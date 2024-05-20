ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 10:07 AM ETATRenew Inc. (RERE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.9K Followers

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Ji - Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Kerry Chen - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
Rex Chen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joyce Ju - Bank of America
Xiaoxin Chen - CICC
Michael Kim - Zacks Small Cap Research

Operator

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to ATRenew Inc.’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be hosting a question-and-answer session after management's prepared remarks. Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Jeremy Ji, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeremy Ji

Thank you, Drew. Hello, everyone and welcome to ATRenew's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking first today is Kerry Chen, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO. And he will be followed by Rex Chen, our CFO. After that, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

The first quarter 2024 financial results were released earlier today. The earnings release and investor slides accompanying this call are available at our IR website, ir.atrenew.com. There will also be a transcript following this call for your convenience. For today's agenda, Kerry will share his thoughts of our quarterly performance and business strategy, followed by Rex, who will address the financial highlights. Both Kerry and Rex will join the Q&A session.

Let me cover the safe harbor statements. Some of the information you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements. And I refer you to our safe harbor statements in the earnings press release. Any forward-looking statement

Recommended For You

About RERE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RERE

Trending Analysis

Trending News