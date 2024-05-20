Petmal

Investment Thesis

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is still undervalued, even now. As you'll soon see, this pitch isn't blemish-free. After all, CCJ hedges out a significant amount of its production, meaning that even as uranium prices continue to tick higher, CCJ will not benefit as much as some of its unhedged peers.

Nevertheless, CCJ is well poised to continue moving higher into 2025. According to my estimates, CCJ is priced at 37x forward EBITDA, which is a very fair multiple for a company that is the leading Western uranium miner (you'll soon see why this matters).

Here's why I'm still bullish on CCJ.

Rapid Recap,

In my previous analysis in February, titled "Outlook for 2024 is Strong," I said,

[...] the massive advantage that CCJ holds in this sector is that this is perceived to be the "safest" and largest uranium miner to put capital to work. Therefore, this stock will likely move higher more steadily, without the volatility of many other smaller companies in this sector. Therefore, for any investor who wants to sleep well at night, CCJ is the go-to.

In fact, for longer than a year, I've been bullish on CCJ and other miners.

And every time, I've heard the same refrain, that the stock is overvalued. But I urge you to think less about where the share price has been and more about where the share price is headed.

Why Cameco? Why Now?

Cameco is a leading uranium producer involved in mining and marketing uranium for nuclear reactors. The company recently expanded its capabilities by acquiring a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, a prominent nuclear services firm. This acquisition enhances Cameco's position in the nuclear fuel industry, particularly as the U.S. government seeks to boost domestic production with a $3.4 billion bid for nuclear reactor fuel contracts. Additionally, a ban on Russian enriched uranium imports underscores Cameco's critical role in supplying the U.S. nuclear energy sector.

I've been arguing for a long while that uranium will be one of the main drivers of future energy. As we transition towards a greener economy, the demand for reliable and sustainable energy sources is skyrocketing.

Uranium, with its high energy density and low carbon emissions, is perfectly positioned to meet this demand. Uranium fits into the world's agenda to decarbonize energy sources because it provides a high-density, low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, enabling consistent and sustainable power generation.

It's not just about powering traditional electrical grids anymore; uranium's role extends to charging EVs, supporting the operation of heat pumps, and fueling the massive data centers that underpin our cloud and AI technologies. These applications require a steady and substantial energy supply, and nuclear power is one of the few sources that can deliver this consistently.

Companies like Cameco are at the forefront of this shift, poised to benefit immensely as they ramp up production to meet the growing demand. This isn't just a short-term trend; it's a long-term transition towards a sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure. I continue to believe that investing in Cameco and its peers makes tremendous sense.

Given this background, let's discuss its fundamentals.

Cameco's 2024 Outlook, Expect Approximately 17% Y/Y Increase

CCJ revenue growth rates

Cameco's Q1 2024 was down on due to the pricing of its uranium contracts.

As I'll explain in more detail shortly, Cameco's contracting strategies are focused on long-term agreements, and while these provide stability and future revenue visibility, something that investors crave and are willing to pay a large premium for, they also mean that revenue recognition can be uneven across quarters.

Furthermore, Q1 2024 saw Cameco experience delays in deliveries due to supply chain and transportation challenges.

Additionally, Cameco had some acquisition-related transition headwinds, which impacted its Q1 2024 results.

Simply put, Q1 wasn't the best quarter. But with that now in the rearview mirror, the outlook for the remainder of 2024, should steadily pick up, so that the year as a whole is expected to be up approximately 17% y/y.

Next, we'll discuss its valuation.

CCJ Stock Valuation -- 37x Forward EBITDA

CCJ believes it can reach about $500 million of EBITDA this year. Now, we get to the main problem and opportunity with Cameco.

CCJ 2023 annual report

As illustrated by the table above, Cameco's near-term production has been for the most part contracted out.

As you can see above, in 2024, even if the price of uranium is at $90 per lbs, which it is at the time of writing, Cameco will not see much of this upside, beyond $59 per lbs.

However, once 2025 comes around, Cameco's uranium pounds can be contracted out at approximately 12% higher prices. This means that Cameco's revenues will increase, even as its cost structure will for the most part remain relatively stable.

Consequently, without any heroics, on the back of a less bumpy 2025, together with a slight uptick in production, it's easy to see Cameco delivering around $615 million of EBITDA in 2025. This leaves the stock priced at approximately 37x forward EBITDA. A figure that makes sense, for investors who want exposure to one of the top energy sources of the future, but don't want the headache of having to worry about what uranium prices are in the spot in the market.

In essence, I believe that for a hedge fund or family office, Cameco should be their default go-to uranium stock.

Meanwhile, for slightly more nimble investors, I believe that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) makes more sense since it's the same setup as Cameco, but without being hedged. Meaning that with uranium prices at $90, UEC, which resumes its production in August 2024, after a more than 12-year halt, will benefit from these very high prices.

But both should do well in 2025.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my long-standing belief in uranium as a key driver of future energy remains steadfast. As we transition to a greener economy, the need for reliable and sustainable energy sources like uranium is becoming increasingly critical. Uranium’s high energy density and low carbon emissions make it an ideal candidate to support this transition, powering everything from electric vehicles to heat pumps and the massive data centers behind our cloud and AI technologies.

Investing in Cameco makes sense given its position as a leading uranium producer, and the growing demand for domestically produced nuclear fuel. Cameco is poised for significant growth and stability, making it a compelling choice for investors who want to sleep well at night while investing in the energy sector.