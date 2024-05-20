Justin Paget

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) recently reported 1Q24 results.

1Q24 results came in better than expected while 2024 guidance was reiterated.

There are some challenges that First Solar is facing, which are largely due to the current industry challenges.

That said, like most other utility solar peers, First Solar is guiding for an acceleration into the second half of the year, and one that is more 4Q weighted.

I'll first dive into the 1Q24 results and guidance, before talking about competitive dynamics, manufacturing and R&D progress and some near-term challenges faced.

I am optimistic on First Solar in the long-term given its leadership position in the industry, and the company is a key beneficiary of the IRA, and the strong contracted backlog which means that its capacity is oversold through 2026.

1Q24 results

Revenues came in at $794 million, exceeding consensus expectations by 9%.

This was driven by the higher ASP per watt, which came in at $0.294, higher than consensus by 8%.

The volume sold of 2.7 gigawatts was largely in-line with consensus.

Module gross margins excluding IRA credits came in at 18.6% compared to 23.4% from the prior quarter. The reason for the weakness in gross margin was due to ramp costs, higher freight and warehouse costs.

Gross margins should technically expand from the second quarter of 2024 onwards, given that the gross margin guidance for FY2024 was unchanged.

Operating expenses came in 11% below consensus at $103 million.

IRA credits came in at $198 million, higher than the $190 million in IRA credits guided for.

Diluted EPS came in at $2.20, 9% higher than consensus.

In terms of new bookings in the first quarter of 2024, 854 megawatts of bookings were made since the prior earnings, at an ASP of $0.301 per watt. This compares to the 2.3 gigawatts at an ASP of $0.318 per watt in 4Q23.

Guidance

First Solar reiterated all guidance items except for capital expenditures and net cash balance.

Capital expenditures were revised upwards by $100 million to $1.9 billion. This is largely due to the acceleration of CuRe.

As its CuRe module field test has been completed, along with the relevant certification process, First Solar expects to launch CuRe at its Ohio facility by the fourth quarter of 2024.

As a result of the launch in the fourth quarter, First Solar is looking to accelerate CuRe's replication across all its facilities at a lower capital expenditure than previously expected.

As a result, while there is a near-term increase in capital expenditures for 2024, the overall capital expenditures needed for CuRe will be lower than initially guided.

Net cash balance was lowered by $300 million to $750 million.

There are four main reasons for the net cash balance guidance range being lowered by $300 million.

The first reason is due to requests by some customers to shift delivery volume timing out due to project delays. First Solar is working with its customers to optimize delivery schedules and with the strong backlog and contracted volumes that the company has, it is able to accommodate to such requests by its customers.

The second reason is due to a potential sale of a US project development portfolio by one of First Solar's customers. In summary, this customer of First Solar is selling its US solar development portfolio due to investor pressure and the buyer of this US solar development portfolio currently has an existing module framework agreement. First Solar is expecting to exercise its right to activate the termination for convenience rights with regards to this portfolio sale, after which First Solar will be owed a termination payment.

As a result of the two reasons mentioned above, management expects a greater concentration of shipments and sold volume in the second half of the year to be in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. This implies that the timing of collection of cash for these deliveries are expected to be between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

The third reason is due to First Solar's highly selective approach to bookings, which results in lower bookings in 2024, and thus, lower cash deposits associated with the new bookings in 2024.

This is largely a function of First Solar being fully booked based on the capacity that it is building up.

Based on my estimations, about 500 megawatts of delays or cancelations and about 1 gigawatt of lower bookings will account for the lower guided net cash balance.

Fourth and the final reason is that the higher capital expenditure of $100 million due to the acceleration of CuRe at its facilities will also have a cash impact in 2024.

Thus, First Solar expects module shipments to be more 4Q weighted compared to 3Q due to delays.

First Solar expects that revenues and cost of goods sold are about 35% to 40% weighted in the first half of 2024. Operating expenses are expected to be about 50% weighted in the first half of 2024 and EPS to be 35% to 40% weighted in the first half of 2024.

Growth plans on track

First Solar remains on track with regards to its growth plans.

The expansion of its Ohio manufacturing facility is almost complete, with shipments expected to start by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

In addition, the new Alabama facility has completed construction, and the first tools are now being installed. The new Alabama facility is expected to start commercial shipments in the second half of 2024.

Lastly, First Solar's new Louisiana facility is also progressing well, with operations expected to begin in late 2025.

Its international facility in India continues to ramp, and the company has produced the first ever India produced Series 7 modules that have been delivered to customers.

With that, First Solar's growth plans remain intact, as it expects to exit 2024 with more than 21 gigawatts of global nameplate capacity and exit 2026 with more than 25 gigawatts of nameplate capacity.

All these capacities are produced to serve the US market, with half of its capacity located within the US.

Manufacturing facilities on track (First Solar)

The company is also focused on R&D and innovation, with the R&D projects in Ohio expected to commission in the second half of 2024.

This will involve a perovskite development line and a new R&D innovation center at its Perrysburg campus.

There will be a high-tech CadTel pilot line in the innovation center, which is expected to help First Solar accelerate innovation and development.

With these investments in R&D, I am of the view that First Solar is taking the right steps to accelerate its innovation timeline, optimize its technology roadmap and reiterate its technology leadership globally.

Playing the long game

First Solar has a differentiated positioning as a US player focused on technology leadership and quality compared to the other players in the market.

There are undoubtedly many Chinese players in China, and this has resulted in an overcapacity situation due to these players disregard for long-term business fundamentals and wanting to get a bigger share of the pie.

From a technology standpoint, First Solar uses a unique proprietary cadmium telluride semiconductor technology, while these Chinese players use highly commoditized crystalline silicon modules.

In addition, there has been some alleged infringement of TOPCon cell technology and intellectual property rights with some of these Chinese players as they might not have the legal rights to manufacture and sell this technology.

Another point to note is that there are large Chinese solar companies that have warned about potential quality and reliability issues with their products, once again differentiating from the high-quality focus of First Solar.

Lastly, the sustainability of the First Solar business model is one that differentiates the company as it is run to have a strong balance sheet, underpinned by a solid growth profile.

With many of these Chinese players, with the current oversupply environment they themselves have created, this has created financial stress for these players and as a result, these players are also less likely to invest in R&D and innovation.

Lastly, with the current oversupply situation, the average large Chinese solar manufacturing facility currently has a record low-capacity utilization of 23% as of February 2024.

This is in stark contrast to First Solar's capacity being sold out through 2026, and the company is operating near nameplate capacity in the first quarter of 2024 as others in the industry are barely surviving.

The key here is that First Solar is playing the long game.

It does not resort to the low prices and race to the bottom dynamics that has plagued the Chinese solar industry.

It focuses on long-term sustainability and bringing shareholder value through its resilient business model, strong demand, relentless focus on innovation and quality and a balance between growth and profitability.

Valuation

With the reiteration of 2024 guidance, except for net cash and capital expenditures guidance, I am likewise reiterating the 5-year financial forecasts for First Solar.

My 5-year financial forecast for First Solar (Author generated)

I was conservative with the intrinsic value earlier by assuming a terminal 10x multiple. Given the strong execution of the First Solar team, I am raising my intrinsic value to $227 because of the increase in the terminal multiple from 10x to 12x.

Recall that my 1-year and 3-year price targets for First Solar were $205 and $285 respectively. These are on the conservative end as the 1-year and 3-year price targets imply 15x 2024 P/E and 10x 2026 P/E.

As a result, I am comfortable to be increasing the 1-year and 3-year price targets to $273 and $414, which would imply a 20x 2024 and 15x 2026 P/E respectively.

Conclusion

First Solar remains a high-quality solar name that is expected to turn around in the second half of 2024.

The company can afford to be selective with regards to new bookings because it has a strong backlog that has resulted in First Solar's capacity being oversold through 2026.

The company has reiterated its 2024 guidance, with only revisions to the capital expenditures and net cash guidance.

With its continued progress on its new manufacturing facilities in the US, and continued focus on R&D and innovation, First Solar looks to continue to be in a position of leadership in the industry and a name that I am happy to own for the long term.