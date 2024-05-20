PM Images

Dividend investing is different now. Most stocks don't yield more than T-bills. In fact, only 19 stocks in the S&P 500 yield more than 5%, at a time when the 1 year US Treasury Bill yields 5.14%. Expand that out to the full Russell 3000 index, and only 103 stocks (about 4% of them since that index of "3000" only has 2676 stocks currently) yield at least 5%.

Of course, there's zero growth potential in T-bills, and stock have all kinds of growth potential. However, it has been a long time since that growth potential was realized. The chart below tells this simple story. It is a story that many investors either don't realize or are intentionally ignoring.

Over the past three years, the S&P 500 has gained 34% in total, right in line with the 10% a year some newer investors assume will be their right to earn all the time. History vehemently disagrees with that.

Add in another 500 stocks and the Russell 1000 earned just slightly less, signifying that the larger stocks carried the load over this time. in particular, the blue line shows that an ETF with only 10 stocks, the 'Magnificent 7' plus three more, really created the "lift" in the S&P 500, as that basket gained about 20% a year, 62% in total.

But look below all of that high-fiving by the S&P 500 investors, which is what so many have become. Whether it is through workplace investment plans, buying S&P 500 index mutual fund or ETFs, that index is the toast of the town. That's been the case, with ever-rising popularity, for about a decade now.

That purple line is the performance of the average of those 1,000 stocks, and it is less than 1/3 of the same stock basket weighted by company size (market capitalization). In other words, there are a lot of lagging stocks out there.

Data by YCharts

That's why for my own dividend stock portfolio, which is nearly completed and which I'll devote my next article to, is focused on finding the stocks that have been second-class citizens the past few years. Because it has not been a bull market for all sectors, stocks and especially styles.

Sure, dividend growth ETFs have been powered higher by some low-yielding tech stocks and other mega-cap names over the past three years. But those ETFs don't yield much. To get a good proxy for how the higher yielding stocks inside the S&P 500 are doing, I always look to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD), a $7 billion fund that debuted back in 2015, and by mandate owns the 80 highest yielders in the S&P 500 index. It currently yields about 4.4%, so there is yield out there. The question is whether it is worth it.

I am not offering up SPYD as some miracle cure for dividend investors. But it is one that I follow and have owned in the past, because the modern dividend stock space is full of confusing messages. Too many investment income "experts" miss 2 key points about what I think makes for a more bullet-proof approach to this increasingly vital skill set, given the mass retirement of Baby Boomers (of which I am one).

1. Stock prices are capable of giving back many years of dividend income, so focusing on those higher yielders as buy and hold situations across the board is inviting the proverbial wolf to the door. Or, should I say bear. Big bad wolf, three bears, whatever. You get it, it isn't always a fairy tale ending.

2. Sitting around waiting for dividends every three months is fine, but sometimes it makes sense to get the heck out of the way. I do that by selecting stocks, keeping that basket of stocks fairly low-turnover, but rotating the position weightings according to my technical analysis and Yield At a Reasonable Price ("YARP") approach, which in short means that I want to find stocks that are yielding more than they typically do, and are showing signs that they can appreciate in price in the coming months and quarters.

I'd say years, but apart from the Magnificent 7, this is an environment where that's tougher to come by. That's why this is not a "bull market" like the ones we've seen in the past, and the charts show above and below indicate that.

Here's the past three years of SPYD, which has performed largely in sync with the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD), which I've written about recently. This article is primarily about getting back "in shape" to invest in dividend stocks, a process I just re-initiated for myself after being ETF and options only for several years.

Data by YCharts

SPYD's sector allocation does not bear much resemblance to that of the S&P 500 or SCHD. That indicates that SCHD, as with many other dividend ETFs, tells me that there are many ways to approach dividend investing. But the massive flow of assets into the dividend growth ETFs versus the higher yielding, quality but out of favor types of stocks is where the longer-term opportunity is, as well as a lot of the tactical prospects.

SPYD sector breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

SCHD sector breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Screening for dividend stocks: a forward-looking exercise

Dividends are getting attractive in some smaller companies and especially outside of the US stock market. But what I am sharing in this article is a portion of the process I just went through, using Seeking Alpha's resources and others, and of course my YARP and technical methods, which I will show more specifically in my next article, which will list the 40 stocks I have accumulated.

I tried to see if I could replicate much of what I did, a fairly extensive process over the past few months, and boil it down to some easy to understand short cuts. I can't show my whole database and research system here, but I can highlight some key features I look for.

For this highlights version of the process, I started by taking the entire S&P 500, and filtering out the stocks yielding at least three but no more than 7%, to exclude from consideration stocks with yields that imply that their dividends are in danger.

I will own stocks yielding less than that, but 3% is a round number which I think gets the concept across. That's about 2x the yield of the S&P 500.

Next, I looked for stock whose annualized 3 year total return (including dividends) was between 3% and -50%. If that seems strange, here's the method to the madness. I don't want to chase what just went up, in part because the charts I see on those stocks lead me to believe that most will peter out before too long, or roll over. The market is so cyclical at the stock level, I want to emphasize owning what has NOT done well. A three-year annualized return of no more than 3% and as awful as 50% gets me some potential diamonds in the rough. But there's a big next step.

Those two filters, the dividend yield range and the three-year return range got me down to just 80 stocks. Ironically, the same number that SPYD typically holds.

The last step to get a list to apply more rigorous analysis to was to take that group of 80 left from the S&P 500, and kick out those with a Seeking Alpha profitability grade of less than B. To me, this is the most important of the five factor grades, by a mile. Valuation is subjective, and I'm OK including a stock that is a bit rich currently, as I will underweight it in my 40-stock basket.

And momentum is not of interest to me because I have my own approach, YARP and the charting work I've done since 1980. Growth is helpful, but not required, since low-growth stocks are generally out of favor now. That is something I think many investors miss about this market. Many growth stocks are already priced for perfection, while slow growers are priced for doom and gloom. And I'm a contrarian at heart!

I also cut out most dividend safety grades of lower than B, since as with profitability, I want to screen out "mirages" that show high yields but are paper-thin in terms of quality and dividend stability. However, I use other sources for dividend stability, so this was not as clear a cut rule as with Profitability grades.

I see so many investors and market pundits promoting jacked up yields, and I look at the picks and say, "hmm, looks like a chart that will just pay me in dividends what I lose in principal, or worse." Not my favorite investing style!

Results of the dividend stock screen

Here it is. As I'll show later this week, my final initial 40-stock basket has lots of overlap with this, but there are other factors in play. Just as some ETFs are very simply derived (like SPYD), others (like SCHD and others) have several steps to the process and even a bit of subjective thinking from the managers. I am not creating an index, just borrowing some of the aspects of that, given all of the time I've spend around ETFs the past 30 years.

SungardenInvestment.com (Rob Isbitts)

This unfinished process will soon be set. But for now, here's what it shows me.

The profitability is strong, the yields are above average (and average 4.2%), and these stocks could be considered, as a group, "loveable losers" based on their past three years.

This is not exactly where I think the future success in dividend investing comes from, but it is a lot closer than simply hoping what just worked continues to work, or that old-fashioned rules that worked in a zero rate environment for bonds is unchanged now.

Next up, the 40-stock basket I created, and more on the approach I am using to rotate within those positions to squeeze more like a 7-8% annual yield, while including a strong, ever-present "tail risk" defense to get what I seek: high income, appreciation, and a tight rein on loss potential.