headwind.

From a different angle, operating deleverage was likely a headwind. Of course, a decline in sales does naturally result in fixed cost deleverage, which as an isolated variable, was undoubtedly a headwind. Similar to Gexpro, T&E offers various labor-intensive services, resulting in a relatively higher labor utilization implication. They do sell an in-house line of test chambers as well - their “own” brand - but these are manufactured by third-parties, which should create a larger variable cost base for those sales.

There are modest offsets, however, as they’ve been doing a lot of work rationalizing their T&E cost profile post-Hisco. On the call, they discussed their efforts consolidating facilities in Mexico (4) and removing “duplicate warehouse headcount”. And then they also noted another 5 facilities have been consolidated across the U.S. and Mexico, collectively amounting $1.2M in annualized savings, or ~$300K quarterly, or a ~15 bps improvement.

Looking ahead, they’re seemingly confident that the worst of the market headwinds are behind us per their comments on the call, although I’d bet - just given the pace of change today - that there are still a few quarters of headwinds to come. Maybe I’m wrong, but considering that I don’t contextualize today’s sales declines as structural or competitive-related, I nonetheless expect them to grow at a mid-single-digit-ish rate once these macro factors settle out (given the GDP+ nature of their end-markets). At $187M in Q1 sales, that amounts to around $750M in annual sales - at a 4% growth rate, that gets me to ~$845M by FY26.

This should result in operating leverage from a margin perspective. And considering that they have an estimated $15M of annualized cost savings they expect to achieve, assuming they capture $10M of those, today’s margins should further improve. Very simply, taking 6.2% margins on $750M, scaling that at 11% incremental EBITDA margins - a low-double-digit estimate - and adding in $10M in cost savings, that amounts to ~$68M in EBITDA by FY26 (8% margins). And this doesn’t even contemplate benefits from a potential mix shift either.

Valuation: Outperformance Rests On Capital Allocation

As evidenced by the ESS and then S&S acquisitions, management remains committed to redeploying cash flow back into M&A. For ESS specifically, considering the $13M in revenue and accretive EBITDA margins, assuming 13% EBITDA margins implies they paid under 6x EBITDA, likely amounting to a FCF multiple of around 9-10x NOPAT. This is obviously an attractive multiple, particularly considering that they’ll be able to cross-sell too.

While we don’t have sales data on post-quarter S&S acquisition yet, ESS then supports my prior hypothesis that they’ll redeploy the capital at above-average returns. This doesn’t entirely eliminate the risk they do something transformational at an unattractive multiple, but I believe there’s a high probability for M&A on a collective basis to be accretive.

At today’s price of $36/share with 46.8M basic S/O, that’s a $1.685B market cap. Net of $73M of cash and $586M of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$2.2B.

Adding up what I wrote earlier, I think we could see FY26 sales/EBITDA of $1.82B/$185M, lower than my prior estimates as I’m being more conservative around operating leverage. Adding in another $4M of corporate EBITDA, and subtracting SBC at 0.6% of sales ($11M), D&A at 4% ($73M), $48M in interest expense, 25% tax rate, and capex at 1.25% of sales ($22.5M), I get a free-cash-flow figure of ~$93M.

I continue to think that, organically, without M&A, this business justifies a 20x FCF multiple (~5% long-term FCF growth) between sales growth and operating leverage. But considering that (1) I expect them to allocate cash to M&A and (2) I believe this’ll be accretive, I’m OK modeling a higher multiple as I’m implicitly suggesting it’s financially justifiable - we’ll stick with 22.5x as I modeled last time.

Implicitly then, at $93M in FCF, that amounts to a market cap of $2.09B in 2026. Assuming half of the capital is redeployed back into M&A and the other half is sent back to shareholders (~$130M), that gets me to an adjusted market cap of $2.22B. Discounted back over 3 years then gets me to a fair present value of ~$36/share ($1.67B cap). While this is about where they’re trading, I’m not entirely capturing their margin growth potential from their salesforce initiative, nor fully capturing M&A accretion if they were to continue doing M&A at the aforementioned multiples.

Conclusion

Nothing in the Q1 results materially changes my thoughts on the business, and as such, I continue to believe that the forward 3-year outlook for DSGR looks positive - i.e., can generate attractive returns for shareholders. Capital allocation is a wonderfully powerful financial tool, and DSGR’s management has proven to be great users of it, so even at a relatively high multiple on paper, it’s easy to forget how much additional value can be added here. And that’s in addition to internal organic growth opportunities that I expect to be realized over the coming years too.