We rated Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET, TSX:VET:CA) a buy back in December. Powered by gas of the European kind, the going was really good in 2022. The bulls (including us), however, had the wind taken off their sails when the company had to pay the piper (read: windfall taxes) in 2023. We saw the silver lining in the clouds and wrote about a potential for healthy returns from that point onwards, if played right.

With the EU related windfall taxes in the rearview for 2024, the focus on returning the resultant increased cash flow to investors via buy backs and dividends had our vote. We also liked its responsible hedging practices, relative to its competitors. Despite the positives, its comparatively poor operational performance, reflected in the decline in production over the last few years, gave us a pause. That and the high volatility associated with the stock made playing this via options a no-brainer. So despite being bulls in the windfall tax year, and the stock losing close to 43% for its investors since November 2022, we have come out ahead using options.

VET released its first quarter results earlier this month. We will review the numbers to see to if our thesis is on track, or if we need to temper our expectations.

Q1 2024

After a series of rather disappointing production numbers all through 2022 and 2023, VET managed to actually beat estimates handily with over 85,500 barrels of oil equivalent or BOE, of production. Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") came in at the high end of the analyst range at $2.64 per share. The superlative results pushed long-term debt to EBITDA and long-term debt to FFO to one of the lowest numbers we have ever seen.

Well, to be precise, it was lower than this a couple of times, in 2003 and at the peak pricing of 2008.

But the company is in an excellent position today, considering oil prices (CL1:COM) are still at what appear to mid-cycle levels. Natural gas has actually a lot of room to increase in North America at least, so VET has reached an excellent balance sheet without excessive help from commodity prices. As promised, it has now started targeting higher shareholder returns.

We finished the quarter with a net debt of $944 million, which is the lowest in over a decade. Reaching our net debt target was a key milestone and allowed us to accelerate our return of capital strategy, and we increased our allocation to 50% of excess free cash flow. This was announced in Q4, and immediately after this announcement, we significantly increased the pace of our shareholder buybacks. We repurchased 1 million shares in the month of March, bringing the total for Q1 to 2.4 million shares. We've continued this pace into April, and we bought back another 1 million shares in the month of April as well.

Source: VET Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript.

One of the best things about these buybacks is that they are happening at a sub 3X EV to EBITDA, where the buybacks have a material impact. You can see the reverse of this in the "Magnificent 7," where buybacks are happening at 10 times these multiples.

Outlook

The biggest risk for VET was an abrupt commodity price collapse that would prevent its deleveraging exercise. That risk has now gone. In addition to the deleveraging that has already occurred, VET has also hedged a fairly substantial amount in Europe. These hedges run into 2025 as well and are extremely attractive prices.

The company delivered a production beat and also announced that their first deep gas exploration well in Germany was a success.

So starting with our international operations. Production came in at 32,546 BOEs per day. In Germany, we successfully drilled our first deep gas exploration well and discovered gas in the targeted zone. We plan to commence drilling the second well in Q2. We also made several discoveries in Croatia where we encountered hydrocarbons in multiple zones in the first three of the four wells we've drilled to date. Investments in these programs are quite key as they're intended to support the longer-term free cash flow generation of the business, and we're excited to test the results of these wells in Germany and Croatia in the second quarter.

Source: VET Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript.

The reserve life index looks good, though some of it has been due to actual VET production falling over time.

The key reason to get involved here is the valuation. VET still trades at a sub 3.0X EV to EBITDA and around an 18% free cash flow yield. That free cash flow yield can fall in 2025 as there are lower protective hedges, and we could possibly hit a recession by then. But the overall case for making 10-15% from here annually remains extremely compelling. We continue to rate this a Buy and note that it is one of our largest positions (8%) today.

Verdict

The reason you get stocks like VET so cheap is because everyone has thrown in the towel. Yes, there were some major missteps, and those were amplified by COVID-19. Investors can always find fault, even with the current capital allocation policy, as most prefer dividends to buybacks. We actually like the fact that VET is not committing to a higher dividend, as that keeps the price depressed and allows the buybacks to be far more effective.

The disagreement on the exact capital allocation notwithstanding, if you are bullish on commodity prices, then there are few better setups than VET. The balance sheet is cleaned up, and it is still trading at a sub 3X EV to EBITDA multiple. You can imagine what the price will be if we get $7 gas, $100 oil and this trades at a 6X EV to EBITDA multiple. You will at least triple your money. If 6X sounds strange to you, keep in mind that we traded at an average of 8X for a full four years when the market accepted that the Saudi's would defend the $80 oil price floor.

Of course, if the multiple expansion never comes, you can still get modest returns today as VET returns that 18% free cash flow yield back to you.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.