My thesis

Genpact (NYSE:G) operates in a mature professional services industry, which is still growing, but the growth pace is quite modest. The company is a solid player with consistent performance, but it is far from being called one of the industry's leaders. Nor it disrupts the industry. Since I want to invest either in market leaders or market disruptors, I prefer not to invest in Genpact's shares. The only reason I could have bought such a stock is an extremely cheap valuation, but my intrinsic value calculation says that the stock is fairly valued with no upside potential. Therefore, I am neutral with a Hold rating for G.

G stock analysis

According to Genpact's website, the company is a professional services and solutions firm, employing more than 125,000 people across more than 30 countries. Genpact operates in three segments: High Tech & Manufacturing (38% of total sales in FY 2023), Consumer & Healthcare (35% of total sales), and Financial Services (27% of total sales).

Genpact's FY 2023 10-K

Genpact's financial performance demonstrates consistent operating margin at round 13-14%, which improved from 11-12% in recent years. Revenue growth has been quite volatile between 2014 and Q1 2024 with a 7.8% average. In recent quarters, revenue growth has been consistently below the last decade's CAGR.

Consistent operating margin together with low capital intensity of the business (around 1% of revenue is reinvested in capex) allows Genpact to repurchase stock and pay dividends to shareholders, according to the cash flow statement. The forward dividend yield is lower than inflation, at 1.78%. However, the last five years' revenue CAGR is impressive at 20.22%. According to the dividend scorecard provided by Seeking Alpha, the payout ratio is 18.65%. This means that impressive dividend growth can continue further. Genpact's free cash flow (FCF) has been consistently positive so far, with the last five years' average at 9.82%. This helps to maintain the balance sheet in good shape, and Genpact's net debt has decreased from $1.4 billion to a billion over the last five years.

Genpact's Q1 financial performance was decent. The company reported first quarter results on May 9. Revenue grew by 4% YoY, and profitability lines outpaced the topline in Q1. Gross profit was up 7% YoY, with a corresponding margin of 35%. Net income was up 10%, with a corresponding margin of 10%. Robust performance enabled Genpact's new buyback worth $30 million.

Genpact's Q1 P&L

Digital Operations segment was the major growth driver in Q1 with a 4.8% YoY increase, while Data-Tech-AI demonstrated below inflation 2.7% YoY growth. Such modest revenue growth for a business line bearing "AI" in its name looks inconsistent with the surging demand for AI experts. This might mean that the company's offerings in this business line are inferior to competitors, in my opinion. Therefore, it is difficult to expect that Genpact's revenue might surge as a result of the AI's explosive effect from some businesses.

The positive sign is that the management also raised guidance for Q2 and the full year 2024. Full-year revenue growth is expected to be between 2.5% to 3.5%, up from the prior guidance of approximately 2.0% to 3.0%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 35.3%, up from the prior guidance of approximately 35.0%. The gross margin improvement has led to a one cent guidance increase for the non-GAAP EPS.

Let's look at Genpact from the business perspective now. The company's footprint is impressive. According to the 10-K, Genpact serves about a quarter of the Fortune Global 500. The company has a total of 800 clients across different industries and geographies, which highly likely contributed significantly to building a solid knowledge and expertise foundation.

Genpact considers its closest competitors among public companies to be Accenture (ACN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), ExlService Holdings (EXLS), Infosys Limited (INFY), and Wipro Technologies Limited (WIT). I have compiled a comprehensive comparison in "Peers" across various key metrics, which readers can find here. Genpact's growth and profitability are more or less in line with rivals, but most metrics are weaker compared to competitors. This might mean less operating efficiency. On the other hand, the recent trend of improving operating income suggests that the management is working on improvements.

Professional services industry is labor-intensive as it requires a high level of human involvement and expertise to deliver specialized services tailored to clients' needs. This means that Genpact does not only compete for clients, but also for talented professionals. Genpact has a robust Glassdoor rating compared to its closest competitors. It underscores the potential to recruit and retain top talents, a crucial factor to maintain high quality of professional services.

On the other hand, employees' satisfaction also highly likely depends on their compensation. High labor intensity means that Genpact faces substantial wage inflation pressure. The fact that there are several other large players in the industry means that the competition for talent is fierce. Therefore, I expect the pressure of rising talents costs to limit Genpact's profitability expansion potential.

Genpact appears to be a robust player in the professional services industry. It has a solid footprint, and serving a quarter of the Fortune Global 500 companies is robust evidence of Genpact's ability to deliver value for its customers. On the other hand, the company faces competition from several large public companies. For example, Accenture's TTM revenue is around 13 larger compared to Genpact's. The competition also consists of prominent players who are not listed on the stock exchange, like Deloitte or PwC. Therefore, it is quite unlikely that Genpact will be able to demonstrate revenue growth faster than the industry average. According to Research and Markets, the global professional services market is expected to compound with a 5.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2028. Therefore, it is difficult to expect any spikes in share price.

To sum up, despite Genpact's solid recent financial performance and upgraded guidance from the management, I cannot say that I am bullish about the stock. The industry is mature and the industry's growth is expected to be not far above current inflation levels. Moreover, the bottom line will likely be under pressure because of the salaries' inflation, which usually outpaces the headline CPI.

Intrinsic value calculation

Calculating the discount rate is crucial to calculate a stock's intrinsic value. Therefore, I start with calculating Genpact's WACC via the CAPM approach. All my calculations and underlying assumptions are outlined in the below working, which suggests that G's WACC is 9.2%.

The WACC can now be incorporated into the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. But before I have to determine all other assumptions. As I mentioned above, the industry is expected to grow with a 5.2% WACC. I implement this growth rate for years 2-5. For the base year revenue, I refer to consensus forecasts. Genpact's TTM levered FCF margin is 6.17%. Since Genpact continues delivering modest margin expansion, I incorporate a 25 basis points FCF expansion for years 2-5. I incorporate a 2% perpetual growth rate since the professional services industry is a mature one, which is evident from a modest 5.2% CAGR for the next five years. I also add up the current cash balance and deduct total debt to finalize my intrinsic value calculations.

The stock is fairly valued, with a slight variance between the intrinsic value and the market cap. This means that it is unlikely that there is an upside potential.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

My thesis is neutral, meaning that I do not recommend buying the stock. Therefore, any sudden share price spikes will work against my thesis. Loud positive headlines often lead to short-term rallies, and investors who decided not to buy might miss such a rally. On the other hand, investing is about patience, and I recommend to better rely on fundamentals and long-term trends.

Positive headlines which can lead to the share price surge might include the announcement of a special dividend, buyback program boost, big positive earnings surprise, major partnership or acquisition, or positive regulatory developments.

Summary

I am neutral about Genpact because I do not want to invest in this stock. It is fairly valued, meaning there is no upside potential in the near term. The company operates in an industry which is mature and growing with a modest pace, not much higher than inflation levels. Moreover, the industry is crowded with players which are significantly bigger than Genpact. Genpact is a solid player, but it is not a market leader nor a potential star.