Angel Di Bilio

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) reported Q1 earnings on the 15th of May. We have covered Copa Holdings in the past with varying results when comparing the price development to the S&P 500 (SP500). However, while airline stocks are volatile and capitalizing on positive prospects is difficult, Copa Holdings stock has performed rather well, as we discuss in this report. I will be analyzing the most recent results and update my price target on the stock.

Copa Holdings Stock Outperforms

Seeking Alpha

Since my last report covering Copa Holdings, the stock price increased 32.8% compared to 22.9% for the S&P 500, and the outperformance is even stronger since the June 2022 report, with a 54% increase compared to a 27% for the S&P 500. So, we see strong outperformance, but our May 2023 report covering Copa Airlines also shows as clear evidence that entry points make or break a performance. The performance since May 2023 has been underwhelming, with a 2.4% gain for Copa Airlines compared to a 26% return for the S&P 500.

Copa Airlines Margins Are Simply Impressive

Copa Airlines

First quarter results exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue of $893.5 million beating analyst estimates by $21.7 million, while earnings per share of $4.19 beat estimates b $0.86. Revenues increased 3% on an 8% expansion in capacity. So, the revenue growth did not fully translate to the top-line due to a 4.6% increase in unit revenues. However, we do see that the capacity additions make more sense when looking at the operating expenses. The operating expenses increased by only 0.5% driven by lower maintenance costs and fuel costs. We still see growth rates on most other items above the capacity growth, but inflation pressure is decreasing.

Unit costs decreased by 6.9%, and by 2% excluding fuel costs. We are currently seeing many airlines having quite a hard time bringing the unit costs down, but Copa Airlines is actually doing a good job and the airline is also aware of its ability to better manage cost and margins through unit costs rather than through top-line optimization. The operating margins expanded from 22.3% to 24.2%, and that is definitely a strong result.

Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounding Impact On Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines

Earlier in the year, Copa Airlines was impacted by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 which cost the airline around $44 million. Excluding this impact, the operating margins would have been around 33%, which is impressive for an airline. The grounding costs increased the unit costs excluding fuel by around 5%. To me, this serves as an indicator of true cost performance and also shows that Copa Airlines is indeed right in their approach to protecting margins through cost control and increasing capacity, bringing unit costs down. For the remainder of 2024, the company expects to take delivery of a total of nine new airplanes from Boeing, including six Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes and three Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes. Given the problems that Boeing is facing on the MAX deliveries, the number outlined by Copa Airlines is quite a surprise.

Management shared during the Copa Holdings Q1 2024 earnings call that the company has reached a confidential agreement with Boeing that will be amortized through the depreciation line of the income statement of the airline over the coming four years.

For the full year, Copa Airlines is maintaining its guidance of a 10% capacity expansion and 21 to 23 percent in operating margin. The company, however, now sees unit revenues at 12 cents compared to 12.2 cents guided earlier, while non-fuel unit costs are now expected in the range of 5.9 cents compared to 6 cents previously.

Is Copa Holdings A Good Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

I analyzed the forward projections for Copa Holdings and things are looking excellent, maybe too good. I like the way management is running the company, I believe that it is a winning strategy, as is also evident by the company’s reported margins and unit cost execution.

The main question is whether Copa Holdings will trade at elevated levels compared to the peer group any time soon. Even when that is not the case, a peer group valuation would suggest around 100% upside. I am not even too sure whether Copa Holdings stock will trade in line with peers for the simple reason that it exited 2023 significantly undervalued compared to its prospects, and that could be an indication that the market is not willing to value Copa Holdings according to established median EV/EBITDA values. So, the high target I would put for Copa Holdings is $214 with a more conservative 7.1x EV/EBITDA-driven price target of $166.50, implying 52% upside with a strong buy rating.

Conclusion: A Well-Executed Strategy For Copa Airlines

I believe that the management of Copa Airlines is doing a formidable job managing costs. The airline is one of the few airlines in the industry that is currently managing to bring non-fuel unit costs down, and that was despite headwinds from the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. The big question for the operations going forward is how many airplanes the airline will get.

Currently, I am assuming that not all airplanes will be delivered as contracted, which, I believe, will drive a reversal in pre-delivery payments to continue in the coming years as well. So, that is a headwind on operational level but a tailwind for investing cash flow. Looking at the margins and the success the company is having in extracting value from the market with its business model, I believe the current valuation in no way reflects the true value of Copa Holdings.